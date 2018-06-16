The Name on the Marquee: WWF Prime Time Wrestling (4.25.1988)  

-Originally aired April 25, 1988.

-Your hosts are Gorilla Monsoon & Bobby Heenan.

-The set is festooned with balloons and streamers. Bobby Heenan is celebrating his second anniversary as co-host of “Prime Time Wrestling” and promises a celebration to top David Letterman’s prime time anniversary special (which Heenan was on) and Johnny Carson’s annual bash.

-Bobby has even provided a cake for the occasion, but Gorilla notices two oddities about it: It’s unusually small and it says “HAPPY BIRTHDAY JESSICA” on it. Gorilla accuses the Brain of pilfering the cake and Heenan categorically denies all charges.

JAKE “The Snake” ROBERTS vs. CHRIS CURTIS

-Jake goes for a backdrop right off and gets kicked down by Curtis. He can’t really take advantage beyond that, though, and Jake quickly recovers and slams him. Chop and a chinlock by Jake. Curtis goes to the eyes to break the hold. Jake gets fired up and responds with punches and boots. Back to the chinlock. Jake gets bored with that eventually and moves on to the short clothesline. DDT gets the pin, and Damien makes his appearance.

-The Brain talks about how much he hates animals at ringside and bird droppings from Frankie. He manages to genuinely break Gorilla up, which happened a lot on this show. The Brain is preparing a big party with a lot of VIPs. Gorilla immediately asks him why the champagne glasses are made of plastic.

SPECIAL INTERVIEW

-We go to Wrestling Challenge, where Dino Bravo is still in the ring after a squash match, and Craig DeGeorge’s guest is Ken Patera. Ken leads the crowd in a “USA” chant and calls bullshit on Dino’s world record claim. He challenges Dino to a competition of any kind.

-Back to the studio, where The Brain pulls out a bottle of champagne from his private stock…and it’s in a paper bag. Bobby uses a towel to yank the cork out…actually, it turns out the champagne has a twist top. Gorilla notices an expiration date on the bottle.

SPECIAL REPORT

-Lord Alfred Hayes looks at Hulk Hogan’s big win at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

-Gorilla presents Bobby Heenan with a special award of his own and pulls a tiny trophy out of his coat pocket…a silver horse’s ass. The fact that Bobby’s name is actually engraved on it makes it that much funnier.

-The director informs Gorilla that the anniversary cake has arrived. “Dial-a-Bimbo” arrives to hand it to Gorilla, and Heenan sort of winks and nods about traditions in wrestling by being afraid of the cake because he already knows what’s about to happen.

BRADY BOONE vs. IRON MIKE SHARPE

-Joined in progress at the Boston Garden. Your “Wow, really?” commentary team: Lord Alfred Hayes and Slick.

-Shoulderblock and a “Yay!” by Sharpe. Boone fights back with a dropkick and a series of armdrags. Sharpe gets frustrated and goes to the floor to walk it off. Sharpe mounts a comeback once he’s back inside, chopping and stomping Boone. Backdrop by Sharpe gets two. Boone stays on the mat and waits for Sharpe to get back up, so he sweeps the legs and rolls Sharpe for two. Sunset flip gets another two.

-Sharpe gets frustrated and starts going to work with the evil forearm brace. Sharpe rams Boone into the turnbuckles. Irish whip and a monkeyflip by Boone to get a comeback going. He throws dropkicks until it finally occurs to Sharpe to get out of the way and Boone is hurt again. Sharpe sends Boone into the ropes and tries to kick him, but Boone grabs the leg and sweeps it to ground Sharpe. He tries for a backdrop and Sharpe takes him down with the brace again.

-Sharpe tosses Boone to the floor, then brings him up to the apron and pounds him with the brace again. Boone tumbles to the floor in pain while Iron Mike celebrates with a big “Yayyyyyy!” for the Boston crowd. Boone comes back in and Sharpe goes for a clothesline. He misses and Boone connects with an elbow. Kneelift by Boone gets two. Forearms and a dropkick get two. Series of punches by Boone. Referee pulls him away to reprimand him for it and while they aren’t looking, Sharpe loads the brace with something and KOs Boone with it to get the three-count. So-so…they kept it moving but it was just a series of moves, no guidance to it.

