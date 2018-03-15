The Name on the Marquee: WWF Prime Time Wrestling (8.31.1987)  

-Originally aired August 31, 1987.

-Your host is Gorilla Monsoon. Bobby Heenan is missing and the staff is searching for him. Lord Alfred Hayes and Jesse Ventura have both been contacted and neither one of them know his whereabouts.

“Mr. Wonderful” PAUL ORNDORFF vs NIKOLAI VOLKOFF (with Slick)

-From Boston. This week’s wacky commentary team: Lord Alfred Hayes and Jimmy Hart.

-Nikolai just instantly lays Orndorff with the flagpole and stomps away at him. Orndorff fights back with right hands. Knees by Orndorff get a two-count. Side headlock by Volkoff, and he uses handfuls of hair to keep it clamped on. Orndorff fights back with an arm wringer as we take a break.

-We return with a bearhug by Volkoff. They actually do some slick chain wrestling here, with Volkoff laying Orndorff on his back to turn the bearhug into a pin, Orndorff sits up to reverse it, and Volkoff rolls over to turn it into a Boston crab. Test of strength goes Volkoff’s way. Orndorff can’t match power with Volkoff so he goes with stick and move offense, connecting with a dropkick and an elbow from the top rope. Clothesline gets three. The resting was a LITTLE much, but I did like the fact that they did a straight-up wrestling sequence, and like I said, I liked the story being told at the end. Orndorff saw what wasn’t working and got the win by finding what did.

-Craig DeGeorge talks to Rick Martel and Tito Santana in the locker room. They hit it off so well last week that they’ve decided to be a tag team. Tito says “We’re gonna strike them with force!” and Rick Martel likes the sound of that so much that he decides their team name should be Strike Force. Roll your eyes if you want, but it just beats the hell out of Hulk Hogan going, “Uh…uh…Mega Maniacs! That’s what we’ll call ourselves!”

UPDATE

-Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake is in Manhattan with famous hairstylist Sal Fodera. Fodera gives him a detailed lesson, and Beefcake just ignores everything he says and chops up the hair on his mannequin head.

-The creepiest bit ever, as the British Bulldogs respond to criticism they get for asking Matilda for advice during their matches, and they prove that Matilda can talk. Matilda says “Headbutt, Dynamite!” in a woman’s voice and it just looks so unsettling.

THE BATTLE FOR BAM-BAM

-This is the high point of these segments, as Jesse tells Mr. Fuji that he’s out of the running, and Fuji responds “What go on?” and walks off in a daze.

-Lord Alfred Hayes is here to fill Heenan’s chair, as there’s still no word on the weasel’s whereabouts.

“The Million Dollar Man” TED DIBIASE (with Virgil) vs SIVI AFI

-From Boston, with Slick now joining Lord Alfred for commentary.

-DiBiase starts with an awesome heel move, yanking Afi’s hair while tripping him. Afi applies a side headlock, but DiBiase sends him into the ropes and slams and armdrags him everywhere, and he gets huge cheers from the Boston crowd because he’s just wrestling circles around his opponent. Afi tries a bodypress for a quick two-count, but Afi decides to try it again and gets steamrolled by a DiBiase clothesline.

-Back from commercial, DiBiase is just mauling Afi with stomps, then chops him with gusto. Elbow off the second rope by DiBiase, and Boston just loves DiBiase tonight. DiBiase slams Afi to the mat and Afi is so helpless that DiBiase just slaps him repeatedly. Chinlock by DiBiase. Afi fights out and shows signs of life with chops and headbutts.

-Afi hits the ropes and charges, but DiBiase catches him and powerslams him. DiBiase actually does his son’s version of the Million Dollar Dream, locking on the hold and turning it into a Russian legsweep, and getting the win by pin. After the match, DiBiase calls a woman into the ring and offers her $300 to get on her knees and kiss her feet. AWESOME squash with DiBiase following it up with bonus evil.

ROUGEAU BROTHERS vs DINO BRAVO & JOHNNY V

-From Boston. Jacques tells the fans to taunt Johnny V by calling him “Skinhead” even though most of Johnny’s hair has grown back and it really just looks more like a bad haircut at this point.

-Jacques and Dino both hit the ropes and Jacques connects with a bodypress for two. Armbar by Jacques, but Dino breaks it with a yank of the hair. Rougeaus don’t take kindly to that, so they double dropkick Dino for two. Jacques sends him into the corner for an attempted monkeyflip, but Dino just shoves him off.

-Dino and Johnny finally manage to cut the ring in half and take turns teeing off on Jacques. Bravo brings Jacques into the middle of the ring for a bearhug. Side suplex by Bravo, with Lord Alfred calls the “dump hold,” and I think all wrestling fans need to come together right now and agree we’re going to call it that now and forever.

-Hot tag Raymond and Johnny V takes a beating from him. Savate kick by Raymond nearly finishes, but he sees Dino coming and Dino accidentally his manager. Jacques dropkicks Dino out of the ring, and Dino’s own legdrop is actually enough for Raymond to go for the pin again and just put Johnny away. Nothing special, but a good match. Also, dump hold.

