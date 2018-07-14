The Name on the Marquee: WWF Prime Time Wrestling (6.20.1988)  

-Originally aired June 20, 1988.

-Your hosts are Gorilla Monsoon and Bobby Heenan. Bobby is angry because he just got the joke from last week about the silent smoke alarm and he resents the gift now that his handyman has explained it to him.

BRUTUS “The Barber” BEEFCAKE vs ONE MAN GANG

-Rosatti sisters have some homemade giant scissors to cheer Brutus on tonight. Beefcake takes control with right hands. Gang gets rammed into the turnbuckles while we get another shot of Gorilla Monsoon at ringside, looking like he wishes he brought a book of crossword puzzles or something.

-Beefcake works the arm until Gang rams him into the corner and clubbers. Bearhug locked on by the Gang, and they’re not falling asleep on each other, as Beefcake really FIGHTS the bearhug and Gang just attacks the back relentlessly, trying to make it work for him. Beefcake punches out. Gang lays him out and climbs the ropes, and it’s funny how MSG pre-emptively pops for Gang climbing the ropes because it’s so obvious Brutus will move.

-Beefcake lays into him with forearms and applies the sleeper. Gang breaks it the only way he can, by throwing himself over the top rope so Beefcake will crash on the floor with him, and both guys get counted out. MSG is getting treated to a decent show so far. Beefcake gets a moral victory by cutting off a chunk of Gang’s mohawk afterward.

-Bobby tries to explain who Brother Love is and Gorilla Monsoon cares so little that he throws it to commercial while the Brain is talking.

UPDATE

-Lord Alfred Hayes gives us an injury update, declaring that Rick Martel was injured in a recent match with Demolition, while Harley Race is taking time off due to injuries suffered in his SNME match with Hulk Hogan. Martel’s “injury” turned out to be a huge issue with immigration and he was denied access to the US for a few months while it got sorted out, but of course, Race’s injury was very legit and sped up the end of his career. Bobby Heenan, holding back tears, vows to find a new king.

SPECIAL INTERVIEW WITH CRAIG DEGEORGE

-Ravishing Rick Rude & Bobby Heenan are the guests. Cheryl Roberts falls asleep with thoughts of Rick Rude dancing in her head, just so you know. Bobby brings out a woman with a wall of teased and feathered hair for the Rude Awakening. Everything old is new again, they say, but I’ll make two predictions about fashion: Woman’s hairstyles from the 1980s will never come back into vogue, and neither will men’s necktie fashions from the 1970s.

BIG BOSSMAN (with Slick) vs. FRANKIE VALDEZ

-Our first look at the Bossman. We’re in Oakland, at a TV taping attended by none other than Dave Meltzer, who felt that this gimmick wasn’t going to get over as well as Big Bubba Rogers.

-Bossman surprises the fans by starting the match with a dropkick. Slick puts the boots to Valdez while we get this bit of knowledge from Lord Alfred Hayes: the strap that Bossman wore over his shirt is called a Sam Browne. Bossman slam finishes it. Valdez gets handcuffed to the corner and Bossman lights into him with the nightstick, and damn Bossman even gets himself bleeped while screaming at him.

GREG “The Hammer” VALENTINE (with Jimmy Hart) vs. RICKY ATAKI

-Vince talks about the locker-room “scuttlebutt” surrounding the shinguard of Greg Valentine. Valentine gives pre-recorded words insisting that he has a severe leg injury and that’s the only reason he would ever wear such a device.

-Slam and an elbow by Valentine could finish, but Valentine decides that’s not enough and hits a back suplex and another elbow. Figure four gets the submission.

-But Valentine has a bug up his ass about something this week and refuses to release the hold. He just keeps the figure four locked on and stays there and stays there until Don Muraco and Superstar Billy Graham arrive at ringside and clear the ring. Jimmy Hart slaps Don Muraco, and Muraco is pissed that he chases Jimmy back to the locker room.

-Meanwhile, Superstar is checking on Ricky Ataki when Greg Valentine re-emerges and attacks Graham from behind. He drops a series of elbows on the crippled legend, and applies the figure four and absolutely will not let go. Don Muraco finally makes it back to ringside to chase off Valentine, and it looks like Graham will need major surgery yet again.

-EMTs arrive to carry Graham out of the arena on a stretcher, and in a moment that they probably should have edited out, the EMTs actually drop him on the way to the locker room.

-Bobby Heenan laughs at what’s just happened. “Graham can’t sue for his injuries because he doesn’t have a leg to stand on!”

ROCKERS vs. INTRUDER & IRON MIKE SHARPE

-This is either the Rockers’ debut or their return, depending on how you look at their WWF years. Vince predicts that they’re going to set new standards in the WWF.

