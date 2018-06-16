The Name on the Marquee: WWF Prime Time Wrestling (4.18.1988)  

-Originally aired April 18, 1988.

-Your hosts are Gorilla Monsoon & Bobby Heenan. Bobby is making all kinds of big plans for his 2nd Anniversary Special next week.

“The Rock” DON MURACO & BAM-BAM BIGELOW (with Superstar Billy Graham & Oliver Humperdink) vs. ONE MAN GANG & “The Natural” BUTCH REED (with Slick)

-From Philadelphia. Faces clear the ring and Graham just wails on One Man Gang with his cane. Reed gets caught in the face corner and pinballed. Attempted double-team by Slick’s boys backfires and Gang gets knocked off the apron. The fat guys end up in the ring together. Gang overpowers Bam-Bam on a lock-up. Bam-Bam retaliates with shoulderblocks and a splash for two. He goes to work on the Gang’s shoulder with headbutts. Muraco comes in and a well-timed knee to the back from the apron turns things around for the heels.

-Muraco gets strangled with the tag rope and Reed clotheslines him down for a two-count. Chinlock by the Gang and we get a false tag so Muraco gets double-teamed while the referee is distracted. Elbow misses and we get the hot tag. All four men brawl but it’s the faces who get Irish whipped into each other, and Bam-Bam gets clotheslined out to the floor. Muraco stays in the ring and gets double-teamed. Reed and Gang hit the ropes for a double clothesline, but Muraco trips Gang and pulls him out to the floor, and Muraco dives out of the way of Reed’s charge and Reed stunguns himself, with Muraco rolling him up for three. Hot start, hot finish, but not much in between.

-Gorilla refers to the One Man Gang as “a 747 with wheels.” 747s have wheels, Gorilla.

OUTLAW RON BASS vs. RENO RIGGINS

-From Winston-Salem, NC. Bass clotheslines and slams Riggins. He elects to dish out more punishment and powerslams Riggins to approval from a vocal contingent. Funny, as they’re in the heart of Crockett Country, so Bass actually has a fan base here. Maybe they think that Bass is coming back to finally take up Paul Jones on his challenge to perform the Three Feats of Strength. Pedigree by Bass gets the win.

BRUTUS “The Barber” BEEFCAKE vs. GENE WATSON

-Beefcake shoves Watson into the corner while Jimmy Hart steps in and promises that he’ll get revenge and cut Beefcake’s hair down the line.

-Back to the ring, Brutus slams Watson while Heenan speculates that he can’t be related to Whipper Billy Watson because the jobber is a better wrestler. Beefcake wraps it up with the sleeper and cuts one after the match.

-Gene Okerlund welcomes us for the first time ever to the Event Center, which for now, is just an ordinary wall instead of the bank of monitors. Gene recaps the Wrestlemania IV battle royal and we get dueling promos from Bad News Brown and Bret Hart. Bad News wants to make fertilizer about of Bret. Bret Hart says Harlem is no match for his father’s dungeon.

2 OUT OF 3 FALLS: KILLER BEES vs. ISLANDERS (with Bobby Heenan)

-Okay, this is interesting. Remember the Saturday Night’s Main Event back in March where they showed a Bees/Islanders match and it was only one fall? This is that match, except now they’re showing us the full three falls.

FALL ONE: It’s a brawl to start and the Islanders get whipped into each other. B. Brian Blair trades arm work with Tama, and a double backdrop by the Bees gets two. Bruce Prichard on commentary explains that in a 2 out of 3 falls match, you must win two falls, not one. Thanks, Bruce.

-Haku gets trapped in an abdominal stretch and Tama attacks Blair, staying in the ring without making a tag. Brian Blair is the bee-in-peril for this one. Blair gets a sunset flip for two, then gets caught in a nerve hold by Tama. Islanders keep the frequent tags going, but Blair ducks a double team, Haku knocks his partner silly, and Brunzell tags in and connects with a high knee for two. Sleeper applied by Brunzell, but apparently the Islanders got a hot tip from the Bolsheviks after their match against the Bees last week, because this ends the same way, with Brunzell being knocked out by a second rope axehandle. Islanders take the first fall.

FALL TWO: Brunzell comes out swinging with forearms and punches. Tama tags in and misses an elbow. Blair drops an elbow of his own for two. Bees start working Tama’s legs. We get a rare heel version of the hot tag as Haku finally gets in there and chops Brunzell into goo. Islanders switch without tagging again, but Tama misses a second rope splash. Blair tags in and takes on both Islanders by himself. Blair makes a tag behind Tama’s back, and we get a hint about why SNME edited this match as the cameras get a terrible-looking shot of the finish, with Brunzell sneaking in and dropkicking Tama to get the pin, but the way the shot is framed, it’s happening in the background.

