The Name on the Marquee: World Championship Wrestling (12.10.1988)  

-Cold open: Bedlam and pandemonium and a Sting run-in and Dusty getting screwed out of a title on Clash of the Champions.

-Originally aired December 10, 1988.

-Your hosts are Tony Schiavone & Jim Ross. We hardly knew ye David Crockett.

THE FANTASTICS (US Tag Team Champions)vs. TERRY JONES & RICK ALLEN

-We go straight to the ring without any commentator banter. Bobby Fulton trades arm wringers with Allen. Jones gets cleared out of the ring with double dropkicks, and the Fantastics look like they might make this a short night, but Teddy Long restores order and Allen is able to slip away and make the tag. Jones gets double-teamed as JR announces Fantastics vs. Varsity Club at Starrcade. Jones tags out and Allen tries a side headlock, but Rogers turns it into a back suplex. Interesting moment, as Fulton teases taking a really aggressive shot at Jones but Teddy Long suddenly talks him out of it, as this little story about the Fantastics suddenly unleashing meaner offense takes shape. Tower of Quebec gets the win.



RUSSIAN ASSASSINS (with Paul Jones) vs. EDDIE SWEAT & BILL HOLLIDAY

-Sweat gets a beatdown while Paul Jones goes to commentary to brag that he’s still alive after Clash of the Champions. Holliday gets choked out by both Assassins. Sweat tags in and gets a total beatdown. Headbutt with the loaded mask gets the win, and Paul Jones joins his boys for a three-on-one beatdown. Funny, as Holliday just stands on the apron and watches his partner take the ass-kicking.



STARRCADE ’88: TRUE GRITT UP DATE!

-Just to be clear, if JJ Dillon interferes in the main event, Lex Luger would win the world title.



ROAD WARRIORS (World Tag Team Champions, with Paul Ellering) vs. CHUCK CASEY & RENO RIGGINS

-Riggins takes a clothesline from Hawk and gets finished off in seconds. Welcome to wrestling, Reno.



TEXAS BRONCOS vs. MIKE JACKSON & CRUEL CONNECTION #1

-The Broncos are Kendall Windham and Dustin Rhodes, who could not have timed his debut in the company any worse. Speaking of “could not be any worse,” Dustin’s mohawk. Dustin dropkicks Jackson and applies an armbar. Kendall heads in and armdrags #1. Double elbows by the Broncos, followed by a double dropkick, with JR marveling that Dustin throws a better dropkick than his dad. Woah, woah, let’s not set the bar TOO high for this kid. Bionic elbow off the top gets the win.

EDDIE GILBERT & RON SIMMONS vs. BEAR COLLIE & MIKE JUSTICE

-Simmons faceplants Justice and works the arm. Collie heads in as JR quotes Junkyard Dog, who told him, “Ron Simmons will be the man in years to come.” Gilbert tags in and Justice targets the arm that was injured at Clash of the Champions, as JR quotes Junkyard Dog, who told him, “You want a hit of this?” Simmons tags in and powerslams Collie straight to hell.

-And now this match turns completely ridiculous, as the finish that Simmons and Gilbert are going for is: Simmons whips Collie into the ropes then lies down on the mat, Collie crosses over Simmons but gets caught by Gilbert, who hot shots him. That’s what they WANT. What actually happens is Collie has NO conditioning whatsoever and gets gassed just hitting the ropes, and he trips over Simmons’ body and collapses into Gilbert’s arms so he can’t be properly lifted for the hot shot. Gilbert sends him into the rpes for just a normal hot shot, but Collie’s head goes through the ropes and he needs to untangle himself, then runs towards Gilbert, who just will not do the move now that it’s so obvious, so he punches Collie in the face and throws him to the concrete.

-And there’s MORE, as Gilbert tries a suplex on the concrete, but Collie is stupid enough to sandbag him and Gilbert falls over with Collie’s head still in his arms, so Collie goes head-first onto the floor and the crowd lets out a collective groan. Glbert and Simmons both look completely disgusted as they get their arms raised, and Simmons even goes over and gives Collie a hard kick. Roll credits, there’s no topping this.



