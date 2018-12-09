The Name on the Marquee: WWF Prime Time Wrestling (12.26.1988)  

-Originally aired December 26, 1988.

-Your hosts are Gorilla Monsoon and Bobby Heenan, who are already arguing as the show opens. Bobby was in charge of decorating the set for Christmas, but all they have is a wreath. Bobby met a needy family in Philadelphia and donated the Christmas decorations to the family. Bobby wipes away a tear as the suspense is mounting over the obvious payoff coming. Bobby also shows off wrapped packages and announces he bought gifts for the entire crew.



HARLEY RACE vs. JIM GORMAN

-From Superstars, and apparently Race cut an unaired promo before the match so the fans would get that he’s a babyface. We get pre-taped words from King Haku, promising to make Race bow.

-Series of knees into Gorman’s neck, and the cradle suplex finishes.

-Great conversation in the studio where Bobby talks about he Haku/Harley match at the Royal Rumble while trying not to commit to either guy.



ROCKERS vs. PETE SANCHEZ & GLADIATOR

-From the Sundome. Shawn hammers and knees Gladiator out to the floor. Ring is cleared on a double dropkick, and there’s a really surprising number of empty seats on the hard camera side. The WWF was usually pretty diligent about bringing down the lights when that happened. Funny to hear Gorilla gushing about the “capacity crowd” right as the camera is showing us a glimpse of the available seats. Rocket launcher finishes off Sanchez without much trouble.



SPECIAL REPORT

Lord Alfred Hayes rattles off the list of wrestlers signed for the Rumble and it’s the most fired up I’ve ever heard him.



RED ROOSTER (with Bobby Heenan) vs. SCOTT CASEY

-From Superstars. Interesting that Vince calls him “Terry Taylor” because the gimmick is still that the Rooster name is Bobby trying to humiliate him. We get pre-taped words from Rooster, thanking Bobby for helping him go on an undefeated streak.

-Rooster hiptosses Casey. Casey shakes it off and hiptosses Rooster, and Heenan is so annoyed that he calls Rooster out to the floor and lights into him for screwing up. Rooster goes back in and stunguns Casey, and the Cock of the Walk (sharpshooter) finishes.

-Gorilla teases having a snake in a bag under his desk and Bobby freaks out, refusing to believe Gorilla when he tries to tell Bobby it’s just a joke.



EVENT CENTER

-Andre the Giant and Hulk Hogan comment about the Royal Rumble. Hogan has a bout of Tourette’s, just screaming “ZZ Top Fandango!” at the camera to start.



“Mister Perfect” CURT HENNIG vs. TIM HORNER

-From Boston Garden. Lord Alfred surprisingly mentions crossing paths with Horner “when he was getting his start in the Charlotte area.” Horner dropkicks Hennig out to the floor. Back in, another hiptoss by Horner and Hennig just goes flying from it. Hennig tries a hammerlock and Horner keeps escaping and reversing it to his mounting frustration. Henning throws punches and chops, but Horner reverses an Irish whip and armdrags him into an armbar. Slugfest breaks out and Hennig gets the upper hand. Horner still has life in him and throws dropkicks. Big clothesline gets two,. Horner crashes on an attempted bodypress and Henning finishes right away with the Perfect-plex. Hennig made Horner look like a million bucks here and it was a decent match.



BROTHER LOVE

-Brother Love welcomes the returning Big John Studd, and brings out the man responsible for all of Studd’s success, Bobby Heenan. Studd wants nothing to do with him, calling him a weasel and promising to dump every Heenan Family member in the Royal Rumble.

-In the studio, Heenan gives envelopes full of cash to the crew as we’re still waiting for the other shoe to drop on this gag.

BORIS ZHUKOV vs. LEAPING LANNY POFFO

-Poffo is subbing for Blue Blazer, who’s suffering from a serious case of Hurt Balls Syndrome after the Survivor Series and is taking some time off. So there you go, Owen Hart and the guy who played Mr. Belvedere have something in common.