FALL THREE: Now we come to the part that aired on NBC, and it’s funny to hear what the crowd sounded like before post production. Brunzell goes to work on Tama quickly and drops the leg for two. In comes Blair with an elbow for two. Bees work the arm and Brunzell tries for a dropkick but misses it. Haku tags in and connects with his own dropkick for two. Bees trade off on Brunzell for a while until a double clothesline KOs Brunzell & Haku. Double tags and Blair takes care of both Islanders handily until Tama goes to the eyes. Blair rolls up Tama and a donnybrook erupts before the referee can count three. Haku sneaks in and clotheslines Blair, and a quick pin gets the victory. In full, this was a perfectly good match like you’d expect.

-Gorilla Monsoon says Mr. Fuji should put his John Henry on the contract for Demolition to defend their belts against the Islanders. Has there ever been a wrestling commentator in history who knew the difference between John Henry & John Hancock?

“The Million Dollar Man” TED DIBIASE vs. FRANKIE DEFALCO

-From Superstars. Vince and Jesse are noticeably hitting the reset button on DiBiase, making it a point to drive home what a master technician he is in the ring. DeFalco shoulderblocks DiBiase out of the ring as we get pre-taped words from the Million Dollar Man, who reminds us that he ALWAYS gets what he wants, and he still wants the WWF Title.

-DiBiase throws DeFalco out to the floor and shows an aggressive streak. Back in, he drives knees into the stomach before applying the newly-named Million Dollar Dream on DeFalco to get the win. Trivia buffs: Frankie DeFalco is the first jobber to get a hundred-dollar bill crammed in his mouth.

-Back to Mean Gene in the Event Center. Two titles changed hands at Wrestlemania IV, so let’s hear comments from the Bolsheviks and the Young Stallions! Well, okay then. Slick complains that the Young Stallions are standing in the way of his men getting a title shot, which sounds even lower than the bottom rung of the ladder. Young Stallions tell them to bring it on, and Jim Powers sounds like the New Yorkiest New Yorker who ever lived.

HACKSAW JIM DUGGAN vs. PETE SANCHEZ

-Sanchez tries to take control early, but Duggan grounds him with a clothesline. Elbow and a hiptoss follow. Sanchez gets a mini-comeback and fisticuffs are traded. Slam by Duggan, and the three-point stance finishes.

-Along comes Andre the Giant, over the objections of Bobby Heenan, who tries to talk him into leaving. Andre starts to head into the ring, but Duggan charges at him with the 2×4. Andre dodges and gets off the apron with uncharacteristic speed.

WRESTLEMANIA IV REPORT

-We get highlights of the post-Wrestlemania IV press conference, where Randy Savage gratefully introduces “my first lady and inspiration,” Miss Elizabeth, who amazingly has changed into a FIFTH outfit for the day. Women be shopping, right fellas? Hulk Hogan assures us that Hulkamania will live forever, and Macho Madness will live just as long.

STRIKE FORCE vs. CONQUISTADORS

-This match was taped before Wrestlemania IV, and they ran an angle in the arena where Strike Force came to the ring with the title belts, Slick suddenly showed up and taunted them, Strike Force chased him out of the arena, and then came back…NOT wearing their title belts. Pretty sneaky.

-Tito starts with let’s just say #1 while Jesse states that Strike Force is better off with the Conquistadors and not Demolition. We get pre-taped words from Strike Force, promising that the war has just begun.

-Strike Force clears the ring quickly. Conquistadors take a breather and Tito works #1’s arm when he heads back in. Jesse accuses Vince of being a bandwagon fan of Randy Savage & Elizabeth, and Vince replies, “That’s not true, I’ve always been a fan of Elizabeth.” And there’s Announcer Vince’s allotted one clever statement for the month.

-Conquistadors get some token offense in only so Tito can make a hot tag and Martel cleans house. Tito heads back in and connects with the flying forearm to win.



ONE MAN GANG (with Slick) vs. VAN VAN HORNE

-Gang attacks from behind and goes to town with elbows and chokes. VVH throws punches, but Gang stops him with a choke. Gang rams VVH in the corner over and over. Gourdbuster finishes.

-Gorilla and Bobby have a debate about how JYD and Hercules both carry chains. This is the second time we’ve heard this discussion on Prime Time and it still amazes me that nobody thought to do actually turn that into a program.

JUNKYARD DOG vs. HERCULES

-From Saturday Night’s Main Event in Nashville. WWE Network suggestion box: Take whatever footage you have of the other matches from these SNME tapings and do “extended cuts” of those episodes. Add the logos to the guys’ entrances. Throw some money at Jesse and bring him in to record new commentary with Vince.

-They have a long staredown before finally trading punches, and JYD headbutts Herc out to the floor. Back in, more headbutts by JYD send Herc back out. Back from commercial with Herc sending the Dog into a barricade and then unloading on him with boots. Bearhug by Herc is broken by another headbutt and a slam by the Dog gets two. Herc gets a handful of tights and sends JYD out to the floor. Despite having things firmly in hand, Herc grabs his chain for no real reason, and the guys fight over the chain until the referee calls for the bell and disqualifies both of them. Nothing to see here.