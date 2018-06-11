The Name on the Marquee: WWF Prime Time Wresting (3.28.1988)  

-Originally aired March 28, 1988.

-Your hosts are Vince McMahon and Lord Alfred Hayes.

-This week is a special episode, honoring the memory of “the show that USA Network was founded on,” Tuesday Night Titans.

HULK HOGAN MAKES MILKSHAKES!

-Hulk shows off his “Python Powder,” and tells Vince that once he’s addicted, there’s no going back! Hulk dumps the powder, spring water, a whole bunch of fruit, and raw eggs into the blender, and a “Python Pack”–a little baggie of pills. God, this segment is writing its own snark. Hulk says the pills are important because you don’t have to worry about looking in the mirror and seeing your physique shrinking up. Vince likes his protein shake, but Alfred throws up off-camera.

LORD ALFRED HAYES’ TEA PARTY

-Alfred and a butler host a tea party for the British Bulldogs, Moondog Spot, and Mr. Fuji. Spot dips his beard into his tea, horrifying the butler, and Mr. Fuji is insulted by the poor quality of the china and Spot just destroys everything with his bone.

-Hey, WWE Network left in the “WWF on tour” segment for this episode. Neat.

“REAL AMERICAN”

-Hulk’s music video. Okay, sure. I can never watch this without thinking of the episode of Beavis & Butthead where they watch it. “Ohhhhh, you’ve pissed him off now!”

MEXICAN COOKING WITH TITO SANTANA

-This is an instant classic just for Vince and Alfred apparently not knowing what tacos are. “Okay, now what is that? Okay…Alfred, how does that taste?” Vince suggests a little music to go along with their dining, so we naturally get Nikolai Volkoff singing Russian ballads as everyone enjoys their Mexican food.

“CARA MIA”

-Nikolai lip-syncs his track from The Wrestling Album but gets booed offstage.

HULK HOGAN TRAINS HILLBILLY JIM

-A series of really funny vignettes where Hulk takes a liking to a fan in the crowd who helped get him out of a jam and agrees to train him for wrestling. Jim hates the taste of Hulk’s protein shakes. We get your classic sports movie montage where Hillbilly is bad at stuff to start, and then becomes less bad as the music goes along. I love these segments because of how weirdly dickish Hulk is throw the whole thing. The running gag is that Jim wants to wear his hat while he’s training, and Hulk keeps yanking it off his head because wearing a hat while lifting weights is an affront to God and country. High point of this is a sequence where Hulk brings jobber AJ Petruzzi into the gym to teach Hillbilly Jim a series of chain wrestling counters for the hammerlock. We also get a weird segment where Jim pulls out a stained mattress and demonstrates wrestling holds on his dog. I don’t think that’d fly today.

JAKE’S SNAKES

-Jake shows off his collection of pet snakes. This is a surprisingly fascinating segment because Jake is genuinely knowledgeable about the subject matter.

JUNKYARD DOG’S FAMILY

Junkyard introduces a bunch of show dogs. JYD just kinda struggles to stay awake while one of the dog owners takes the initiative of running the segment. This segment could not look more like an 80s cable show.

AN APPEARANCE BY PRINCE

-Jesse Ventura guest-hosts the show and introduces “Prince,” an impersonator. You’ll laugh ’til you don’t.

LEAPING LANNY POFFO READS A POEM

-Lanny comes out in a suit of armor for some reason and reveals that writes poetry as a hobby. He does a long, elaborate poem about “TNT,” reciting it from memory, and Lanny suddenly has a new gimmick that separates him from the rest of the jobber pack. Minor history, but kind of neat to see a persona get launched like that. Speaking of which…

BECOMING THE DRAGON

-Ricky Steamboat goes to the Temple of Ching-Lau and masters martial arts by taking The Three True Tests:

Test #1: The Bridge of Serenity. Steamboat is attacked by ninjas and beats them up.

Test #2: The Gardens of Tranquility. Steamboat is attacked by ninjas and beats them up.

Test #3: The Paddling of the Swollen Ass with Paddles….no, wait…it’s just more ninjas.

DRINKING WITH TERRY FUNK

-Funk drinks at a bar, threatening to brand Vince McMahon’s yankee ass while Lord Alfred insults the entire Funk family. Tony Garea strolls in and says hi to everybody. Tony starts flirting with a waitress and Funk’s had enough bullshit and we have a barroom brawl.

-We close the show with Alfred getting his face shoved into a cake for old times’ sake.