-Shawn something-or-other criss-crosses the ropes with Iron Mike Sharpe while the Rockers give pre-taped comments saying that they came to the WWF to get their hands on Demolition and prove that they can be beaten.

-Jannetty works the Intruder’s arm while Jesse points out that the Rockers are aiming a little high considering that Demolition just injured Rick Martel badly enough to bring Strike Force to an end. Michaels hiptosses Jannetty on top of the Intruder, and that gets three.

GEORGE “The Animal” STEELE vs. RANDY NEVERMAN

-From Wrestling Challenge. Steele brings Mine to the ring with him for the first time. He bites Milliman and sends him from turnbuckle to turnbuckle, then tosses him to the floor. Back in the ring, Steele stomps on his arm and gets the submission immediately with a flying hammerlock.

HERCULES (with Bobby Heenan) vs. JOSE LUIS RIVERA

-Vince McMahon and Slick are on commentary again. Wisdom from Slick: Jose should forfeit the match, because it’s better to hear “There he goes” than “There he lies.”

-Hercules attacks with punches, but Rivera avoids a corner charge and gets a bit of offense in before getting taken down with a clothesline. Front facelock by Hercules, and he drags Rivera around the ring with it until Rivera punches free. Suplex by Hercules, and the torture rack to finish it. Pretty decent for a squash match.

-Bobby reluctantly promotes his matches at MSG and in Rhode Island this weekend, as Gorilla mocks him for being stupid enough to sign open contracts.

FABULOUS ROUGEAU BROTHERS vs. S.D. JONES & BRADY BOONE

-From Wrestling Challenge. Jacques starts with SD and shoulderblocks him down while we listen to pre-taped words from the Rougeaus, who hope that the fans’ booing is getting a little better and soon everybody in the USA will love them.

-Jacques rolls up SD and gets two. He offers a handshake. SD gives him one and Jacques noogies him, which irks Jones. Boone tags in and tries a few roll-ups. Raymond is able to resist all of them and then offers his own handshake. Boone applies a hammerlock and then trips up Raymond.

-Jacques & SD do battle again and Jones blocks a monkeyflip. Jacques shakes his hand again, and then tags out. Raymond suckers Jones and then the Rougeaus double-team him and a splash off the ropes gets the three-count. Gorilla’s surprised reaction at that finish is pretty funny. “A splash isn’t enough to put away SD Jo—Oh, it is.”

SPECIAL REPORT

-Lord Alfred recaps the Tag Team Title changes in the past year, as well as the JYD/Outlaw feud.

THE BROTHER LOVE SHOW

-Big week for debuts in the WWF. Bobby Heenan introduces a good friend who has helped him in times of need, and out comes Brother Love, who assures us that he loves us…he loves us…he loves us…and he loves us.

-Gorilla is completely nauseated by the previous segment. Bobby says he can’t feel hostility toward his fellow man after hearing the peaceful words of Brother Love, so Gorilla mentions all of Heenan’s house show opponents for the next month and Heenan blows his stack.

EVENT CENTER

-SEAN MOONEY NEEDS TO CALM DOWN as he takes us to words from Andre the Giant and Bobby Heenan. Ultimate Warrior says nobody can stop the power of the Ultimate Warrior.

BAM-BAM BIGELOW (with Oliver Humperdink) vs. TOM STONE

-God, I love Bam-Bam’s entrance music. Just saying.

-Stone goes to the eyes and that actually works well. Bigelow reverses an Irish whip and dropkicks him down to take control. Slam and a headbutt by Bam-Bam. Crescent kick and a falling headbutt by Bam-Bam; he slams Stone into position and finishes with the slingshot splash for three.



HART FOUNDATION vs. KILLER BEES

-Face vs. Face from Fresno. Anvil slams Jim Brunzell, and in comes the Hit Man. Bees take control by working the arm while Slick, on commentary, says this match is probably going to prove that the Foundation needs Jimmy Hart at ringside to succeed. Brian Blair uses an amateur takedown to keep Bret on the mat and works the arm. Brunzell stays on the arm and monkeyflips Bret as Slick calls this match “Wannabes vs. Used-to-bes.”

-Hart Foundation takes control of the match and the minute they take over, Jimmy Hat shows up at ringside, and Bret politely nudges him to the aisle and tells him to leave ringside so the Foundation can win this one without him. Blair and Anvil slug it out and Bret drives a knee in the back from the apron, then comes in without a tag to choke Blair. Weird that they’d take the heel role that hard when they’re trying to establish the team as faces. Brunzell tags in and takes Bret’s head off with a dropkick. All four men end up in the ring, and Jimmy Hart slowly works his way back to ringside and runs in, knocking Blair out with the megaphone in full view of the referee…which gets the Hart Foundation DQed. Harts are furious and chase their manager back to the locker room. Good match with a good finish that adds some fuel to the fire.