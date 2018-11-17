The Name on the Marquee: WWF Prime Time Wrestling (12.5.1988)  

-Originally aired December 5, 1988.

-Your hosts are Gorilla Monsoon & Bobby Heenan. Starting tonight, Prime Time is on Monday after a year of bouncing around on the USA schedule, and Gorilla promises that the WWF will stay in the Monday night time slot. Hey, a promise kept in wrestling!



KEN PATERA vs. OUTLAW RON BASS

-Man, Patera jobbed to everyone on his way out the door, didn’t he? Patera won’t go down without a fight, elbowing Bass’ face repeatedly and working the arm over. Sean Mooney and Lord Alfred Hayes both point out that Bass’ hairline is receding, which might explain why he was game for a hair vs. hair angle with Brutus. They brawl on the floor and Patera sends Bass into the post, then back in with a series of punches. Full nelson is clamped on, but Bass runs into the corner to break it. Patera keeps fighting away, punching and elbowing Bass. Corner charge by Patera misses in Patera-like fashion, but shockingly that’s not the end of it, as Bass misses a splash and Patera goes for the pin. Bass gets a foot on the rope, which Patera doesn’t see, so he celebrates prematurely, and a knee to the back and an elbow by Bass finish off Patera. Patera squashed him like a damn bug and then Bass won on a total fluke!

-Gorilla continues lamenting how bad Patera’s getting and says he needs to pack it in. I’ve never seen Gorilla lay into a guy on his way out the door the way he has with Patera.

-Royal Rumble is coming!



UPDATE

-Andre is afraid of snakes and during a title match on SNME last week, he confirmed it. Bobby Heenan tries to cut a promo, but Andre begs him not to say the word “snake.”

-Gorilla says he has some special invited guests joining us in the studio, “The Bobby Heenan Fan Club,” and it’s the debut of the Rosatti Sisters! I’ve been wondering when we were going to get to them. Here’s an interview conducted with one of them that was conducted fairly recently. The TL;DR is that the Rosattis were three devoted superfans in New York City who made such imaginative signs for MSG shows that Vince McMahon actually made it a point to talk to them, took a liking to them, and hooked them up with unlimited free WWF event tickets for life (and apparently WWE is still honoring that for the Rosattis to this day!) A handful of the wrestlers took a liking to them too, which leads to them being semi-regulars on Prime Time for the next few years.

-Anyway, Bobby is a totally rude ass to his three fans until they reveal they have Christmas presents for him, and they give him insulting gifts like a stuffed dingbat and a weasel nose. Bobby and one of the sisters trade innuendo about oral sex and Gorilla loses it. The sisters induct Gorilla into the Bobby Heenan fan club, and it’s a canister of “Bullshit Repellent.”



PAUL ROMA vs. “Mr. Perfect” CURT HENNIG

-From MSG. Hennig slams Roma down. Roma fights back with a beautiful armdrag into an armbar. Hennig gets aggressive, punching Roma all over and snapping the neck. Roma crashes on an attempted dropkick and Hennig gives him a boot to the gut. Roma gets flung over the top rope and suplexed back in. Wrestling Logic 101: If Hennig has a man prone enough to do a regular suplex, why not just do a Perfect-plex and end it. It seems it would require the same level of…proneness.

-Roma gets a second wind big time and lays into perfect with everything in his arsenal, and a bodypress off the top rope gets two. Roma hits the ropes but Hennig catches him and stunguns him, and NOW we get the Perfect-plex to finish it. Hennig finally has his sea legs in the WWF, this was a good match!



EVENT CENTER

-The Blue Blazer talks in rhyme and promises to use razzle dazzle to maintain his undefeated streak. Next we hear from the Brain Busters. They’ve been called “a lot of things in the past,” but the important thing is you’re going to call them winners.

-We look at the final minutes of the ten-team match from Survivor Series.



NIKOLAI VOLKOFF vs. IRON MIKE SHARPE

-From MSG. Okay, one of these guys has to be subbing for somebody but there’s no note about it on History of WWE. And Iron Mike interrupts the anthem with a surprise attack, so he’s our face tonight. Volkoff fights back with boots and sends Sharpe to the floor. Sharpe comes roaring back, quite literally, with chops and a shot to the gut. He pounds on Volkoff with the forearm brace and sends him into the corner, but Volkoff avoids a corner charge and rolls Sharpe up for three. This was such an odd surprise, as these guys had a straight-up fight for five minutes without a breather. I don’t know what got into them but I’m in favor of it.



HIGH ENERGY BUT THEY AREN’T HIGH ENERGY YET vs. CONQUISTADORS

-So somebody decided to team up the Blue Blazer and Koko B. Ware for a single match and a TV taping and apparently they were so impressive that the WWF to just let the idea simmer for four years after that.

-#1 boots the Blazer down. Blazer fights back with a clumsy-looking ‘rana (I feel like #1 wasn’t familiar with the move or something) and #2 heads in. Blazer works the arm and hammers on #2. Koko tags in and #2 just goes right to the eyes. Koko comes swinging back and throws him around the ring for a bit as we pause for a break.

-Back from the break, Koko misses a corner charge and #1 heads back in to stomp on him. Sean and Lord Alfred have the weirdest conversation about how it’s a wonder these guys don’t have more knee injuries when they fly all over the ring with no kneepads on. All four guys in these match are wearing long tights with really obvious kneepad bulges underneath them. Conquistadors attempt a double clothesline and Koko crashes into the arms to make them collide with each other. Hot tag fittingly to the Blazer, and he cleans house before letting Koko finish with a missile dropkick. Good match for what it was.

-Gorilla announces the Ladies’ Title match and the Super Posedown for the Royal Rumble.



EVENT CENTER

-I’m trying to wrap my head around Akeem is cutting a chroma key promo when his outfit includes shades of blue AND green.



BROTHER LOVE

-Brother Love says he’s curious about the accusations brought up by Bad News Brown last week, so his guests this week are Randy Savage and Elizabeth. Brother Love asks Elizabeth exactly what favors she’s done for Jack Tunney, and Savage, as you’d expect, strangles Brother Love and snatches the microphone away. He grants Bad News the title shot and says it’s sad news for Bad News.



TITO SANTANA vs. GREG “The Hammer” VALENTINE

-From MSG, with Classy Freddy Blassie doing guest commentary and working babyface, refusing to shake Valentine’s hand during his entrance and saying he disapproves of Valentine’s shin guard. Blassie actually brings up their feud from four years ago to give this match some gravitas.

-Tito applies a wristlock. Greg comes at him with elbows and forearms. They fight it out until Greg takes control, and he should have a pretty obvious strategy as Tito is wearing a massive pad across his right thigh. Valentine ignores this and instead comes off the top with an axehandle to the back of the head. It’s Tito who starts the leg work, targeting Valentine’s guarded shin. And then he switches to a headlock. Valentine gets free and finally starts targeting the obvious bad leg, snapping it over the apron.

-Back from the break, Valentine drops a series of elbows for two, before Tito gives us a very unwelcome surprise cameo by Greg’s ass with a handful of tights. Valentine struggles to put Tito away, and Tito finally rolls out of the way of a forearm drop. Tito goes for the figure four, but struggles to maintain his balance, so Valentine targets the leg, adjusts the shinguard, and goes for the figure four, but Tito cradles him for two. The fight spills to the floor as the bell suddenly sounds. Not a double countout, the referee had only reached 8. Nope, it’s a 20-minute time limit draw. Hmm, I thought Valentine was starting to look warmed up in there. Match was fine, but these two definitely had better matches when they had an actual issue.

