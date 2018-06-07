The Name on the Marquee: WWF Prime Time Wrestling (3.21.1988)  

-Originally aired March 21, 1988.

-We’re on location this week at Trump Plaza. Gorilla Monsoon emerges from a limo and can’t find Bobby Heenan anywhere in the complex. At the check-in desk, Heenan discovers that there’s no reservation at the hotel for him. As an apology for the inconvenience, the front desk gives Heenan a free hat. Gorilla takes pity on his moronic co-host and offers to help straighten it out as we go to our first match.

KILLER BEES vs. CONQUISTADORS

-From Winston-Salem. Jumping Jim Brunzell clears the ring with hiptosses right away. Bees work over #1’s arm. Blair whips #1 back and forth and the Conquistadors collide into each other when they attempt a double-team move. Double backdrop by the Bees gets a two-count. Blair tries an abdominal stretch, but the referee gets distracted and #2 breaks the hold and pulls the old switcheroo. Vince McMahon, on commentary, muses that all tag team matches should have two referees, in a surreal moment.

-#2 trades punches with Blair. Conquistadors cut the ring in half and work Blair over. Conquistadors double-team Blair until the referee steps in to break it up. Bees put on the masks, which is interesting because it forces the fans to face the fact that they’re hypocrites for cheering it after the Conquistadors got the advantage by doing the same thing earlier. Bees whip the Conquistadors into each other, and an elbow from the second rope by one Bee or the other gets the win. Nothing wrong with it, but the Bees’ act was really, REALLY stale at this point.

-So Gorilla has actually done something uncharacteristically nice and used his connections at the hotel to get Bobby a free penthouse suite…Bobby just has to promise not to touch anything.

S.D. JONES vs. STEVE LOMBARDI

-Jones is riding a tidal wave of momentum since defeating Sika clean as a sheet. Will Steve Lombardi be the one to stop him?

-Hammerlock by Jones to start and Lombardi, a protégé and graduate of the Terry Garvin School of Self-Defense, goes to the ropes. Alfred notes that Garvin is hanging out in the locker room tonight, probably to keep an eye on his pupil. Lombardi uses that inspiration to back Jones into the ropes, but Jones slams him and hiptosses him. Backdrop by Jones, and Lombardi goes to the floor for a quick rest.

-Alfred talks about Lombardi’s recent wins on “the B-circuit” and Gorilla responds, “He won matches? I must have missed that.” Lombardi, meanwhile, manages to take Jones down and clamp on a headlock. Jones does a one-arm curl using Lombardi’s entire body to break the hold. Lombardi gives him a thumb to the eye and punches him down. Lombardi continues going after his eyes and chokes away. Another obscure, specific rule from your commentary team: Losing a match by disqualification means you don’t get paid for the match. Period.

-Headlock by Lombardi and he adds a claw to it, which is clever. Jones gets free and tries for a backdrop; Lombardi kicks him down. More choking and some biting to mix things up. He throws punches and Jones begins to no-sell. Lombardi tries a turnbuckle shot, neglecting to account for Jones’ noted blackness, and Jones lays into him with punches. Additional punches. Lombardi fights back with fighting and goes for a backdrop. Jones counters with a sunset flip, Lombardi sits down and gets a two-count. Jones tries for his own backdrop, and Lombardi turns it into a small package for the abrupt three-count. All punching.

-Gorilla and the Brain have lunch. Gorilla enjoys champagne, but Bobby brings a bottle of Perrier because he’s training for his match on Sunday.

UPDATE

-Craig DeGeorge reminds us that Wrestlemania will not be on free TV, but tells us that the screens at the closed circuit locations will be massive. “A single tooth is the size of the One Man Gang!” We get words from participants in the tournament.

-Live in the arena, Craig is at the interview platform with Hulk Hogan. Jesse enjoys the shit out of seeing Hulk Hogan walking around without a title belt. Hulk sees dollar signs every time he looks in Andre’s eyes, and he promises he’s going to give a DiBiase-style laugh right in DiBiase’s face after winning the tournament.

-Back at lunch, Bobby Heenan says that when Hulk and Andre collide at Wrestlemania IV, it’s going to look like a battle between “the two Sears Towers.” Uh…

-Gene Okerlund and Bob Uecker are excited about going to Wrestlemania IV. Gene explains the rules of a battle royal, and Bob says it sounds like what happened every time he showed up in the dugout.

-Gorilla is at the blackjack table. Director Kerwin Silfies told an amazing story on Steve Austin’s podcast about Gorilla winning $11,000 while taping this segment.

HERCULES (with Bobby Heenan) vs. SCOTT CASEY

-From Bristol, TN. They stall quite a bit before Hercules finally works out the perfect strategy for this and punches Casey. Hercules throws Casey over the top. Casey skins the cat and bodypresses Hercules over the top. Back in, Casey follows up with a backbreaker, but he’s too close to the ropes for a pin. Herc punches him in the throat and stunguns him. Bearhug by Herc, and Casey takes a full two minutes to realize his arms are free and throws a punch to break the hold. Hercules clotheslines Casey down and suplexes him. Casey comes back with punches and goes for a bulldog, but Hercules lifts him to counter it and tosses him across the ring. Torture rack gets the submission. Too-long squash. Casey could go in that ring when he was allowed to.