-Gorilla Monsoon cuts some slices of cake and gives them to photographer Steve Taylor and producer Bruce Prichard. Huh. Anyway, Bobby is surprisingly generous, offering them some of his champagne. Gorilla is surprised and Bobby tells him that he bought 200 bottles. Gorilla thinks about this for a moment, then has an epiphany: “Oh…you bought them for Wrestlemania III, didn’t you?”

THE BEST OF THE BRAIN

-Gorilla presents a montage of Bobby Heenan’s greatest moments ever on Prime Time. We flash back to Bobby promising to show Gorilla the secret training camp where Andre the Giant is getting ready for Wrestlemania III. Bobby manages to get lost in the middle of the woods while Gorilla complains about how long the trip has been. They manage to walk a complete circle in the forest, where Gorilla sees a discarded banana peel that he used to mark their trail.

-From there, it’s on to Christmas. Bobby promised presents for everybody on the crew, but when the time came to cough them up, there’s nothing, and Bobby blames his secretary. Bobby promises to give them cash instead…once the taping’s over. An irate-sounding crew member demands that he pays him on camera; Bobby refuses. Gorilla steals his wallet and finds out that he only has a dollar in there.

-And then we go back to last year and Bobby’s first anniversary special. Gorilla gets a phone call while Bobby cuts up his cake. Gorilla has to reach across the desk to get the phone, and it causes the Brain’s face to go into the cake like you’d expect.

-Next, it’s Christmas in Atlantic City. It’s time to exchange presents and Gorilla starts to open his gift from Bobby, but Bobby sees that Gorilla has “the wrong box” and begs him not to open it. Gorilla opens the box and sees it’s filled with Caesar’s Palace matchbooks, Caesar’s Palace ashtrays, Caesar’s Palace napkins, and Caesar’s Palace sugar packets.

-Then it’s onto what became the iconic moment in the Prime Time Wrestling opening title sequence: Bobby loses a bet with Gorilla and has to give him a ride along the Boardwalk on a push cart.

RAVISHING RICK RUDE (with Bobby Heenan) vs. JAKE MILLIMAN

-Clubbing blows by Rude. He slams the Milkman and drops the elbow while Vince & Jesse amuse themselves by making fun of Kentucky and Cape Girardeau. We get pre-taped words from women in the crowd unanimously agreeing that, yes, they want to get the Rude Awakening.

-Back to the ring, Rude’s had enough fun and hits the Rude Awakening to finish the match.

-And now, onto picking a lucky lady to get the big kiss. Jesse asks, “Patterson’s not in the building, is he?” As inside jokes go, that’s almost not inside at all. Anyway, Heenan finds a knock-out babe sitting at ringside, and she just shakes her head at him. Heenan holds the rope open and she still won’t get up. Vince & Jesse both notice that she has a ring on her finger. Hmm…

-Rude & Heenan take the mike out to ringside to find out why she won’t get in the ring, because like any woman, she’s here tonight to see Rick Rude, right? “Wrong,” she answers. And for the record, she also says that she doesn’t find Rude sexy. Rude demands an explanation and she politely tells him that she came to the arena to see her husband.

-Heenan searches the crowd, figuring that her husband is an usher, and she tells him that her husband is a wrestler. Rude gets curious and asks who he is, and she tells him her husband is Jake “The Snake” Roberts. Rude goes the hell off on this woman and tells her that to be married to that guy, she must be a stinkin’ lowlife. Mrs. Snake doesn’t take too kindly to that and slaps him. Rude grabs her wrist and grabs it really, REALLY hard, and that brings out the very pissed off Jake “The Snake” Roberts for a brawl that no number of referees, officials, and jobbers is capable of breaking up.

-Bobby has a severe case of Angry about what we just saw. The guy at the grocery store doesn’t bring his wife to sit in the produce section, after all.