THE LOUISVILLE SLUGGER

-Jim Cornette’s interview segment from the syndicated shows. Cornette calls out Paul E. Dangerously to be his guest. Paul E. comes out and Cornette taunts him, saying the only hard thing Paul E. ever had in his life was third grade. Paul E. announces that he’s made a deal with the NWA to dump The Louisville Slugger and replace it with a new interview segment, The Danger Zone, and Cornette loses it and throws a punch, which brings out the Original Mdnight Express, and then the Midnight Express. The Louisville Slugger set is destroyed in the process, which, in wrestling logic, means the segment can’t be done anymore. Imagine all the suffering we could have avoided if a fight had just broken out on the set of “Two Broke Girls.”



MIDNIGHT EXPRESS (with Jim Cornette) vs. CURTIS THOMPSON & EL NEGRO

-Bobby Eaton boots Thompson and gives him a neckbreaker. El Negro gets thrown to the concrete. Back in, Lane sets him up for another spot but El Negro just collapses in the corner, too tired to keep going. Did somebody bring turkey and boxes of wine to the jobber locker room this week? Eaton’s flying elbow looks to finish, but Lane & Eaton have a brief discussion about which one of them should take the pin, and Eaton tells Lane to go for it.

-Jim Cornette says he’s 0-52 in wrestling matches, including getting his ass kicked by a girl, but by god, he’s ready to get in the ring and fight Paul E. Dangerously if Paul has the guts to do it.



THE COMMANDOS vs. KEITH STEINBORN & RANDY HOGAN

-Commandos attack the jobbers like they forgot to put butter on the pizza. Steinborn gets choked out, Hogan gets choked out. Steinbon gets punched and stomped. Hogan gets sandwiched between them, and the double splash finishes.

-Dusty Rhodes cuts another empty building no-fans-can-boo-me promo. I’m endlessly amazed by the cognitive dissonance of insisting on still being the top guy while also pressing to cut your promos away from fans because of a legit concern about mixed or negative reactions.



BAM-BAM BIGELOW (with Sir Oliver Humperdink) vs. CRAIG BROWN

-Headbutt and a clothesline by Bam-Bam as the crowd just boos the hell out of him and starts a “Barry” chant. Holy crap, has Bam-Bam’s NWA run been a bust or what? Enziguiri by Bam-Bam, and the gourdbuster finishes.

-Bill Apter hands out some year-end awards. The first award is Most Improved, and the award goes to…Sting, who is not here, so Dusty Rhodes comes out in his “Learning the Ropes” jacket and cuts a promo on his friend’s behalf, which explains why they’re taping this in an empty building.

-Manager of the Year is JJ Dillon, who cuts a gracious almost-babyface style promo.

-Tag Team of the Year is the Road Warriors, and Apter says it was actually a unanimous vote. “WHO ELSE ARE THEY GONNA VOTE FOR?”

-Back in he studio, Lex Luger yells a lot and draws lines with his fingers.

RICK STEINER vs. J.D. WOLFE

-Steiner brings a Christmas tree to the studio floor and decorated it before getting in the ring. Clothesline by Steiner, which gets a Hennig-style sell from Wolfe. Powerslam and a belly-to-belly end it.



BARRY WINDHAM (US Champion, with JJ Dillon) vs. GARY ROYAL

-Windham leaves the chaps on and just slams Royal again and again. Flying lariat by Windham, and the claw gets the win.

-Nature Boy is here to remind us that the NWA World Title is THE championship in the business.



ORIGINAL MIDNIGHT EXPRESS (with Paul E. Dangerously) vs. JERRY PRICE & THE MENACE

-Midnights storm the ring as Paul E. cuts a funny promo pointing out some wrestling logic. They supposedly weren’t in the NWA when they made their debut, but they unleashed such a hellacious ass-kicking that the promoters realized they could make money by signing these matches and put the guys under contract. Don’t you wish every job worked this way. Brainbuster by Dennis Condrey ends this one.

-The Varsity Club isn’t worried about Rick Steiner…until the fans chant his name and then Kevin Sullivan flies into a rage.



TV TITLE: MIKE ROTUNDA (Champion, with Kevin Sullivan) vs. ITALIAN STALLION

-Rotunda elbows Stallion and throws him to the concrete, where Sullivan adds a cheap shot. Back in, Stallion tries to get something going, but misses a corner charge, and Rotunda finishes with the double underhook.