GREG “The Hammer” VALENTINE (with Jimmy Hart) vs. LEAPING LANNY POFFO

-Lanny mocks Hammer’s recent haircut in his poem, and Valentine comes right out fighting, slamming him down and heading to the top. Lanny meets him on the way down with a shot to the gut and they trade forearms until Valentine gouges the eyes and tosses Poffo to the floor. Back in, Valentine chops. Poffo comes back with right hands, but Valentine stops the comeback with a stomachbreaker. Elbow off the top is the beginning of the end, and the figure four leglock gets the submission. Poffo was actually allowed to look like a competitor, as opposed to Casey, who got one bone thrown to him at the start of the match and then murdered for six minutes.

HONKY TONK MAN (Intercontinental Champion, with Jimmy Hart) vs. JIM EVANS

-We get pre-taped words from the Beefer, promising that Honky will sing the blues at Wrestlemania IV.

-In the ring, Honky clotheslines Evans and finishes with Shake, Rattle, & Roll. Damn, Honky’s in a hurry for something. Oh, I guess he’s going to sing and dance for all his fans…

-But first, Brutus Beefcake shows up on the interview platform and offers some taunts at Honky, ruining his night.

-Bobby is on the exercycle in the Trump Plaza gym. Gorilla dares him to pedal through the entire next match.

JUNKYARD DOG vs. GEORGE PETRASKI

-From Bristol, TN. Lord Alfred very accurately says that Petraski has “an old-timey look” to him, and indeed, Petraski is this big but non-descript-bodied guy who’s not fat or muscular, just big with greased back hair, and he just looks like a guy whose face you’d see next to Lou Thesz in an old newspaper clipping.

-Dog knocks Petraski around. Petraski rakes the eyes and tries to slam him, but Dog reverses. Neck vice by the Dog. He tries a diving headbutt, but Petraski gets out of the way and stomps the Dog. Dog blocks another slam and headbutts him down. Clothesline by the Dog, and the Thump finishes Petraski off.

-So the surprisingly competitive squash has a consequence, as Heenan is exhausted from being on the exercycle for the entire match.

-Craig DeGeorge talks to the Million Dollar Man and the absolutely exhausted-looking Andre the Giant.

KEN PATERA vs. TOM STONE

-Patera’s cast is finally off! Good for him. Patera applies a side headlock and hangs onto it. Elbow and a boot by Patera, and he backs Stone into the corner and rams him. Clothesline sends Stone out to the floor, and Patera attacks him out there in heelish fashion. Vince basically says as much, saying Patera’s style of wrestling “is hard to read” and his offense is all over the place. Basically he’s saying Patera doesn’t know how to be a babyface.

-Patera beats on Stone on the apron, brings him back in, and punches him. Full nelson by Patera wraps this one up.

-Heenan is getting a massage and Gorilla sneaks in and takes the masseuse’s place, using it as an excuse to punch Heenan in the back repeatedly.

WRESTLEMANIA IV REPORT

-Gene Okerlund runs down the card and cracks me up by just casually referring to One Man Gang as “Tons of Fun.”

-Heenan jogs on the beach, and Gorilla is amazed at how earnest Heenan is about preparing for Wrestlemania.

ULTIMATE WARRIOR vs. KING HARLEY RACE

-Kneelift and a clothesline by Race are deftly no-sold by the Warrior. He clotheslines Race down and they circle the ring. Race backs him into the corner and headbutts him. Warrior reverses an Irish whip and Race does a crazy-looking flip over the top rope and onto the floor. Race tries to go back inside but gets knocked over on the apron and slides down the steps in a cute visual.

-Back inside, Race comes back with a headbutt off the ropes. There’s an audible smack, which makes the Boston crowd cringe. Weird moment with Race going low with a falling headbutt and he KOs himself with it. So I guess the psychology there is that he landed on an ultimate boner. Warrior gets himself up again (probably a better way of phrasing it) and clotheslines Race out of the ring. Race comes back in and takes control with a gut shot and a piledriver. Warrior charges at him and Race throws him to the floor. Warrior goes back up to the apron quickly and Race posts him. Race tries to suplex him back in, but Warrior lands on his feet and rolls up Harley immediately for three. 1 for 4. Harley seemed to have his mind made up at this point: “I don’t like you, there’s nothing I can teach you, just let me do all of my stuff and then we’ll do the finish.”

-Gene Okerlund talks to Strike Force. For, like, 10 seconds. This must have been a terrible promo because Tito literally gets about ten words about, and then they mute the audio and go to commercial.

-Show ends with the classic shot of Bobby pushing Gorilla down the Boardwalk in a little cart.

