The Name on the Marquee: Smoky Mountain Wrestling (2.5.1995)  

-Originally aired February 4, 1995.

-The entire show this week: highlights from Super Saturday Night Fever!

TRACY SMOTHERS vs “Nature Boy” BUDDY LANDELL

-Landell gets some brass knuckles out of his tights, but Tracy elbows him so hard that he drops them. Tracy argues with the referee, reasoning he should get to use them since Buddy started it. During the argument, Buddy digs out a chain, and a hard right knocks out Smothers and gives Landell the win by pinfall.

-We go to another Smoky Mountain Rumble, with Tracy Smothers and Da Gangstas as the last three in the ring. Tracy manages to eliminate both men and collects five grand. (I feel like SMW’s cash prizes call for the Ron Burgundy “I don’t believe you” meme.) Da Gangstas attack after the bell, but Steve Armstrong makes the save. D-Lo hits the ring next though, so it’s an unfair fight again.

-Da Gangstas boast about how they just keep breaking white people’s legs because they ask for it.

-JR talks to Boo Bradley while Les Thatcher has words with Chris Candido. Somebody’s eating dog food in February, and then they’re going to be chained together for a match at Sunday Bloody Sunday 2.

STREET FIGHT: HEAVENLY BODIES (with Jim Cornette) vs. DA GANGSTAS

-Donnies are immediately brooked as the match goes all over the floor. Cornette blinds D-Lo and whacks him with the racquet for good measure. Common sense prevails and someone brings up the house lights in the arena so the fans can follow this more easily.

-Back in the ring, people are bleeding and Del Ray drives a forearm into Mustafa from the second rope. What I love about Da Gangstas is the way the commentators felt compelled to use words that they would never, ever otherwise say. Les Thatcher somehow becomes whiter when he says the word “homey.”

-Questionable spot sees the Bodies hanging Mustafa from the top rope. New Jack is bleeding all over the place and Cornette darts over and chokes him to keep him grounded. Later in the match, Pritchard cleans house with a board and New Jack is so covered in blood that it actually explains a lot. D-Lo runs in and tries to block a pinfall, but Cornette runs in and attacks with the tennis racquet to get his team DQed in the least satisfying ending anybody could have asked for to this match.

-We go backstage after the match (helpfully proven by the timestamp on the home movie camera they’re using) and surprisingly, the score hasn’t been settled and they’re still brawling. The match literally spills out into the streets, which is a really effective visual on a rainy night, actually.

-Jim Cornette accuses New Jack of playing the race card. For Sunday Bloody Sunday, Cornette has grown a set of balls and signed on for a six-man tag match so he and D-Lo can both be in the match legally.

-Another Rumble from the House Show circuit. Final four: Unabomb, Jerry Lawler, D-Lo, and Ricky Morton. Unabomb tosses D-Lo and he’s so impressed with himself that he stops to admire the carnage, so Morton just tosses Lawler and then runs over and dropkicks Unabomb out of the ring to take the win. Unabomb smothers Morton with something after the bell while Lawler stops the referee from seeing what’s happening.

-In the locker afterward, Morton’s beautiful face is all bandaged up.

-Unabomb promises that no one will stop him, not even the Rock & Roll Express.

-Les Thatcher makes a shocking announcement: SMW has a new champion…and it’s Jerry Lawler. We go to their match at Saturday Night Fever. To recap, Buddy Landell is the timekeeper and will also face Dirty White Boy in a lights-out match afterward.

-DWB is just squashing the crap out of Lawler, who’s begging for his life. Bucksnort Blaster looks to finish, but Landell abruptly rings the bell and announces the time limit has expired. Mark Curtis steps out of the ring and argues the point with Landell, eventually overruling him and forcing him to leave his post as timekeeper. Chain of command for SMW officials is pretty complicated.

-Referee gets bumped shortly after declaring the match must be restarted, so Buddy Landell runs in, knocks out DWB, and drags Lawler’s body on top to give him the pin and the title. Landell enters the ring and gloats about the lights out match DWB is now forced to compete in and arrogantly covers him, but DWB reverses it and wins in seconds. Landell is furious and mauls him after the match.

-Jerry Lawler is elated that SMW finally has a champion that he can be proud of. Quick-thinking cameraman zooms in to keep us from seeing how hard Les Thatcher is cracking up at Lawler’s ingracious promo. Lawler talks about how pathetic the Knoxville fans are compared to the refined people of Memphis, kicking off a USWA vs. SMW turf war.

-Buddy Landell shows that he makes things happen in pro wrestling, and DWB now knows that better than anyone.