The Name on the Marquee: WWF Prime Time Wrestling (3.14.1988)  

-Originally aired March 14, 1988.

-Your hosts are Gorilla Monsoon & Bobby Heenan.

ROUGEAU BROTHERS vs KING HARLEY RACE & IRON MIKE SHARPE (with Bobby Heenan)

-From MSG. Well, here’s a pretty apparent “card subject to change” situation. Rougeaus start hot with dropkicks for everyone. Harley gets caught in a wristlock and the Rougeaus trade off on him. Harley breaks away with a headbutt and makes the tag, and now the Rougeaus go to work on the leg. Race finally gets something going with a piledriver on Jacques. Iron Mike feels a surge of confidence and tags back in, cracking Jacques across the chest with a forearm brace-assisted chop. Iron Mike chokes out Jacques over the top rope. Sharpe and race cut the ring in half and trade off on Jacques, but Iron Mike misses an elbow and we have our hot tag.

-Raymond clamps a sleeper on Iron Mike and that draws Harley inside. We have all four men in the ring and the referee’s lost control of this one. Race and Sharpe get rammed into each other and Race tumbles out to the floor, and Le Bobmbe De Rougeau on Sharpe gets the win. Perfectly acceptable opener.

-In the studio, Bobby gives a shockingly straightforward explanation of the previous match: Hercules’ flight got cancelled and Iron Mike was in the area that night.



KOKO B. WARE vs. TERRY GIBBS

-From Wichita. Koko starts with a beautiful-looking bodypress for a one-count. He armdrags Gibbs around as we listen to Bruno on commentary for the last time before the 20-year grudge starts. Gibbs slams Koko and drops the elbow for two, but Koko rallies and gives Gibbs the brainbuster to end it. Just a squash.

UPDATE

-Craig DeGeorge recaps the history of Hulkamania, starting with Hogan’s WWF Title win in 1984, which leads to a MONTAAAAAAGE! This ends up being a long, long, long segment where they basically recap Hogan’s entire title run and the Ted DiBiase saga, and a replay of the Andre/DiBiase interview last week.

SAM HOUSTON vs DANGEROUS DANNY DAVIS

-From MSG. Danny Zbyszko stalls for a while. Houston tries a spot where he leapfrogs the referee to get to Davis, but he crashes full-balls onto the referee’s neck to ruin the effect and the commentators can’t figure out an explanation for how this didn’t get a DQ immediately.

-Wristlock by Houston. He stays on the arm for a bit until Davis gets free, but Danny falls victim to an atomic drop and we’re back to the armbar. Davis ducks a charge and Houston goes soaring over the top rope and crashes onto the floor in a crazy spot. He bravely re-enters the ring and Danny keeps assaulting him.

-Houston tries to fight back with an Irish whip, but he crashes on the corner charge. Davis just keeps beating on Houston, slamming him and dropping an elbow for two. Davis complains to the referee about the sluggish count before connecting with a flying clothesline. He gets into an argument with the referee, again bitching about the slow count. Houston sneaks up on him and rolls him up, and this time the referee counts faster and Houston gets the win. Davis was motivated for once and the finish was pretty cute.

YOUNG STALLIONS vs. BARRY HOROWITZ & STEVE LOMBARDI

-Jim Powers hiptosses Lombardi. Horowitz comes in and gets backdropped. Leg trip/elbow combo by the Stallions, and Paul Roma starts the arm work while Bobby speculates that this team will never go anywhere because they’re so pretty that they’re not willing to risk their noses or teeth doing rough stuff in the ring. Stallions start working Lombardi’s arm, but Powers goes for a monkeyflip and Lombardi turns it into an inverted atomic drop. Suplex by Lombardi gets two. Horowitz comes in and tries to dish out more punishment, but Powers surprises him with a sunset flip for two. Lombardi hastily tags back in and a double clothesline wipes out both guys. Everybody tags and Roma takes on the world. Lombardi gets dropkicked out of the ring, and a powerslam puts away Horowitz. Very, very basic paint by numbers tag team match. Nothing about it was terrible but in a week I won’t remember that I watched it.

-Craig DeGeorge is back at the interview platform with Bobby Heenan and Hercules. They’re not too keen on this Ultimate Warrior fellow.

WRESTLEMANIA IV REPORT

-Nothing new here.



KILLER BEES vs ISLANDERS (with Bobby Heenan)

-From MSG. It’s a few months old, so Bobby’s in a neckbrace and Gorilla hassles him about Matilda’s whereabouts while B. Brian Blair locks up with Tama. Tama offers a friendly handshake but Blair anticipates the kick, grabs him by the ankle, and turns it into an atomic drop. Everybody tags and Jim Brunzell sunset flips Haku for two. They slug it out as we pause for a break…

-Back from the break, Blair is getting double-teamed as Gorilla marvels at the amount of stop-removal being done by the Islanders. Dropkick by Haku for two. Tama headbutts Blair and then causes a distraction so Haku can strangle him with the tag rope. Blair gives Haku a forearm with an audible thwack and reverses a suplex from Tama, and we have the desperate battle for the hot tag and yep, false tag. Must be a day ending in Y. Blair and Tama collide and we get the real hot tag. Brunzell cleans house and gets a sleeper locked on Haku. All four men end up in the ring and in the midst of it, Tama comes off the second rope with a splash on Brunzell and Haku rolls over for three. These are two really good teams but this felt very, very phoned in.