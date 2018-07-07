The Name on the Marquee: WWF Prime Time Wrestling (5.30.1988)  

-Originally aired May 30, 1988.

-Your hosts are Gorilla Monsoon and Bobby Heenan.

YOUNG STALLIONS vs. BOLSHEVIKS

-This is from way back in November 1987 in Boston, and it’s actually one of Zhukov’s first appearances. Gorilla, Nick Bockwinkel, and Pete Doherty are on commentary. They should do a DVD set showcasing weird commentary teams or something.

-Pier sixer to start. Volkoff gets cleared from the ring and Zhukov is already worn down and stuck in the ring with Paul Roma. Stallions take turns working Boris over with side headlocks. Boris ends that with a back suplex to ground Powers. Volkoff tags in and misses a kneedrop and the Stallions double-team him. Volkoff falls victim to the onslaught of side headlocks now, but Boris sneaks over and gives Powers a knee to the back to turn the tide. Bearhug by Volkoff, and Roma helplessly flails about with his arms free but somehow unable to clench his fists in a way that would allow him to punch out. He musters up the strength to clap his hands, so Volkoff tags in, too dazed to comprehend such an onslaught, and Zhukov tags in and applies a bearhug.

-Roma gets beaten down in the Bolsheviks corner but finally makes the hot tag. All four men end up in the ring and the referee’s lost control of this one. Bolsheviks whip he Stallions into each other. Roma gets cleared from the ring, and a double forearm off the ropes by Zhukov gets the win. Blah.

OUTLAW RON BASS vs. JOSE LUIS RIVERA

-From MSG and holy crap this match is a year old!

-Bass stalls for some reason before throwing Rivera out to the floor. Back in, they trade punches and Rivera gets the upper hand. Bass throws a chair into the ring for an equalizer. Really surprising to see Bass treating Rivera like such a threat here. Right hands and a dropkick send Bass back out to the floor. Bass stalls some more, including a funny exchange with Gorilla at the commentary table that exposes the fact that they’re dubbing new commentary for this match because Gorilla’s mouth doesn’t match what he’s saying, and Bass is talking directly to him.

-Rivera works the arm while Gorilla mentions that Rivera is looking for a tag team partner these days. Preferably one who enjoys wearing matching mask & body stocking ensembles. Bass strangles him with a microphone cord and drives a knee into the gut for two. Bass hammers away at him. Jose fights back with a dropkick and Bass gets tangled in the ropes, but once he gets free he lays Jose out with a clothesline, and the pedigree finishes. Good on Bass for making Rivera look so good, but the match just didn’t click for me.

UPDATE

-Sean Mooney recaps Brutus Beefcake’s journey to another title shot against the Honky Tonk Man, with Honky shattering his guitar against Beefcake’s back during an interview segment last week. We get words from Brutus icing down his neck afterward, and promising to tear Honky to pieces.

SPECIAL INTERVIEW

-Craig DeGeorge is at the platform with Hillbilly Jim. Jim announces that he’ll be doing a guest appearance on “Hee-Haw” shortly, and that’s pretty much all he has to say.

-We get treated to prop comedy, as Bobby shows off a WWF Ice Cream Bar with George Steele’s picture on the cookie side and a mound of hair stuck to the chocolate side. Remember when Carrot Top was head booker?

JERRY ALLEN vs. STEVE LOMBARDI

-From Toronto. Lombardi comes out swinging with boots and forearms. Allen fights back with a slam and Lombardi goes for a walk. Back in, Lombardi fights back with a slam, but gets hiptossed down. Armbar by Allen as Gorilla and Bobby point out that the REFEREE is making his WWF debut in his match, and when do you ever hear that mentioned. Lombardi clotheslines him over the top rope as Gorilla and Bobby mention the huge stack of open contracts that Heenan arrogantly signed after the last MSG show. Gorilla just starts rattling off names of potential opponents that Bobby didn’t think about, and Bobby abruptly leaves the commentary table to find Jack Tunney.

-Lombardi boots Allen out of the ring, then brings him back in and applies a chinlock. Allen elbows out and slams Lombardi. Lombardi fights back, but Allen suplexes him down. Backdrop gets two. Lombardi whips Allen into the corner, but Allen comes off the second rope with a bodypress for three. Nothing wrong with it but it just didn’t interest me.