-Gorilla Monsoon is the most clever goddamn man on the planet, as quips that that particular match was a nightmare for the Dream Team.

-Gene Okerlund talks to Brutus Beefcake, who apparently enjoys cutting hair.

BRADY BOONE vs IRON MIKE SHARPE

-Joined in progress from Boston. Iron Mike misses a corner charge and Boone celebrates with some backflips before armdragging Iron Mike, who oversells it all the way to the commentary table on the floor. Iron Mike stalls before heading back in and getting rolled up right away for two. Sharpe decides to use power, sending Boone into the ropes and shoulderblocking him. Brady counters that with stick & move offense, armdragging Iron Mike and dropkicking him until he heads to the floor for another retreat.

-Back in, Sharpe throws a big chop and backdrops Boone for two. Iron Mike tries to finish with the piledriver, but Boone sweeps his legs and makes it a roll-up for two. Iron Mike resorts to forearm blows with the sinister brace. Boone fights back with a monkeyflip, but misses a dropkick. Boone keeps trying to fight back, but Iron Mike stops his comeback every time with forearms and then throws him out to the floor.

-Boone goes back to stick and move with elbows and fists. Dropkick gets two. Iron Mike sees an opportunity and loads the forearm brace with something, and one blow with the brace now knocks Boone unconscious and Iron Mike gets the win. It was a’ight.

ELIMINATION MATCH: BRUNO SAMMARTINO, JAKE “The Snake” ROBERTS, & TITO SANTANA vs HONKY TONK MAN & HART FOUNDATION (with Jimmy Hart)

-Unbeknownst to anyone at the time, this is wrestling history in the making, Bruno’s last televised match in the US. Two weeks later, he’d have a match against Hercules that aired on WWF international TV, and the night after that match, he’d team up with Hulk Hogan for a match that wasn’t even taped, and one of the most famous careers in wrestling history ended with no fanfare at all.

-Bruno wants to start with Honky, but Honky is so terrified he tags out without doing a thing, and Bruno is so insulted he tags out too. So it’s Tito against Bret to kick this off. Bret whips Tito and charges, but Tito raises the boots and Bret sells it like he’s been hit by a truck. Jake works the arm while Alfred Hayes that Jake has been waiting for a chance to get his hands on Bret (Why?). Jake winds up for a clothesline and Bret slips out of the ring for a retreat.

-Anvil tags in and overpowers Jake in a test of strength, but Jake makes the best of his position by kicking Anvil in the ribs repeatedly until he lets go. Bret is a little fresher, so he headbutts Jake repeatedly to wear him out, and NOW Honky feels brave enough to enter the match. Honky hammers Jake as Jake teases no-selling and shaking it off, but Honky just completely wears him down. Jake connects with a high knee using his last ounce of strength, then goes to the corner just to sucker Honky into charging so Jake can dodge him.

-Instead of tagging out, Jake hits the short clothesline and sets up for the DDT. Honky counters it brilliantly, as Jake yanks Honky’s body toward himself for the move, so Honky just leans into it so Jake basically gives himself a shoulderblock and knocks himself out to the floor…and oops, he’s counted out.

-Bruno steps in to get his hands on Honky. Honky lures him into the Hart corner and they gang up on Bruno until Tito makes the save. Foundation doubles up on Bruno as the referee reprimands Tito. Bret hammers away on Bruno in a dream match, and then suckers Tito into getting a scolding from the referee again so Bruno can take another beating. But Bruno learned something earlier in the match and the Harts didn’t, so Bruno suckers Anvil into a corner charge exactly the way Jake did earlier. Anvil crashes, Tito tags in, and the flying forearm sends Bret packing.

-Back in the studio (and the elimination was actually a logical break in the action, so it doesn’t bother me), Bobby Heenan calls the studio collect to say he’s meeting with his lawyer, and based on something Gorilla is planning for next week, Heenan is trying to obtain an injunction against Gorilla playing another embarrassing piece of video.

-Anvil takes over and works Tito’s back. Honky connects with right hands and blocks Tito from a tag. Anvil slams Tito and goes for an elbow, but Tito rolls out of the way and heads to the ropes. Jimmy Hart swoops in and trips him, and Anvil pounces and pins Tito immediately, so Bruno is all alone against two opponents.

-Anvil and Honky try double-teaming, but the old man is full of piss and vinegar and just fights both opponents. Referee finally chases Anvil out of there. Honky chokes and puts the boots to him, then distracts the referee while Jimmy Hart offers a megaphone shot…which Bruno dodges, and Jimmy knocks out his own man. Bruno pins Anvil, and it’s down to Honky.

-Honky wastes no time and attacks Bruno. Kneedrops by Honky, but when he goes for a backdrop, he puts his head down, and Bruno just gives him a hard boot to the head and pins him right away. Crazy coda to the match: At the start, I lamented that Bruno’s career ended without fanfare. For his last American TV match, Howard Finkel’s microphone actually craps out, so Bruno doesn’t even get the official announcement at the end of the match. GREAT way to go out, as it was non-stop action and the crowd was on fire the whole time.