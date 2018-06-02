The Name on the Marquee: WWF Prime Time Wrestling (3.7.1988)  

-Originally aired March 7, 1988.

-Your hosts are Gorilla Monsoon & Bobby Heenan.

HERCULES (with Bobby Heenan) vs. JERRY ALLEN

-From Topeka. They take their sweet time and stall a lot with lock-ups that don’t lead to anything. Hercules finally shoulderblocks Allen to get things doing. Allen fights back with a dropkick and goes up to the second rope, but Herc catches him, carries him across the ring, and dumps him over the top rope. Hercules rams Allen into his own forearm which happens to be in front of the ringpost, and brings him back in for a backbreaker. Herc pauses for a long time, jaws with the fans, declares the match finished, and applies a bearhug. Allen punches out, but runs into an elbow.

-Allen rams Herc into the turnbuckles and dropkicks him to show signs of life. They have a battle for an Irish whip, and it appears to be a genuine fight for it, these guys aren’t on the same page at all. Torture rack ends it. Herc wanted a lengthy squash, Jerry Allen clearly wanted a competitive match, and it ended up looking really strange as a result. You could tell they weren’t cooperating.

-Bobby Heenan doesn’t think Jim Duggan should have a chance to be in the Wrestlemania tournament, because how would he find the airport.

HACKSAW JIM DUGGAN vs OUTLAW RON BASS

-From MSG. Joined in progress. Bass chokes him over the middle rope. Abdominal stretch but you bet your sweet ass Gorilla notices the leg isn’t hooked properly and Duggan hiptosses free rather quickly. Duggan cradles him for two and Bass stops him with another thumb to the throat. Bass tries a chinlock but MSG inspires Duggan with the power of the ho, and Duggan elbows free. Duggan hammers Bass repeatedly. Referee gets shoved out of the way while the guys brawl in Bass’ corner, and that gives him an opening to club Duggan with the handle of the whip. It only gets two.

-Bass strangles him with the whip, feeling ballsy, and the referee heads to the floor to grab his 2×4. Bass tights his grip on the whip, causing Duggan to drop the whip, and we have a nice dramatic build to Duggan reaching and crawling until he finally grabs it. Duggan just unleashes shot after shot on Bass with the 2×4 until Bass get the hell out of the ring. Duggan chases him back to the locker room, and despite the fact that it should already be a double DQ, the referee counts both men out and that’s your decision. Great hoss vs. hoss brawl, as these guys went 15 minutes and damn near never stopped.

UPDATE

-Craig DeGeorge looks at the (revised) brackets for Wrestlemania IV. Craig speculates about a bunch of matches that definitely will not happen. Craig again revisits the claim that Hulk and Andre both just happened to draw byes and it’s a coincidence that they’re wrestling. TUNNEY SET IT UP THAT WAY. What the hell, Craig?

-Vanna White, wearing the most amazing hair helmet of the ’80s, reminds us to join her at Wrestlemania IV.

-Craig DeGeorge is at the interview platform with Randy Savage and Elizabeth. He credits his success to Elizabeth. Aww.

BAD NEWS BROWN vs JOHNNY STEWART

-From Topeka. Bad News attacks before the bell and punches Stewart to and fro. Stewart reverses an Irish whip, but Bad News dodges him and Stewart takes a GREAT bump over the top and into the barricade. Bad News drives a chair into him, declaring “No mercy!” He rams Stewart’s head into the steps. Back in the ring, a ghetto blaster to the external occipital protuberance gets the win.

-Gene Okerlund and Bob Uecker are excited about Wrestlemania IV. They engage in a little locker room talk about Vanna White.

SCOTT CASEY vs. BARRY HOROWITZ

-Back to Topeka. Horowitz armdrags Casey and gives himself a pat on the back. Casey fights back with slams and a dropkick that sends Horowitz to the floor. They put up their dukes and stall for a while and Casey applies a wristlock. Crowd in the arena is digging this but there’s not much here for a viewer. Hiptoss and an armdrag by Casey, and Horowitz stalls some more, walking the aisle. Back in, Barry gouges the eyes and gutwrenches Casey for two. Abdominal stretch by Horowitz…and Gorilla is actually okay with it! Give Horowitz a bonus! Casey fights out of it but Horowitz catches him in mid-charge and gives him a backbreaker for two.