2 OUT OF 3 FALLS: STRIKE FORCE vs. ISLANDERS

-From MSG shortly before Strike Force won the Tag Team Titles.

FALL ONE: Tito and Haku trade punches, with Tito getting the upper hand. Strike Force double-teams Haku and clears Tama from the apron. Thesz press and a damn good one by Tito gets two. Martel comes in and falls victim to a back suplex and the Islanders switch off behind the referee’s back to choke him out, which leads Gorilla to advocate for perhaps not one, but, wait for it, two referees in tag team matches. Tito tags in and applies the figure four on Tama, which leads to all four men in there. Haku headbutts Tito out to the floor and targets his legs. Haku is just relentless on the legs once they’re back in the ring, and Tama keeps it going. Double diving headbutts by the Islanders finish off Tito clean as a sheet for fall one.

-In the studio, Gorilla teases the Brain for the way he was screaming and hollering at the referee from ringside, which is weird because Bobby’s not at ringside for this match.

FALL TWO: Islanders keep up the assault on Tito. Tama cradles him, but Rick Martel distracts the referee, then rolls the guys over so Tito’s on top, and Tito gets the pin in under a minute to tie up the match.

FALL THREE: Islanders keep working Santana’s leg, but Tito rolls away from the diving headbutts and makes the tag. Houses are afrire and Katie’s doors are unbarred as Martel cleans house. Bodypress looks to finish, but Haku breaks the pin. Tama accidentally knees his own partner off the apron, and Martel quickly rolls him up for three. Good match with a great crowd.

“The Rock” DON MURACO (with Superstar Billy Graham) vs. JIM “The Anvil” NEIDHART

-From MSG. Both guys jockey for position and stall a little bit. Shoulderblocks go nowhere. Test of strength applied. Anvil gets the upper hand until Muraco kicks him off. Anvil counters a corner charge by Muraco and chokes him out. Muraco fights back with a slam, and a bodypress gets two. Dropkick by Muraco. He attempts a roll-up in the corner, but Anvil just sits on him and gets three. MSG is not impressed. Finish was clumsy-looking and they never really got going anyway.

SPECIAL INTERVIEW

-Craig welcomes Ted DiBiase and Virgil. DiBiase recaps the Savage/Virgil match and vows that he’ll do anything he has to in the name of getting into Savage’s head. Even if something awful might happen to Elizabeth. Good fired up promo from DiBiase.

UPDATE

-Lord Alfred Hayes discusses an article in the new WWF Magazine written by Ken Patera. Patera breaks down why Bravo’s world record claim isn’t valid. Bravo was so offended, he demanded the tug of war on Wrestling Challenge, and he left Patera in a heap with the rope wrapped around his neck.

HACKSAW JIM DUGGAN vs. KING HARLEY RACE

-Six months ago in the magical land of Hamilton, Ontario.

-Right hand sends Race out to the floor right away, and a forearm blow sends Race back in. Fight goes completely out to the floor and Race misses a diving headbutt. Race fights back and rams Duggan into the commentary table, where we clearly see Gorilla and Nick Bockwinkel sitting, but it’s Gorilla and Bobby doing commentary. Duggan crawls under the ring to confuse Race and sneaks up to attack him.

-Back from commercial, Duggan connects with right hands and Gorilla just goes crazy with the anatomy references. Clever spot sees the guys collide in the middle of the ring, with Duggan falling on his back and Race falling into the ropes, bouncing forward, and landing headfirst into Duggan’s other wood. Diving headbutt by Race misses. Atomic drop leads Race to do his weeble-wobble sell, and he lands straight on his head on the floor. Race makes it back in but gets clotheslined back out to the floor, this time hitting his head on the bell hard enough to make it ring, and Duggan thought that was so awesome he drives Harley’s head into the bell to sound it again. HOW IS HARLEY RACE ALIVE?

-The brawl continues on the floor, with Duggan going into the barricade and Race being rammed into the post. Back in the ring, Race tries a top rope bodypress, but Duggan rolls through and cradles him for three. Harley was a bumping machine, equally impressive and scary throughout.