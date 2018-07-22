The Name on the Marquee: WWF Prime Time Wrestling (6.27.1988)  

-Originally aired June 27, 1988.

-Your hosts are Gorilla Monsoon and Bobby Heenan. They usually don’t acknowledge things that happen at house shows, but Gorilla opens the show by basically telling us that Bobby got his ass kicked around the horn this past week.

JIM “The Anvil” NEIDHART vs. BAD NEWS BROWN

-From MSG. That’s some pretty quick turnaround for this episode, that event was only two days ago. Bad News enters first and cuts a long promo running down the Hart Foundation until Neidhart gets tired of waiting for his intro and just charges to the ring and attacks. Neidhart chokes out Brown and chokes him in a different part of the ring and chokes him over the top rope and chokes him with his knee and chokes him against the ropes and ultimately just chokes all the crowd’s interest completely out of this match. Shoulderblock gets two, and Anvil applies a chinlock to give us a break from the devastating pace of the action so far. Bad News takes over and throws Anvil out to the floor, then connects with a chair, leading Alfred to surmise that the referee is being “extremely tolerant of these two.” I have a feeling “Extremely tolerant of this match” will be the highest praise I’ll be able to give it.

-Legdrop by Bad News gets two. Headbutts by Bad News, and he applies a chinlock. Corner charge misses, and Anvil clamps on a bearhug. Bad News fights free but misses a fistdrop. Anvil tackles him out to the floor. Fight goes to the floor, and Bad News connects with a ghetto blaster and heads back in to take the win by count out. Holy shit, that took 16 minutes.

UPDATE

-As a result of Greg Valentine’s vicious attack, Superstar Billy Graham doesn’t even have medical clearance to be a manager now, and he will only provide commentary.



THE BROTHER LOVE SHOW

-Brother Love tearfully admits that he may not have all the financial resources to bring us his message of love every week. But luckily, a benefactor has stepped forward and is now paying the WWF for the TV time each week so that The Brother Love Show can continue. And that benefactor is “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase. DiBiase comes out and basically says he’s buying the TV time just to demonstrate that he can.

-Gorilla is on the phone with the head of the USA Network to complain about Brother Love, and USA tells him that DiBiase is spending so much money on the segment that they’re pretty much stuck with it. Gorilla tries to work out a deal so they can at least skip The Brother Love Show on the July 18th episode, which is a three-hour special.



GEORGE “The Animal” STEELE vs. SCOTT COLONTONIO

-From Glens Falls. Scott tries a sneak attack but gets knocked around and rammed into the turnbuckle. He works the arm with stomping and biting, and the flying hammerlock finishes.

FABULOUS ROUGEAU BROTHERS vs. CONQUISTADORS

-Rare sight of the night: Rougeaus in long tights. The heel act is over enough that the Conquistadors actually get a bit of a face reaction on their way to the ring.

-Raymond chokes #1 and slams him down. Raymond works the leg and gives him a boot right to the balls. Jacques stays on the leg until #1 gives him a hard kick to send Jacques over the top and onto the floor. Conquistadors avenge the nut shot by distracting the referee and strangling Jacques in the corner to a pop from the crowd. So the dynamic here is real interesting, as Jacques is now HEEL in peril and the crowd is getting pissed off because the Conquistadors can’t put them away. The entire formula is flipped.

-Jacques throws a desperation dropkick and that sends one of the Conquistadors tumbling out to the floor, and they do a little spin on the floor to confuse everyone and the illegal Conquistador comes in. So more craziness with this match, as Jacques has put up such a valiant fight, and the Conquistadors have been so inept in putting him away, that the entire MSG crowd changes their mind and is cheering for the Rougeaus now. Hot tag to Raymond and Ray takes on both men by himself. Pier sixer breaks out and the Conquistadors get whipped into each other, and Le Bombe De Rougeau finishes. What a fascinatingly odd match.

-An anonymous gift has been delivered to Bobby Heenan, but he won’t touch it until someone tells him who brought it.

-Bobby happily announces that he’s circumvented Gorilla’s deal to pre-empt Brother Love on the July 18 episode, and Brother Love will be live in the studio as Heenan’s own guest.

BIG BOSS MAN vs. SCOTT CASEY

-Casey complains about Boss Man insisting on wearing his metal badge during the match and Boss Man reluctantly removes it. Casey starts with an arm wringer but Boss Man fights out and hits the bearhug right away. He puts the boots to Casey in the corner and catches him coming off the ropes with a backbreaker. Casey goes for a sleeper out of desperation, but Boss Man backs him into the corner to break it. Boss Man goes for an avalanche and ends up crotching himself on the top rope. Casey fires away with axehandles and connects with a bodypress, but Boss Man kicks out with authority, and the Boss Man slam finishes even though Casey forgot to jump for it. Boss Man’s syndicated TV debut matches were more impressive, as he just whipped out his best stuff and looked like a force to be reckoned with. This match was more of a standard house show star vs. jobber match.

SPECIAL REPORT

-Lord Alfred Hayes reports on the falling out between Jimmy Hart and the Hart Foundation. Jimmy makes an impassioned plea for the Harts to call him and not to get any attorneys involved.



SPECIAL INTERVIEW

-Craig DeGeorge welcomes the Andre the Giant, Rick Rude, Hercules, and Bobby Heenan, which they call “the entire Heenan family,” but if you’re alert, there’s a foreshadowing hint here. Bobby has the crown and cape formerly belonging to Harley Race. Bobby describes the injury and major surgery that Harley Race has had to undergo to thunderous cheers, lamenting that Hulk Hogan can’t even be bothered to call Race and apologize for what he did. Bobby, holding back tears, promises that a new King of the WWF will be chosen in the near future, and they end the segment with a ten-bell salute as the crowd boos. God this was a weird angle.

-In the studio, even Gorilla seems a little perplexed by the ten-bell salute being misused like that.

HACKSAW JIM DUGGAN vs. ONE MAN GANG

-Cute comedy spot to get us started, as Gang is afraid of the 2×4 and tries to hide his massive body behind the referee for protection. Hard rights and an Irish whip, and the impact of Gang’s body in the corner makes the damndest sound and you’d swear the ring is about to fall apart. They collide on a shoulderblock and nobody budges. Rapid fire punches by Duggan send the Gang crashing down and Duggan chokes him out. Gang tries to hide in the corner, but Duggan London bridges him to everyone’s shock. Gang finally comes to life and starts working the arm. Duggan fights back with right hands to the “tempular mandibular junction” and I’m guessing Gorilla was watching on the monitor and screamed “Idiot, that was clearly a punch to the external occipital ligament of the lower trachus!” and that’s why Kent didn’t last.

-Gang stays on the arm while Duggan fires punches to the back. Duggan starts hulking up so Gang tries to finish him off right away with an avalanche, but he crashes and Duggan wipes him out with the three-point stance to get the pin. I am completely amazed that ended in a clean pin. 2 for 5. Duggan was game but Gang was phoning it in big time, just wringing the arm and wringing it and wringing it endlessly.

-Bobby’s present is a live baby snake, and he bolts it out of the studio.

5 legend