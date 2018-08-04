The Name on the Marquee: WWF Prime Time Wrestling (7.11.1988)  

-Originally aired July 11, 1988.

-Your hosts are Gorilla Monsoon & Bobby Heenan.

THE CORONATION OF THE NEW KING

-From Superstars of Wrestling. Bobby Heenan is in the ring with every heel on the roster, including The Headbanger in his one and only appearance on one of the weekend syndicated shows. It’s Haku!…and Lord Littlebrook, carrying the crown and scepter, leading the new king to the ring. Bobby once again pays an emotional tribute to Harley Race, which makes Race’s turn at the end of the year seem really weird. Bobby giggles like an eight-year-old when Bobby uses the word “throne” while Jesse gets annoyed with him.

-Summerslam ’88: Monday August 29!

JUNKYARD DOG & KEN PATERA vs. OUTLAW RON BASS & DINO BRAVO (with Frenchy Martin)

-What the hell? Is this a Battlebowl match or something? We’re in Glen Falls with Rodger Kent & Superstar Billy Graham on commentary.

-Heels attack from behind, but they get whipped into each other and the faces clear the ring. Patera and JYD, the tag team combination of Ball and Chain, take turns working the arm of Bass. Rodger Kent, stuck in a time warp, refers to the outlaw as “Sam Bass,” subject of one of the all-time great stories of old school wrestling. Jim Cornette, as a kid, was in attendance for a house show and Bass was the top heel manager in the territory. Bass was killed in a car accident on the way to the show, and the ring announcer’s breaking the news that Bass was dead got, at the time, the loudest pop that Cornette had ever heard.

-Bravo and Bass, the Tex-Bec Connection, gang up on JYD, and a clothesline by Bass gets two. Elbows and forearms by Bravo get two more. Rodger Kent says that the ability to kick out at two must be “a seventh sense that wrestlers have.” Rodger, are you okay, buddy? Bass attempts to clothesline JYD over the top but JYD isn’t even motivated to do that anymore, so Bass just has to give him a good shove in an incredibly sad looking spot, and finally the referee gets so sick of this terrible match that he disqualifies Bass & Bravo for not doing a better job of carrying it.

-Bobby ominously laughs as Gorilla promotes the upcoming special interview with Randy Savage.

SPECIAL INTERVIEW

-Craiggers welcomes “Macho Man” Randy Savage and Elizabeth, but immediately Bobby Heenan and Andre the Giant stroll over and insist that Macho come down from the platform for a fight. DiBiase sneaks up from the other side of the platform and knocks Savage off, into Andre’s arms, and Andre strangles the life out of him while Virgil holds Elizabeth’s shoulders and forces her to watch. Nice angle! And your Summerslam ’88 main event is (almost) set.

-Bobby shows off Randy Savage’s bandana that he snatched off Savage’s head, and blows his nose with it.



BRITISH BULLDOGS vs. GINO CARABELLO & DUSTY WOLFE

-From Superstars of Wrestling. Wolfe gets suplexed and shoulderblocked. Gino is the lucky victim for the snap suplex this week, and Davey Boy press slams Dynamite onto Carabello for the win.

“The Rock” DON MURACO vs. DANGEROUS DANNY DAVIS

-From MSG. Davis tries to attack from behind while Muraco is saying hi to Superstar, and Davis gets his ass handed to him for it. Davis tries a top wristlock, but Muraco just drops him on his ass. Davis stalls for a while, and Muraco just shoves him around, treating Davis like nothing. He applies a side headlock and just drags Davis around the ring with it until Davis goes to the floor for a break. Back in, Davis goes to the eyes to turn it around and throws a series of uppercuts. Muraco comes back to life and Davis goes to the floor and stalls again. Another thumb to the eye by Davis, but he gets caught in mid-air and Muraco sets up for the tombstone. Valentine attacks from behind though, to protect Davis, I guess, and to attack his nemesis Muraco. Not a good one. Valentine goes after Graham at the commentary table and shocks the crowd by taking his leg out with a kick (“Son of a bitch!” yells Graham) and Muraco chases him off.



EVENT CENTER

-Sean Mooney sends us to Bad News Brown. The WWF has now introduced the green screen for promos, and they use it to give Bad News a solid blue background. I’m awestruck. Next we hear from Hacksaw Jim Duggan, also standing in front of the chroma-keyed plain blue wall. He says he’s been knocked down before, but he’ll always get back up again, because you’re never going to keep him down, not even after a whiskey drink, or a lager drink.