-Boris applies a side headlock, but Lanny switches it around. Boris tries whipping him in the ropes, but Lanny holds onto his beard while being pushed into the ropes. Boris tries a test of strength but Poffo gets fancy on him, tumbling backward to put pressure on Zhukov’s wrists and forcing a break. Drop toehold by Poffo, and he holds onto it before grabbing Zhukov’s arms and Garvinizing him. Stepover toehold by Poffo, but Zhukov breaks with a rake of the eyes and lights into him with chops and a headbutt. Lanny gets good and mad, backdropping Zhukov and monkeyflipping him, but when he goes for a second monkeyflip, Boris counters in with an inverted atomic drop. Clothesline off the second rope gives Boris a rare singles victory. Nothing wrong with it, although if you went to the ’80s Wrestling Store and said, “Yes, I’d like an opening match please,” this is what you’d get.



EVENT CENTER

-Now we hear from Ted DiBiase and Randy Savage about the Royal Rumble.

-Gorilla Monsoon hangs up the phone and looks irate. A trustworthy witness in Philadelphia saw Bobby selling Christmas decorations to needy families in parking lots, which is where all the money came from for the crew’s gifts and bonuses.



INTERCONTINENTAL TITLE: ULTIMATE WARRIOR (Champion) vs. SUPER NINJA (with Mr. Fuji)

-From Saturday Night’s Main Event. Ninja tries an early attack with chops, but every time he tries to mix it up with kicks, Warrior just grabs and yanks his leg to trip him up. Warrior boots him out and sorta-press slams him back inside as Fuji looks on, bewildered. Vince, meanwhile, says comparing the physiques of Warrior and Jesse Ventura is like comparing horse manure to ice cream.

-Back in, Warrior beats on Ninja a little more, press slams him again, and splashes him for the pin to retain. Squash-o.

-Santa Okerlund meets the Bushwhackers, who want the Bolsheviks for Christmas. The Bushwhackers give him a box of sardines.



JIM POWERS vs. BAD NEWS BROWN

-Bad News tries his usual sneak attack, but Jim Powers has actually done his homework and knocks Bad News right out of the ring. Bad News is so embarrassed that he heads back to the locker room, but thinks better of it and heads back. He gets distracted jawing with the fans, allowing Powers to slingshot him back in and dropkick him, and Bad News has more egg on his face. BAd News gives Powers a big cheesy smile and offers him a handshake. Powers reciprocates but sees the boot coming and goes on the attack, but…wait for it…he goes for a corner charge and Bad News boots him down to take control.

-Powers surprises him with a bodypress for two. Bad News fights back, sending him to the floor and slamming him out there for good measure. Back in, Powers surprises him with a monkeyflip and both men are reeling. Powers makes a comeback but…for god’s sake, he misses a corner charge. Bad News attacks the back and whips him into the corner OH FOR THE LOVE OF GOD. Okay, so Bad News crashes in the corner. Attempted dropkick by Powers misses and Bad News tries to put him away with a splash, but Powers raises the knees and throws some punches. Dropkick by Powers gets two. Suplex for two more. Great finish sees Powers leapfrog Bad News, and Bad News turns right around and hits the ghetto blaster to get the three-count. They never found a groove, alternating control with every single spot.

KOKO B. WARE vs. “The Million Dollar Man” TED DIBIASE

-DiBiase attacks from behind but gets dropkicked down. Something is amiss here. DiBiase is wearing his sparkly pants through the entire match, and he’s definitely not wearing his own boots. And Virgil’s not there, so DiBiase’s just having a shit night all around.

-Fight goes to the floor and DiBiase gets the upper hand out there. Back from commercial, DiBiase is still dishing it out and I’m curious enough to check the rest of the card and figure out who DiBiase borrowed his gear from…he’s wearing Dino Bravo’s boots.

-Koko comes back with punches and headbutts. Leapfrog ends BADLY for Koko and DiBiase cradles him soon after to take this one. Not much to this one.

-Turns out the crew’s gifts are empty boxes. Bobby gets pelted with snowballs as the show ends.