The Name on the Marquee: Smoky Mountain Wrestling (5.20.1995)  

-Originally aired May 20, 1995.

-Your hosts are Les Thatcher and Chip Kessler.

BOO BRADLEY vs GEORGE SOUTH

-Commentators are doing a hard sell of a house show in Charlotte tonight called Carolina Memories, with a stacked card, plus Dan Severn defending the NWA Title against Bobby Blaze, as well as appearances by Mr. Wrestling I, Mr. Wrestling II, Nelson Royal, and Magnum TA.

-Belly-to-belly by Boo gets two, which may be the most poetic call of the action I’ve ever typed. George South manages to slam Boo down and applies a chinlock. Boo elbows out but South knocks him back down and chokes away. Boo fights back and finishes with a top rope splash.

-Buddy Landell says that the REAL Nature Boy is coming to Charlotte tonight, and Steve Armstrong is going to lose again just like he did last week.

-Steve Armstrong can’t wait to get to Charlotte and the Grady Cole Center.

-Jim Cornette is stoked about coming to Charlotte tonight for Charlotte Memories and reminds us of all the great times we had with Ric Flair and Ole Anderson. I remember an advertising class I took in college where this kind of promotion was touted as exactly what NOT to do in advertising: Cornette is using the past to sell a product. People don’t buy tickets based on the past, they buy tickets based on what’s coming next. Tell us what’s coming next.

CONFRONTATION WITH CHIP KESSLER

-Chip’s guests are The Thugs and Tracy Smothers is a surprising bloody mess. Chip explains that they’re taping this backstage immediately after a double chain match in Johnson City.

-And so we go to highlights. DWB is chained to Mustafa, Tracy is chained to New Jack. DWB gets the Bucksnort Blaster on Mustafa. D-Lo tries to break it by diving off the top rope, but DWB moves, D-Lo splashes Mustafa, and then DWB just puts all his weight onto D-Lo and pins both of them at once. New Jack hangs Smothers after the bell.

-Back to The Thugs, who demand a stretcher match with Da Gangstas, because the whole point of the match is to incapacitate your opponents so badly that you don’t have to worry about any kind of post-match attacks.

-We re-watch the crazy twin Unaboms angle from last week. Ricky Morton says Al Snow had better be ready for Charlotte tonight because “we’re going home.”

-Bobby Blaze warns Dan Severn that’s coming to Charlotte!

BEAT THE CHAMP TV TITLE: BOBBY BLAZE (Champion) vs AL SNOW (with Unabom)

-Blaze applies a side headlock. Al slips out and goes for the hammerlock. They reverse that back and forth for a spell and then trade arm wringers. They keep trading holds until Al just decides he’s done with this and dazes Blaze with forearms to the back of the head. Right hands by Snow, but Blaze gets fired up and starts throwing kicks. Snow ducks a clothesline and DDTs Blaze.

-Blaze has the presence of mind to roll to the floor for a breather, but Snow just attacks him on the floor. Weird part: Unabom cared enough to distract the referee for that. GREAT spot where Al looks like he’s attempting a slingshot suplex, but then just leaves Blaze hanging over the top rope, then springboards onto him with a legdrop. Moonsault gets two, which is a shame because Al Snow has genuinely earned the win at this point.

-Snow is getting frustrated and just stops dishing out offense at this point, waiting for Blaze to return to his feet and trying a new approach. Blaze surprises him with a quick flurry of moves but hurts himself. Snow tries a backdrop but Blaze turns it into a neckbreaker. Clothesline by Blaze gets two. Anotjher clothesline by Blaze gets two more. And finally Unabom just interferes like you knew he would. Blaze retains by DQ but he gets mangled by the two-on-one attack.

-Al Snow will see YOU in Charlotte, Ricky Morton. But not very many other people. The show drew 200. Fans, not dollars.