-Neck vice by Horowitz. Casey fights out and starts to hulk up. Piledriver by Casey. Horowitz survives that, but Casey dodges an attempted clothesline and crucifixes Horowitz for three. Ehhhhhhhhhhhhhhh.

JAKE “The Snake” ROBERTS vs DINO BRAVO (with Frenchy Martin)

-Joined in progress from MSG. CChinlock by Dino, and he stays on Jake with elbows and headscissors. Sweet move from Dino as he rolls over while holding onto the headscissors, then jerks his knees back and forth so Jake’s head goes into the mat over and over again. Dino goes back to the chinlock and they stay with that for a while. Jake eventually finishes reading the newspaper and breaks it by snapping Dino’s neck over his shoulder…hey, giving middle fingers to his opponent, dropping down on his ass to snap their necks over his shoulder…I think Jake’s onto something…

-Jake goes for the DDT, but he’s right against the ropes, so Frenchy grabs his ankle and Dino boots him down. Jake comes right back with a flurry of punches. Sunset flip gets two for Jake. Bell suddenly sounds, and we have a 20-minute time limit draw. Okay, the chinlock went a bit long, so it has that going against it, but damn this was a fun match, with Jake getting into Dino’s head and picking his game plan apart piece by piece. Jake ties Dino in the ropes after the bell and gets Damien out of the bag. Frenchy tries sneaking up on Jake, but again, Jake sees it coming and drapes the snake on him instead.

-Craig talks to the Islanders and Bobby Heenan. Nobody is sicking a dog on the Brain without the Islanders doing something about it!

BRADY BOONE vs. IRON MIKE SHARPE

-From the Spectrum. Audio quality is really weird, it sounds like Dick Graham and Lord Alfred Hayes are doing commentary for AM radio.

-Boone suckers Sharpe into charging and gets out of the way, then armdrags Iron Mike. Canada’s Greatest Stalling commences on the arena floor. Sharpe re-enters and falls victim to a bodypress for two. Sharpe goes to the floor again. Back in, he hammers Boone down and rams him into the turnbuckles. Boone fights back with some turnbuckle shots of his own but misses a corner charge. Backdrop by Sharpe as Graham goes on a dissertation about momentum to explain why guys keep running into the corner after their opponents have moved out of the way. Sharpe chops Boone. Some really clumsy miscommunication follows and Sharpe just throws Boone out to the floor, and rams him into an assortment of tables.

-Sharpe pounds Boone with the forearm brace. Boone rallies with forearms, but Iron Mike loads up the brace and clonks Boone to get the three-count. Pretty underwhelming.

-Craig DeGeorge is with Andre the Giant and the Million Dollar Man. They both predict that Ted DiBiase will get his belt back when all is said and done.

WRESTLEMANIA IV REPORT

-There’s going to be a battle royal to open the show! Because!

-Gorilla hawks the 1988 Calendar, and the people in charge of the WWF merchandise warehouse have advised him that they’re almost completely out.

YOUNG STALLIONS vs. DEMOLITION

-From Wichita. Smash smashes Roma but gets caught in a hiptoss. Stallions double-team to work the arm. Smash manages to get Roma caught in the wrong corner and Ax axes away until Roma gets him down on the mat. So now Ax takes his turn at working the arm. Powers comes back in and Demolition takes over as the commentators go into the weirdest conversation about how Tony Garea used to carry Rick Martel when they were a team, which transitions into Jesse asking Vince what he’d be doing if he wasn’t in his current job, and Vince says he’s qualified to do his current job, and drive a truck, but nothing else.

-Back from the break with Ax choking out Paul Roma. Smash works the neck over, but Roma gets free and throws punches. Roma has an opening to tag out but doesn’t take it. He pays for it, getting clotheslined down by Ax, and Ax applies a chinlock. He sends Roma out to the floor. Back in, we finally get the hot tag and Powers bodypresses Smash. Ax comes in and Powers works him over. Mr. Fuji’s cane winds up in the ring and Powers gets knocked out for the three-count. Foreshadowing! Or lazy booking. Think about this. Dave Meltzer noted that the WWF and the NWA would have a tag team go around the horn jobbing to everyone for a month or so leading up to their title win, to give them a bunch of credible challengers for house show runs afterward. Stallions are so low on the pecking order that they didn’t even qualify for a rematch job.