HILLBILLY JIM vs. STEVE LOMBARDI

-There’s a constant “thump-thump-thump” in the audio at the beginning of the match. Gorilla explains that Bobby has tangled himself in his headset cords, and no sooner does Gorilla explain that than the noise gets louder. I love these guys more than I love naked women assembled from chocolate.

-Stalling from Lombardi and overpowering shoves from Hillbilly to start. Lombardi tries a full nelson and Hillbilly just wriggles his way free and assbutts him. Lombardi tries a hammerlock and Hillbilly just straightens his arm out to get free. Lombardi tries a test of strength and Hillbilly is actually grounded by it and has to take the cheap way to get free from it. Weird commentary from Gorilla & The Brain talking about Bobby’s upcoming lawsuit against Ken Patera…Cripes, how old is this match?

-Lombardi tries shoulderblocks, all no-sold, and gets hiptossed. Irish whip by Jim. He charges and Lombardi dodges. Stomps and chokes by Lombardi to take full control. He gets a two-count. Lombardi rakes Jim’s eyes across the ropes. Lombardi charges and Jim raises a boot to take control. He clamps on the bearhug and that gets the submission for an easy win and some pretty loud & clear booing from the Toronto crowd.

-Post-match, even Gorilla is all like “Damn, why did we show such an old match?”

“The Rock” DON MURACO & ULTIMATE WARRIOR (with Superstar Billy Graham) vs. OUTLAW RON BASS & ONE MAN GANG (with Slick)

-What kind of tag teams are these? Is somebody playing an arcade game?

-Muraco slams Bass, who tries to hide in the corner, but Muraco grabs his leg and snaps it. Warrior tags in and stays on the leg. Everybody tags and Gang gets Irish whipped hard enough to move the ring. Muraco is smart enough to remember that Gang’s legs are vulnerable from their last encounter, so he targets those and Gang goes down. Muraco and Warrior take turns holding the leg and not doing much else until Slick provides some distraction and Muraco gets knocked to the floor. Right hands by Bass get two.

-Gang and Bass double-team Muraco as everyone in this match visibly slows down second by second. The dreaded false tag spot allows Muraco to get double-teamed some more, and Bass decides it’s time for a breather and hits the chinlock. Gang tags in and immediately there’s a double clothesline so I guess they all needed a breather. Hot tag to the Warrior. Heels both get clotheslined out to the floor and Bass grabs Miss Betsy. He chokes out Warrior, with Slick adding cane shots until Junkyard Dog runs in with his chain and clears the ring. Referee gives the win to the heels, but can the referee give back the 11 minutes I lost watching that?

SPECIAL REPORT

-Another look at the Strike Force/Demolition feud.

-Bobby is starting to look a little drunk.

-We go to Wrestling Challenge, were Jim Duggan chased Bobby Heenan out of the building and took his place at the broadcast table.

-Bobby is now totally lit.

RANDY “Macho Man” SAVAGE (with Elizabeth) vs. “The Natural” BUTCH REED (with Slick)

-Butch gave his notice and took off, so they need to bury him. Let’s go to Wrestlemania IV and the first round of the tournament so Reed can put over the new champ on his way out the door.

-Joined in progress; Savage tries a suplex, but Reed reverses that. Elbow by Reed gets two. Series of punches by Reed, then he sends Savage to the floor. Meanwhile Jesse declares Valentine’s win over Steamboat to be an “upset.” Yes, in the sense that the fans are fucking upset that they’re not getting the Savage/Steamboat rematch that you sort of hinted at in building the show.

-Reed charges at Savage and misses. Clothesline by the Natural, and he starts to head to the top rope to finish, but he pauses to taunt Elizabeth for a while. That gives Savage ample time to recover, and he Flair-slams the Natural, then connects with the flying elbow to win. Felt like a good feature bout on TV.

-Bobby is sound asleep. Gorilla pats him on the back to wake him up and Bobby slumps forward and goes into the cake. Gorilla plants his horse’s ass trophy in the cake and then, feeling a rare touch of sympathy, he moves the phone on the desk next to Bobby’s head so he’ll be able to call a cab when he regains consciousness.