The Name on the Marquee: Smoky Mountain Wrestling (5.27.1995)  

-Originally aired May 27, 1995.

-Your host is Chip Kessler. This week’s show is highlights of the Volunteer Slam.

NEW JERSEY DOG FIGHT: BOO BRADLEY vs KILLER KYLE

-There’s a bag at each ringpost and one is hiding a studded collar. The one who finds it gets to use it.

-Kyle suplexes Bradley and heads to one corner, but he finds an empty bag. It dawns on Kyle that he can just use that as a weapon and chokes him out with that. Bradley fights back, goes to another corner, and finds the chain, but Kyle whacks him so hard that the collar goes flying. Kyle grabs it first and hammers Bradley with it. Bradley’s bloody and Kyle just presses the studded side of the collar into his face.

-Fistdrop off the second rope misses and Bradley gets his hands on the collar. Series of rings by Bradley cause Killer Kyle to run away but Bradley chases him around the ring and wraps the collar around his head. D-Lo Brown shows up and passes the slapjack into the ring, but Kyle ends up knocking D-Lo out with it, and Bradley gets his hands on the slapjack and knocks Kyle silly to get the three-count. Fun brawl.

USWA TAG TEAM TITLE: PG-13 (Champions) vs THE THUGS

-Great start to this, as PG-13 talks shit out a little old lady at ringside and Dirty White Boy goes outside and gives her a hug, to a huge pop. USWA official Randy Hales is at ringside because it’s a sanctioned USWA title match.

-Wolfie D with rapid fire punches on Tracy Smothers. Smothers fights back with dropkicks and clears the ring. Thugs double-team JC Ice and he runs for his life to the corner. Thugs clear the ring again. Referee gets distracted for a split second and JC Ice pulls the ropes down, to send Tracy Smothers tumbling over the top and onto the concrete. Smothers gets rammed into the barricade and the fans are starting to completely freak out.

-Back in the ring, PG-13 double-teams Smothers. Wolfie D blocks a hot tag. Great spot sees PG-13 trying to repeat a spot they did earlier, but JC Ice accidentally lays out his own partner. DWB gets the tag and cleans house. Bucksnort Blaster looks to finish but Wolfie D KOs DWB with a hubcap. Smothers grabs it and knocks out JC Ice, and DWB revives fast enough to make the pin, and the Thugs are your new USWA Tag Team Champions.

-…But wait! Randy Hales saw the whole thing and tattles on The Thugs, and the decision gets reversed. Crowd’s pissed, but that was a good match. And honestly, Dusty finishes are bearable in extreme moderation.

-We go to Chip Kessler backstage with Randy Hales and PG-13. Randy Hales says Mark Curtis didn’t know what he was doing and all Randy was doing was explaining the rules. Da Gangstas storm in and call out PG-13 for being a couple of scrawny white boy posers who wouldn’t actually last a second in the hood. And then the Thugs show up and they’re quite pissed off about this whole situation, and we have a three-team brawl in the locker room.



SCAFFOLD MATCH: RICKY MORTON vs AL SNOW

-Ricky’s wearing a neckbrace. Al attacks before they start climbing and he’s taking Ricky on a lap around ringside and ramming him into the barricades. Snow grabs a chair from a fan, but Ricky kicks it in his face and rams Snow into the post. Morton chases Snow up to the scaffold, but since Snow makes it up there first, he’s in prime position for stomping Morton and ramming his face into the scaffold when he makes it up there. They slug it out in a kneeling position. Snow gets Morton into a prone position and splashes him as Morton’s legs dangle off the scaffold. Snow starts climbing down, apparently mistaking this for a WWF cage match.

-Unabom shows up and starts climbing the other side of the scaffold, so Morton is pretty much surrounded at the top of the scaffold. That brings out Robert Gibson, who yanks Unabom off the scaffold in mid-climb, so we have a brawl in the ring and the scaffold match is still happening up above. Morton takes the edge in the scaffold match and Al ends up dangling by one hand, so Morton just punches him in the face a hundred times for Snow to finally fall off and crash to the mat to win.

-Morton’s feeling frisky so he stops in mid-descent and jumps off the scaffold onto Unabom. Gibson gets caught in a somehow inescapable tree of woe, and Unabom whips out a rope and ties one end around Morton’s neck and the other end around the scaffold and hang him.

-Al Snow says that he strung up Ricky Morton like a piñata, and the next time he does it, he’s going to call his Mexican fans, Mando and Chavo, to come up and have a party with Ricky’s body.

-Ricky Morton says that this was the wrong strategy for dealing with Al Snow and Unabom and that the Rock & Rolls need to go back to what brought them to the dance: a tag team match of some kind.

TEXAS DEATH MATCH: BOB ARMSTRONG & TERRY FUNK (with Jim Cornette) vs DA GANGSTAS

-They could show us this match, but nuts to that, we’re just jumping straight ahead to the after-match shenanigans. Armstrong and Funk are your winners, and Cornette gets on the mic and says that it took six months to get even with those no-good bastards, but tonight, Da Gangstas left on a stretcher, and he owes a debt of gratitude to Terry Funk and Bob Armstrong. Jim starts singing Bob Armstrong’s praises, but he lays it on so thick that the densest marks in the building figure out what’s about to happen and start freaking out.

-Cornette says he has a gift for Bob Armstrong, and he reaches into his pocket and pulls out a fireball. Armstrong is blinded, and he and Funk start laying into Armstrong, with Cornette using the tennis racquet and Terry Funk preferring the timekeeper’s hammer. Assorted babyfaces try to make the save, but Buddy Landell and an unidentified very large man storm into the ring and attack everybody who attempts to stop this. Armstrong gets a rope tied around his neck and Cornette shoves a shoe in his face.

-Cornette celebrates the way his plan came together. He was embarrassed about losing a match where he had to kiss Bob Armstrong’s feet, and he spent six months scheming and coming up with a way that would allow him to get revenge on Da Gangstas and Bob Armstrong at once. He introduces his new monster, The Punisher, as well as the new member of “Cornette’s Army,” Buddy Landell. You remember The Punisher best as Bull Buchanan. Although personally, I’ll remember him best as Bling-Bling Buchanan.