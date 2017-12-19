The Name on the Marquee: WWF Prime Time Wrestling (6.8.1987)  

-Originally aired June 8, 1987.

-Your hosts are Gorilla Monsoon & Bobby Heenan.

COWBOY BOB ORTON vs COWBOY FRANKIE LANE

-From Maple Leaf Garden. Orton is “Currently in the ring” while the jobber gets an entrance for some reason.

-Lane takes down Orton and they do a nice mat wrestling sequence. Orton gets tired of that and slams Lane down, then stomps right on his head to a nice round of applause. Forearms by Lane. They wind up fighting it out on the commentary table, and again the commentators of 1987 hilariously undersell having their space used as a weapon for the match.

-“World’s longest suplex” by Orton, and an elbow from the top rope looks to finish. But Lane is still alive, so Orton punches him over the top and onto the entrance ramp. Gorilla just straight up tells us on commentary that Lane isn’t winning this one as Lane heads back into the ring and Orton finally ends him with the running powerslam.

-We go to Mongolia, where Mr. Fuji introduces us to Killer Khan. KHAAAAAAAAAAAN!

SPECIAL REPORT

-Craig DeGeorge has a follow-up report on Superstar Billy Graham and JESUS CHRIST THEY SHOW THE SURGERY FOOTAGE AGAIN WHAT IS WRONG WITH THIS COMPANY??? We go to Arizona, where Billy Graham forces himself to walk up a hill without his walker so he can get back in the ring again.

-Time to clear out some surplus merchandise! Mail your postcards to WWF Prime Time Wrestling. 100 will be selected at random and given a free 1987 Calendar!

JIM POWERS & PAUL ROMA vs THE SHADOWS

-Two masked guys who look exactly alike vs. Two unmasked guys who look exactly alike; this feels like a match in an 80s video game.

-Powers locks up with The Bulkier of The Shadows, as Lord Alfred dubs him. Hiptoss and a dropkick by Powers. He applies a side headlock and then uses his feet to shove away the other Shadow when he attempts to interfere. Roma tags in and does the same spot, but adds double flying headscissors to it.

-Thin Shadow shoulderblocks Roma but runs into a monkeyflip. And now we get exactly the same spot that we saw in a match between these two teams last week, with the Shadows trying to copy a move that Roma & Powers did, but screwing it up and hurting themselves. We already didn’t need this match a second time, but we’re literally getting the SAME match.

-Powers works the leg of Doughy Shadow and now Powers and Roma are switching without tagging, yet another spot they did last week. This company is doing 21 live events per week and we somehow need to see a chapter-and-verse repeat of last week’s match?

-Back from commercial, Powers applies a figure four but a Shadow comes in from the apron to break it. Neckbreaker by a Shadow gets two. Chinlock by the Shadow. Powers fights it and tags out, then walks to the wrong corner and the referee kind of has to steer him back to the correct corner. The corner where he already made the tag. Roma gave an interview on Steve Austin’s podcast a while back where he basically said the team eventually disintegrated because Powers was too stupid to function and Roma was sick of being around him, and I’m starting to see where he’s coming from.

-Shadow attacks Powers on the floor and rams him into a ringside table. Legal Shadow suplexes him back in for a two-count. Shadows switch without tagging. Shadows just keep pounding on Powers as this match goes on longer than any non-cocaine-abusing promoter would have thought to book it for. Powers gets an enziguiri and finally hot tags Roma. Roma fights both Shadows at once. All four men wind up in the ring, and it’s the same finish that the match had last week to give the win to Roma & Powers.

-Koko B. Ware dashes in out of nowhere. He and Gorilla have a pleasant conversation while Bobby gets on the phone to complain about the unapproved guest in the studio.

LEAPING LANNY POFFO vs DAVE BARBIE

-From MSG. A group of fans have gone to the trouble of making a REALLY professional-looking sign for Leaping Lanny, a banner made from cloth with stitched lettering, like a stadium banner. Poffo recites his Jerry’s Kids poem. In a nice touch, he goes to the broadcast table and gives his Frisbees to Gorilla, leaving it up to him to lob them to the fans. In an even nicer touch, Gorilla keeps “accidentally” slapping Bobby with the Frisbees as he tosses them.

