The Name on the Marquee: WWF Prime Time Wrestling (9.17.1987)  

-Originally aired September 7, 1987.

-Turnabout: This week, Bobby Heenan is alone in the studio, because of his legal injunction from last week. He proudly announces that as a result of his rise to solo host, he now has the clout to negotiate time slots, and starting next week, Prime Time will no longer be on Monday.

STRIKE FORCE vs STEVE LOMBARDI & TIGER CHUNG LEE

-Jesse Ventura wins commentary this week by saying that the team should be called The Mexi-Can Connection.

-Tito locks up with Lombardi, hiptossing him around. Frankensteiner by Martel gets two. Strike Force pre-taped promo reveals that they have a song on the new Piledriver album. Jesse sounds underwhelmed by the title “Girls in Cars.”

-Tiger chops away at Tito, who gets worked over just long enough to merit calling what happens next a hot tag. Martel cleans house, and then Tito comes back in to finish with the flying forearm.

-Gorilla surprises Bobby in the studio and explains that Bobby was full of shit. Gorilla was missing because he had to make arrangements for a piece of video that he wanted to present later in the show.

TAMA vs SCOTT CASEY

-From MSG. Wow this feels like a no-show…and indeed, one of the other matches on the card is Haku vs. Rick Martel, so Scott’s filling in for Tom Zenk.

-Stall session eventually leads to Casey dropkicking Tama out to the concrete. Back in, Tama fights back with kicks, but misses a charge and goes shoulder-first into the post. Casey capitalizes with a shoulderbreaker. Tama tries to hide in the corner, but Casey drags him out with a London bridge. Casey surprises Tama by poking him in the eyes.

-Tama comes back and gets Casey caught in a chinlock. Tama switches with a rope-assisted nervehold. Now Casey gets his turn being dumped out to the concrete. Back in, Tama chops Casey and re-applies the nervehold. Recurring theme of commentary: Gorilla and Lord Alfred are both drawing attention to how sluggish Tama is, saying Heenan’s influence has made him more “methodical” and how he measures his opponents, etc.

-Casey counters an attempted backdrop with a kick and surprises the crowd by successfully piledriving Tama, but he’s too close to the ropes and Tama gets a foot out for two. Tama counters a corner charge with an elbow, and a second rope splash (and Tama doesn’t even bother jumping—he just falls off the ropes onto Casey) gets the win. Casey was fine, but the commentators were spot-on, Tama wasn’t feeling it.

-Gorilla talks about Slick’s new song, where he attempts a tryst with a seven-foot-tall woman who applies a figure four on him. Yeah, that IS a weird lyric now that Gorilla mentions it…

THE BATTLE FOR BAM-BAM

-Jesse Ventura, wearing his costume from Predator, breaks the news to Bobby Heenan that he’s out of the running. That leaves Slick, who announces that he’ll be on TV next week with Bam-Bam standing right next to him, just as he promised.

“Mister Wonderful” PAUL ORNDORFF (with Oliver Humperdink) vs REX FARMER

-Orndorff puts the boots to Farmer and tosses him out to the floor. Orndorff still has quite a heel edge to him, slamming him on the floor and ramming him into the table. Little thing standing out to me: They’re in a regular arena but they’re using that elevated platform for the ring that they used for Wrestlemania III.

-Back in, Irish whip and a dropkick by Orndorff, and the piledriver ends it with ease.

-Craig DeGeorge is at the interview platform with Bobby Heenan, who calls out Orndorff and Humperdink for being a couple of backstabbers. They blow him off and leave without incident. Bobby introduces the returning Andre the Giant, who comes out to unbelievable heat from the crowd, and he’s so put off by the lack of respect that he leaves without saying a word.

-Gene Okerlund talks to Jesse Ventura. Jesse says that his removal from the host chair on Prime Time was the result of political maneuvering by Gorilla Monsoon and basically says it’s a conspiracy.

-Gorilla Monsoon talks about how Jesse is now a part of the Hollywood in-crowd, along with “Bruce Swayze.”

COWBOY BOB ORTON vs JERRY ALLEN

-Commentary team for this one: Gorilla Monsoon and the debuting Mike McGuirk.

-Orton demands that “the fat Hawaiian beach bum” refuses to come to ringside to face him, so he’s stuck fighting Allen, who at least had enough guts to show up for his match. Muraco comes to ringside to get him some, but the referees hold him back and send him back to the locker room.

-Allen makes use of the distraction to get an early advantage, whipping Orton and coming off the top with al elbow. Dropkick sends Orton over the top and onto the floor. Fun fact dropped on commentary as Gorilla just asks Mike about her name. Her parents were expecting a boy, never even considered that it might be a girl, that they were completely attached to the name Michael by the time she was born. So there you go.

