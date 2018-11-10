The Name on the Marquee: WWF Prime Time Wrestling (11.29.1988)  

-Originally aired November 29, 1988.

-Your hosts are Gorilla Monsoon & Bobby Heenan.



HANDICAP MATCH: DINO BRAVO (with Frenchy Martin) vs. STEFAN DELEON & JIM GORMAN

-From Sacramento. Alfred Hayes says that the “chunky and well-conditioned” jobbers should provide a challenge. Jobbers try double-teaming and Dino just fights them at once. Piledriver leaves Gordman dead, and Dino dumps DeLeon to the floor. Side suplexes on both opponents and Dino pins them simultaneously. A handicap match for Dino Bravo? Why? Pointless squash.

UPDATE

-Mr. Fuji mocks Demolition for being “cross-doubled” and says that he has ordered his new team, the Powers of Pain, to injure Demolition. Demolition promises that they’ll still be champions at the end of the war. So the Powers of Pain were turned because the feeling was they needed someone to talk for them and get heat, and they got attached to “Cross-Double” Fuji.

-Gorilla calls bullshit on Heenan’s claims of not knowing what Fuji was up to. They were together at Survivor Series, after all, how would Heenan not be in on that?

-Next, they talk briefly about the Piledriver album. Bobby says that the song “Stand Back” is proof that people who can’t talk can sing.



KOKO B. WARE vs. STEVE LOMBARDI

-From Toronto. Lombardi attacks from behind, but targets the head like some guy who’s never even heard of stereotypes and takes a dropkick. Lombardi takes over again and tries a nerve hold, then chokes the Birdman for a two-count. He heads up top, but Koko slams him off, and the missile dropkick gets three. Long squash.

-In the studio, Bobby Heenan shows off a copy of The Onion(!!!), back when it was a college newspaper, and the front page is an article endorsing Heenan for President of the US. America could and has done worse.



EVENT CENTER

-Tito Santana cuts a promo so ineptly that somebody should have apologized to him for airing it and somebody else should have apologized for not offering him a take two.

“Mister Perfect” CURT HENNIG vs. JUMPING JIM BRUNZELL

-From Los Angeles. They do some mat work and Brunzell applies a wristlock. Perfect counters with a toehold as Graham notes that Hennig is a “slow starter” in his matches, and Rod Trongard says the fans don’t know what to make of this match. So, sluggish and not over, for anyone who needs to understand why it took a while for the WWF to do something with Mister Perfect. Hennig applies a side headlock and demands to know where the real competition is in the WWF. He stomps at Brunzell until he goes to the floor for a retreat.

-Back in, Brunzell gets fired up but the crowd isn’t feeling it. Hennig counters a backdrop with a kick and goes back to stomping. Brunzell fights back with an uppercut that sends Hennig over the top rope, then brings him back in and applies a sleeper. Hennig goes to the corner, so Brunzell just rams him into the turnbuckle, and a dropkick gets two as Hennig gets a foot on the rope. Hennig springs up, whips Brunzell into the ropes, and powerslams him for three out of nowhere. Two AWA veterans with solid mat wrestling skills and somehow there was just no chemistry in there. Should have been a squash.



SPECIAL INTERVIEW

-Mean Gene meets with The Million Dollar Man, who points out that a guy who wears a chain around his neck should be a little more receptive to being a slave, and Hercules had better learn to accept his fate and start doing Ted DiBiase’s bidding.



ROCKERS vs. CONQUISTADORS

-From Los Angeles. Cute spot right away sees the Conquistadors bungle a criss-cross and ram into each other. Rockers work the arm on #2, and Shawn monkeyflips Marty onto his opponent in a crowd-pleaser. They Rockers clear the ring while Bobbyfumes about the Rockers CLEARLY being in there longer than five seconds. Conquistadors take over and Marty is on the receiving end of it. Lots of punching, forearms, and boots, while Gorilla says Marty “desperately needs to make the tag here.” Whenever Gorilla points out that someone needs to make a tag, it’s like your friend seeing you struggling and straining and grunting and saying “That box must be heavy.”

-Marty tries a bodypress out of nowhere, but #1 ducks and Marty clears the top ope and hits the floor, and Gorilla and Bobby start folding up their commentary table and putting on their jackets because the match is over. Marty STILL has life in him but #1 puts him down again with a clothesline, or a “right hand job,” if you’re Gorilla. There’s no wrong way, Gorilla, trust me. Conquistadors begin doing the ol’ switcheroo. Marty sees an opening at one point and tries an elbow. He misses and Bobby says “I gotta take my hat off to the Rockers, they’re REALLY stupid.”

-Marty and #2 collide off the ropes and we get the slow crawl to the hot tag, and Shawn cleans house. Rockers try a double-team and some stealth cheating sends Marty out to the floor, but that puts him in prime Conquistador-tripping position and Shawn gets the pin. Surprisingly not a squash.

EVENT CENTER

-George “The Animal” Steele cuts a promo. He’s been out of the ring for over two months but I guess they hadn’t figured out he was done by this point. Either that or they needed to move the surplus Mine dolls out of the warehouse. Bobby Heenan cuts a confusing promo where he says that Haku wants the WWF Title, so he’s issuing a challenge to Hulk Hogan…umm…I mean…



BROTHER LOVE

-Brother Love is in a rage and calls Jack Tunney out here to complain about being chased off the set of his own show whenever Randy Savage or Hulk Hogan is a guest, and Jack Tunney uncharacteristically smiles and announces that he won’t take any action against them. But here’s Bad News Brown out of nowhere, saying he’s been trying to track down Jack Tunney for months and can’t reach him at his office or at his country club–with Bad News indicating that membership is restricted, which is a great extra detail–and wonders why an undefeated wrestler who won a battle royal at Wrestlemania IV isn’t worthy of a WWF title shot…unless Elizabeth is doing “some special favors” for Tunney. Jack Tunney is so offended by the accusation that he half-heartedly shoves Bad News (and this is funny because it really looks like Tunney is LEGIT afraid of Bad News and doesn’t really want to do this angle) and Bad News flies into a rage, choking Tunney and warning him never to touch him again. GREAT segment, as Bad News looks like a total SOB and even without Savage being involved in the segment, you already know Savage is going to be satisfied with nothing less than murder after the accusation.

-Gorilla has a large green bag delivered to him and Bobby starts freaking out.



SAM HOUSTON & YOUNG STALLIONS vs. AKEEM & BOLSHEVIKS (with Slick)

-Lord Alfred Hayes says with a straight face that this match is the main event of this particular building and that it sold out because fans wanted to see how Sam Houston and the Young Stallions measured up to competition from Akeem. That is a company man they have on commentary.

-Boris Zhukov gets caught in the wrong corner and they work the arm over. Nikolai Volkoff tags in and gets his arm worked over by the Stallions. Back from commercial, Jim Powers is getting worked over. Volkoff lifts him with one arm in a choke, and just drops him because the technology needed to slam him from such a position had not yet been invented. Akeem strangles Powers with the tag rope. Back in, Powers connects with a desperate clothesline and makes the hot tag to Sam Houston (who, I’m just now noticing, still has his original ring name, “Mike Sam,” on his custom boots). Houston is a house of fire for about 20 seconds and then Akeem just kills him with a splash and ends it. Kind of a squash.