ULTIMATE WARRIOR vs. CURTIS THOMPSON

-From Wrestling Challenge. In hindsight, it amazes me that I never noticed that the same jobbers just wandered from promotion to promotion for TV tapings. He clotheslines Thompson and sends him out of the ring, then carries him back up to the apron and slams him back in. Press slam and a splash finish.

-Gorilla promise that up next, we’ll be seeing “the exciting team from the USSR.” Great, that’ll be a welcome change of pace from watching the Bolsheviks.



BOLSHEVIKS (with Slick) vs. LEAPING LANNY POFFO & SCOTT CASEY

-Shit.

-Casey armdrags Zhukov around. Shoulderblock by Casey doesn’t do anything because, according to Rodger Kent, “it’s like hitting a tractor.” Poffo dropkicks Boris down. Poffo and Casey work Zhukov’s arm. Poffo goes for a backdrop, but Zhukov gives him an elbow to the back of the head and tosses him to the floor. Volkoff attacks and sends Poffo back in. Poffo dives for a tag and Casey throws chops at the Bolsheviks and takes both of them on, but Volkoff attacks from the apron, and a weird finisher from the Bolsheviks, with Boris holding Casey in place for a stomp from Nikolai, gets the win. Jobbers carried this and carried it good.



ONE MAN GANG (with Slick) vs. CARMINE SURACE

-From Wrestling Challenge. Gang clubbers the youngster while Gorilla points out how enormous Slick’s charges are. It never occurred to me until someone pointed it out that Slick is really, really tall for a manager, so he could only manage huge guys. Gourdbuster wraps this one up.



BRUTUS “The Barber” BEEFCAKE vs. TOMMY ANGEL

-From Superstars of Wrestling. Hey, another shared jobber.

-Beefcake hiptosses Angel as we cut away to the locker room where Craig DeGeorge has an update…there is no change in Macho Man’s physical condition yet following the attack earlier in the show. That’s not an update.

-Beefcake rams Angel from turnbuckle to turnbuckle as we get words from the Honky Tonk Man. Brutus won’t take his belt OR his hair. Truth.

-Sleeper finishes, and Angel gets a haircut.

THE BROTHER LOVE SHOW

-Brother Love teaches us that it’s right and good to share your love with others, which brings out Bobby Heenan and Ravishing Rick Rude. Jake “The Snake” Roberts is so jealous that his wife Cheryl is forced to pretend she wants to keep her distance from Rick Rude. Brother Love introduces a woman from the crowd so that he can share his love with her, and Rude gives her the Rude Awakening while Brother Love lets us know that he loves us.

-Gorilla reminds us about next week’s 3-hour Unconventional Special. We still haven’t had the name explained.



EVENT CENTER

-The Killer Bees want Demolition…but first, they gotta get through those fake patriots, the Rougeau Brothers. Brian Blair promises that when the Bees are done, the Rougeaus will “lie there like a stick of mud.” George “The Animal” Steele introduces us to Mine, who is nice.



TAG TEAM TITLE: DEMOLITION (Champions, with Mr. Fuji) vs. STRIKE FORCE

-Odd choice that they’re showing this now after they’ve already done segments in the past few weeks about what’s coming up here. In fact, Gorilla and Bobby even set up the match by telling us that Rick Martel’s about to get injured in a losing effort.

-Martel and Ax trade punches and axehandles. Martel takes control with a wristlock, and Tito stays on the arm until Ax makes the tag. Tito goes right to his arm too, and Demolition is having an off night as Deolition keeps making tags and Tito manages to wring the arm of whichever one is in there. Fuji gets fed up and attacks with the lethal “steel cane” from outside, and Smash takes over with smashing blows to the back.

-Back from commercial with Tito caught in a bearhug by Smash. Tito hangs in there, but Ax blocks an attempted tag and tries to finish him off. Tito counters with a flying forearm and we get the dueling slow crawl. Matel tags in and cleans house. Brawl erupts and Martel ends up on the floor. Smash lays him out with a chair, and Ax comes out to the apron to hit the decapitator on the floor, which makes it dangerouser somehow, and Martel is left for dead, giving Demolition the win by count-out. Good match, and Strike Force is dead, at least until Martel took a shotgun to the zombie nine months later.