-Orton has come to life and he sends Allen out to the floor. Orton heads out there and slams him. Back in, Orton goes for the Vader Bomb but hits Allen’s knees on the way down. Allen goes to the top rope and Orton rushes to meet him up there and superplexes him for three. Hot little match while it lasted.

-Bobby Heenan has thought it over and decides that he wants Prime Time moved to Thursday, even though Gorilla says absolutely nobody is complaining about having it on Monday.

TITO SANTANA vs OUTLAW RON BASS

-From MSG. Tito starts the match on the floor and smashes a chair over the Outlaw. Tito holds onto Bass’ vest for leverage while coming off the second rope with a knee. Bass tries to go to the locker room and call it a night, but Tito just beats the crap out of him in the aisle before going back. Tito is wrestling like he’s really pissed off about something tonight.

-Bass grabs Miss Betsy in need of an equalizer, but Tito calmly steps outside and grabs the chair again, then walks over and just snatches the whip out of Bass’ hand. Bass tries to re-enter the ring, but Santana just chokes him on the way back in. Bass tries to re-enter again and Tito grabs the chair again! Santana is so uncharacteristically aggressive and MEAN that it makes for a funny match, as Bass is just completely blindsided by this side of his opponent and doesn’t know how to deal with it.

-Bass comes back in, finally, and Tito just punches him from every angle. He elects not go for the pin when he has a chance and just punches the crap out of Bass, then ties him up in the ropes. If these two had a long feud beforehand, so far, this would have made an amazing blow-off match. Back in, Bass uses something from the tights to finally daze Tito. He heads to the top but gets Flair-slammed for two.

-Back from commercial, Tito applies a “sugar sack hold” according to Alfred (front facelock on an opponent who’s sitting straight up) and then just drives foot after boot into Bass until the Outlaw finally gets a handful of tights and yanks him out to the concrete. Bass wants payback now, ramming Tito into the post and then crotching him on top of the barricade. Funny, as the floor at MSG is filthy tonight, so Tito gets up with his arms and back covered with little black streaks and Gorilla is trying to convince us that it’s all bruises caused by Bass’ onslaught.

-Back in, Bass slams Tito on the mat, and when he picks him back up all the bruises are magically gone and there’s a huge black stain on the mat. Bass with a piledriver, but he didn’t get all of it, as Gorilla ably explains. Bass tries a suplex, but Tito reverses. Bass stops the comeback and ties Tito down with headscissors. Back from the break, Bass chokes Tito and gives him a devastating uppercut. Tito catches him with a non-flying forearm and it turns into a fisfight. Bass dodges a corner charge and Tito hits the turnbuckles at full power.

-Chinlock by Bass. Tito gets free and punches him out to the floor. Tito ends up chasing Bass, only to get rammed into the post. Back in, Bass sends Tito in the ropes, but Tito ducks the clothesline and connects with a flying forearm that sends Bass out to the floor, and the bell sounds for the time limit draw. GREAT match, and while it slowed down after a point, Tito revealing a new side to himself and forcing Bass to change up his strategy made for a pretty compelling bout.

-Back in the studio, Bobby is on the phone with USA, explaining that Monday is no good for Prime Time because he has so much business to take care of on Sunday. Gorilla’s reaction: “You mean getting drunk?”

ONE MAN GANG (with Slick) vs BILLY ANDERSON

-From Wrestling Challenge. Gang clubbers and slams Anderson. Jack Tunney announces that the 30-day probation period has ended, and Gang now once again as “full privileges in the WWF.” It loses its impact when they don’t really articulate what Gang lost due to that punishment.

-Gang rams Anderson in the corner a few times, and the master blaster gets the win.

-Alfred Hayes talks to a group of fans in Boston who have made their own t-shirts with weasels wearing neckbraces.

TAG TEAM TITLE: HART FOUNDATION (Champions, with Danny Davis & Jimmy Hart) vs ROUGEAU BROTHERS

-Commentary team for this one: Mike McGuirk now joined by the debuting Bruce Prichard. Not in any character, but just Bruce Prichard.

-Bret starts with Raymond. Side headlock clamped on by Bret. Raymond manages to send Bret into the ropes and hiptoss him. Wristlock applied by Raymond as Bruce Prichard helpfully clarifies that this match is for both the Tag Team Titles AND the belts.

-Everyone tags and now it’s Jacques against the Anvil. Jacques chops him down and the Rougeaus decided to try some double-teaming. Raymond applies a Boston crab, but Bret stops that right away with a forearm. Bret tosses Raymond on the floor, then collapses on the mat in agony, which leads the referee to stop his count and run over to reprimand Jacques, who did nothing. And while the referee is doing that, Anvil is attacking Raymond on the floor. That’s just great!

-Front facelock by Bret, so yes, there is a false tag coming. Anvil accidentally dropkicks Bret, giving Raymond the opening to make the tag for real. