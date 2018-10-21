The Name on the Marquee: World Championship Wrestling (11.19.1988)  

-Cold open: The Fantastics battle Steve Williams & Mike Rotunda, with Rick Steiner watching at ringside.

-Originally aired November 19, 1988.

-Your hosts are Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross, and David Crockett. We’ll have news about Starrcade ’88, coming up during the month of dun-dun-DUN December.



BAM-BAM BIGELOW (with Sir Oliver Humperdink) vs. TRENT KNIGHT

-Knight akes the eyes and hammers Bigelow. Bigelow dropkicks him and Knight goes to the floor for a break. Back in, Bigelow snap suplexes him while the commentators keep hyping a Bigelow/Flair feud despite Flair straight-up no-showing house shows in protest of that plan. Enziguiri and a gourdbuster finish this one.

-Bam-Bam cuts a promo that unintentionally highlights this company’s issues with lack of focus. “Starrcade! Battlestars! True Gritt! The Road to Starrcade!” And then not another word until Oliver jumps in and tidies things up.



THE FANTASTICS vs. JOE CRUZE & MIKE JACKSON

-Jackson gets hiptossed and armdragged. Cruze comes in and goes to the mat with Tommy Rogers. They’re still building to the US Tag Team Title tournament and this seems like a preposterously long time for belts to be vacant. Cruze misses an elbow and Fulton dropkicks him. Tommy Rogers adds a suplex, and a double slingshot suplex gives the Fantastics the victory.

-Jim Cornette decides it’s time to tell some tales about the history of the Midnight Express. Bobby Eaton respected him so much that he asked Cornette never to explain what happened, but now the hell with that…Condrey’s personal life was a mess and he began dragging the team down, so Cornette tried politely asking Condrey to take some time off and Condrey just walked out on the team altogether. He says he’s ready to do his own fair share of the fighting and take on the Original Midnights and their johnny-come-lately manager to fight for the right to the name. This feud is just bringing out so much new life out of Cornette; his promos have been off the charts since the turn.



“Hot Stuff” EDDIE GILBERT vs. DAVID ISLEY

-Gilbert knocks Isley out to the floor, and by the way, the studio audience is white hot this week. There’s just a mob of college boys there and theyre into every part of this. Gilbert drops an elbow on Isley and suplexes him. Gilbert chokes him with his boot and ties him up on the mat. Hot shot finishes as one of the college guys just comes up to the ring and slaps the mat three times along with Teddy Long.



STING & LEX LUGER vs. DAVID ISLEY & ANOTHER JOBBER

-Off to some arena for action from a syndicated show. Either that or they just removed the black curtains in Techwood Studio and it turned out there were 5,000 more chairs behind them. Total obliteration, with Sting applying the scorpion deathlock for the win.

-Bob Caudle talks to the boys, and Luger declares himself and Sting to be the newest tag team in the NWA, and they’re coming for the Road Warriors first.



RON SIMMONS vs. TERRY JONES

-Simmons headbutts Jones and unleashes some vicious uppercuts. We get a WWF-style head in the box promo by Simmons, recorded before the match while he still had his oxygen supply. He encourages us to say no to drugs, but promises he won’t say no to the world title.

-Abdominal stretch applied by Simmons while the crowd yells “YES!” at the jobber. Tackle off the second rope gets the win.

-Barry Windham promises that he’s not losing the US Title.



STARRCADE ’88: TRUE GRITT UP DATE

-Those of you who have read The Name on the Marquee regularly know that I’m something of an expert on typos, but even I manage to remember that “Update” is one word. Holy crap, graphics dude.

-Tony Schiavone says that Ric Flair has committed to defend his title at Starrcade ’88 because even this company wouldn’t be that incompetent. Magnum TA hypes a special live edition of “Straight Talk with The Boss” at Starrcade ’88 featuring a surprise guest. Wow, somebody in this company thought The Brother Love Show was the element of Summerslam that they needed to crib from. We get the Magnum TA tribute video from Starrcade ’86 for some reason.

-Off to syndicated TV for Fantastics vs. Rotunda & Williams, with Rick Steiner and Kevin Sullivan at ringside. We’re joined about about the 18-minute mark, according to JR. Rotunda goes for a suplex, but Steiner trips him to nearly cost the Varsity Club the match, then throws a punch at Sullivan. This is amazing, as they’ve been building to Steiner’s turn for so long, and when he finally snaps, it comes out of NOWHERE. The Varsity Club officially kicks Steiner out of the group post match, ripping his singlet off and giving him a three-on-one beatdown.



VARSITY CLUB (with Kevin Sullivan) vs. RANDY HOGAN & ITALIAN STALLION

-Sullivan is wearing a letterman’s sweater now, so it took him just under a year for him to understand what this faction should be. Crowd taunts the Club with a “Retardo” chant. Double backdrop on Hogan as the crowd workshops the chant a little bit and adds dog barks to it. Hogan gets dumped on the floor and Rotunda gives him a nice chop before sending him back in for a suplex by Williams. Stampede gets the three-count.

-The Varsity Club wants Rick Steiner!



ORIGINAL MIDNIGHT EXPRESS (with Paul E. Dangerously) vs. PHIL HOLIDAY & BRETT HOLIDAY

-First commentator to make a joke about how the black jobber and the white jobber aren’t related is fined $1,000.

-Dennis Condrey slams Brett down as we get confirmation that David Crockett has located Rick Steiner after a lengthy search of the TBS studios. Apparently on his fourth check of the bathroom, David thought to look for feet in the stalls and that broke the mystery wide open.

-Dennis powerslams Phil Holiday and Brett comes back in to take a stomping from Randy Rose. Condrey drags Brett over for a classic commentary table assault on the jobber. Brainbuster by Condrey gets three.

-Paul E. gives a rebuttal, saying Condrey invested his money so well that he bought a ski resort in Aspen and Cornette flipped out because Condrey got wealthy without him.

RUSSIAN ASSASSINS (with Paul Jones) vs. MIKE JUSTICE & CURTIS THOMPSON

-Justice takes a beatdown while the commentators mention a claim that Paul Jones made a while back about being able to fight Koloff with one hand behind his back. Paul Jones says he could, but…you know, he’s retired. But he totally could. Loaded headbutt wipes out Thompson for three.

-Tony Schiavone welcomes Hawk, who says he’s here alone because Animal is out collecting debts from Paul E.’s investors. Jim Crockett, President of the late Jim Crockett Promotions, announces that Dusty Rhodes will face Animal in a singles match at Clash of the Champions, and the winner gets to pick two partners to be the new six-man tag team champions. Oh my god, let the title die.



BARRY WINDHAM (US Champion, with JJ Dillon) vs. JERRY PRICE

-We have six minutes left in the show and JR is touting this match, a Rick Steiner promo, and Abdullah the Butcher still to come. Let’s make this a quick one, boys! Windham slams Price down and rams forearms into him, and the claw finishes.

-Rick Steiner walks in and says he can beat up the entire Varsity Club because he has friends now. To prove it, he goes to the audience and asks fans one by one if they’ll be his friends. Steiner has trouble focusing on the promo because he’s fixated on “Spike,” his pet glass bottle.

ABDULLAH THE BUTCHER (with Gary Hart) vs. EDDIE SWEAT

-Clothesline, elbow, bell. Hey, they brought the show in on time!

-Next week: Some stuff happens.