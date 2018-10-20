The Name on the Marquee: WWF Prime Time Wrestling (11.22.1988)  

-Originally aired November 22, 1988.

-Your hosts are…oh, it’s The Adventures of Gorilla and The Brain again this week…

-Bobby has conned his way into a yacht for the day, handing over a forged permission slip from the owners who are vacationing in Europe, and performing some really impressive sleight of hand with a hundred-dollar bill to bribe the bartender without actually giving him the bill. Meanwhile, Gorilla is in a limo and he’s completely lost.

AKEEM vs. SPECIAL DELIVERY JONES

-From Philadelphia. Commentators acknowledge that SD is subbing for the departed JYD, which Alfred speculates will be a problem for Akeem because SD is a superior wrestler to the Dog. Shovel, shovel, shovel. SD taunts Akeem by strutting, then knocks him around with punches and headbutts. Akeem fights back while the crowd taunts him by chanting “One Man Gang.” SD fights back and sends Akeem into the corner, but Akeem blocks the charge with a boot, and a splash ends it. Squadoosh.

-Bobby has two bikini-clad babes join him on the deck, promising them a big party with the Heenan family and MAYBE the Million Dollar Man. But then Gorilla Monsoon shows up, with Heenan initially thinking he’s the handyman. Bobby brags to Gorilla about how he just bought this yacht and he invites Gorilla on board for a tour.



HARLEY RACE vs. ALEX KNIGHT

-From Sacramento.The former King is back, conspicuously without the Brain in his corner, but still a heel. Double underhook by Race. He goes for a belly-to-belly and for some reason, Knight sandbags him and Harley gives him a talking-to before trying the move again and successfully hitting it. The tour de suplex ends with a superplex for the three-count. Crowd didn’t seem sure of how to react to Harley, which is pretty much why this comeback fizzled quickly.



EVENT CENTER

-Outlaw Ron Bass and Honky Tonk Man hype the Survivor Series. Most interesting thing is that it sounds like somebody with another microphone is standing off camera and snapping a piece of paper to provide the sound effects whenever Bass gestures with his whip.



SURVIVOR SERIES REPORT

-The main event heels taunt the Mega-Powers by chanting “Survive!” Funny thing about the Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble…as much as people say the Red Rooster gimmick was a career killer, Terry Taylor can say with a straight face that he main evented two straight PPVs with it. Demolition and their team make life hell for the cameraman who’s trying to shoot 10 wrestlers and their managers in a single shot. Did it really not occur to anybody to get a platform or something for some of the guys to stand on?



KEN PATERA vs. RED ROOSTER

-From Boston. Rooster stalls a little bit before Patera shoves him across the ring, Rooster shoves back, and Patera shoves him again out to the floor, and the Red Zbyszko walks back to the locker room, then back to the ring. Patera faceplants him, and Rooster retreats to the corner to stall.

-Back from commercial, Rooster’s in control with a snapmare and a knee to the face. Patera gets fired up clotheslines him down. Rooster runs away, but Patera grabs him on the apron and slams him back in. Rooster runs to the apron again, and again Patera slams him back in…but Rooster hangs on and cradles him for three. Holy crap, Patera loses without missing a corner charge first. He must have been feeling inspired tonight.



KING HAKU vs. JUMPING JIM BRUNZELL

-They fight it out right away, with Brunzell targeting the head and paying for it. Haku goes for a flying bodypress and crashes, and Brunzell clotheslines him to the floor. Brunzell suplexws him back in, then goes to a wristlock. He switches to the leg, but Haku monkeyflips him, only to miss an elbow drop. Brunzell tries for a figure four but Haku stops him with a shot to the throat. Haku just unloads on Brunzell with raking and stomping, which I believe was that breakdancing thing that Alfonzo Ribiero advertised in the ’80s.

-Brunzell throws some desperate punches, but Haku just kicks him away. Brunzell applies a sleeper and Haku tries to break it by ramming him into the corner, but Brunzell releases and Haku just crashes in the corner without him, allowing Brunzell to roll him up for two. Elbow between the eyes by Haku, but Haku just lays him out cold with a superkick, or a royalkick in this case I guess, for three. And that was your surprise classic of the night, these guys were feeling it in there and whipped out a masterpiece.



THE BROTHER LOVE SHOW

-Vince dates this as precisely as you can date a segment by dubbing Brother Love “the Joe Izuzu of the WWF.” The Brother’s guest this week are Randy Savage and Elizabeth. This seems to be about the point where they re-jiggered the name from Randy “Macho Man” Savage to “Macho Man” Randy Savage, for those who give a flying shit. Brother Love hides behind his lectern for the entire segment, anticipating Savage might make trouble, and sure enough he does, bringing out Hulk Hogan, which sends Brother Love running. Funny, as they switch from Brother Love’s music playing through the whole interview to Hulk’s music playing through the whole interview. Playing music non-stop is just how The Brother Love Show works, and it’s important not to deviate from that. Hulk ponders what’s to be done about this Hulkamania’s wild-running.

-The boat hits some really rough water, knocking Gorilla out of his chair legit, and Bobby his trying really hard not to lose it.



BLUE BLAZER vs. DANGEROUS DANNY DAVIS

-From Philly. Bodypress by Blazer gets two right away, and Davis takes a moment to school the Red Rooster in the fine art of stalling. Back in, Blazer works the arm and an enziguiri meets Danny’s head with an audible THWACK. Rod Trongard points out that it’s the same move as Bad News’ ghetto blaster and Lord Alfred thinks quickly and points out that he hasn’t perfected it the way Bad News has, which is why Danny is still in the match. Hammerlock slam by the Blazer, but Danny dodges a dropkick. Danny goes to the second turnbuckle and Blazer backdrops him off. Splash off the turnbuckles gets the win. Blazer kept this one moving, and God on him for it. Oh my god, the ring announcer’s tuxedo makes this episode mandatory viewing. It’s a Boyd Pierce wet dream in the Spectrum tonight.



EVENT CENTER

-Sean Mooney runs down the final Survivor Series card. Well, finalish, Blair’s picture is still there.



TITO SANTANA vs. “The Million Dollar Man” TED DIBIASE (with Virgil)

-I think this is Tito’s first time with his own entrance music. Arena set-up is interesting; they’re in the Cow Palace but for some reason the ring is on the elevated platform that they’d use for dome shows, so the guys have to climb two sets of steps to get into the ring.

-DiBiase fights dirty and Alfred engages in victim blaming, saying that Tito shouldn’t be that gullible if he’s wrestling DiBiase. Dropkick by Tito sends DiBiase running. Back in, Tito applies a side headlock and DiBiase can’t shake it off to save his life. Back from the break, DiBiase throws Tito to the floor and they fight it out before heading back in. A suplex by DiBiase gets two. He goes for the backward falling elbow that never connects, and Tito rolls out of the way and makes his comeback. He sets up for the flying forearm, but Virgil trips him from the floor. Tito turns to do something about it, but DiBiase sneaks up and takes over, which disgusts Hercules enough to come out and clear the ring, even though it gets Tito DQed. They should have branded Tito the way they branded Shawn Michaels “Mister Wrestlemania.” I hearby dub Tito “Mister Feature Bout.”