-Barbie overpowers Poffo and slams him. Poffo gets to his feet and applies a side headlock. Barbie shoves him off. Shoulderblocks go nowhere and Poffo gets a sudden drop toehold. He applies a front facelock, but Barbie backs him into the corner and hammers him down. Poffo fights back with punches and kicks. He puts the boots to Barbie and rams him into the top turnbuckle. Barbie goes to the eyes and sends Poffo into the turnbuckle a few times. Irish whip and a charging elbow by Barbie. He drops Poffo throat-first on the top rope. Barbie keeps hammering him down. Neckbreaker and a fistdrop by Barbie.

-He keeps pounding Poffo. Poffo kicks Barbie down. Slam by Barbie and an elbow gets two. Barbie tosses Poffo to the floor. Back in the ring, Barbie keeps hammering Poffo and clotheslines him down. Poffo fights back with kicks and tosses Barbie to the floor. Barbie tries to get back in, but Poffo rather heelishly kicks him back onto the floor. Barbie makes it back into the ring and Poffo goes after him rather aggressively, but misses a dropkick. Elbow by Barbie and he suplexes Poffo for two. Running commentary gag has Heenan talking about how Barbie would win a belt under his tutelage and Gorilla incredulously reminds him that he already has a large stable and nobody’s won a title yet. “Harley Race has wrestled all over the world! Does he have a belt? No!”

-Poffo keeps on Barbie and finally hits the moonsault for the win. These guys couldn’t decide what they wanted to do in there, so it was just six or seven minutes of move, move, move, finish.

-Gene Okerlund chats with Jimmy Hart, Danny Davis, and the Honky Tonk Man. Gene accuses everyone in the group of lying and concealing the truth, but in the same conversation, Gene claims that a ring bell weighs 20 pounds.

SAM HOUSTON vs IRON MIKE SHARPE

-We’re in Houston, Texas for this one. Iron Mike wins a test of strength and celebrates. Houston clamps on a full nelson, which Iron Mike is able to break and reverse. Houston is able to slip out of it and armdrag Iron Mike, who heads to the floor to stall a little bit.

-Back in, Iron Mike demands another test of strength. Sam goes for it and Iron Mike gets the upper hand again. Houston tries to fight it but Iron Mike just boots him repeatedly. Houston finally kicks back and atomic drops him for two. Bulldog looks to finish it, but Iron Mike counters with an Irish whip for two. Iron Mike sends him into the ropes and sets up for a clothesline, but Houston gets the bulldog that he wanted and finishes right away. It was short, at least.

OUTBACK JACK vs FRENCHY MARTIN

-From Maple Leaf Gardens. WE JUST SAW THIS MATCH TWO WEEKS AGO. And it’s not even like the Job-Ber Connection/Shadows match from earlier where it was the same match being worked in different venues, this is literally the same match. I’ll just copy-paste this…Outback is bald now, as a result of a Dynamite Kid rib allegedly.

-Frenchy gets shoved down as some VERY vocal lone fan is all over Outback, screaming “WE HATE YOU! WE HATE YOUR GUTS!” and then trying to get a “Boring” chant going. Shoulderblock by Outback sends Frenchy to the floor. Winking commentary from Gorilla and The Brain notes that Outback probably got his haircut for free.

-Back in, Frenchy rakes the eyes and throws some nice chops to take advantage. Series of elbows and more chops by Frenchy. Outback gets fired up, with a very gradual hiptoss, and the boomerang, the worst-non-Garvin-stomp finisher on Earth, gets the win.

-Mean Gene chats with George “The Animal” Steele. George tries to articulate that he got screwed in his match against Savage on SNME, but in fact, he never got his revenge for that loss and those two never fought again…which is honestly fine because they feuded for over a year.

BILLY JACK HAYNES vs HONKY TONK MAN (with Jimmy Hart)

-Off to Philadelphia. Honky’s title win hasn’t aired yet and this match is months old, so Honky’s just a dork in suspenders who turned heel a short time ago. Honky stalls but finally locks up. Billy Jack works the arm and chops away at Honky. Honky goes to the floor and recovers while Jimmy complains about Billy’s use of illegal kung-fu karate.

-Back in, Honky gets backdropped and snapmared. Chinlock clamped on and they get comfy with that hold. Billy Jack gets distracted by Jimmy Hart and Honky takes over with a kneelift from behind. Neck vice by Honky. Honky stays on the back of the neck with choking. Back suplex gets two. Honky sets up for Shake, Rattle and Roll, but Billy Jack backdrops out. Full nelson is locked on, but Jimmy hops on the apron for the distraction. Honky tries the knee from behind again, but Billy Jack actually learned from last time and gets out of the way. Honky and Jimmy collide and Billy Jack rolls up Honky for three. That…was decent.

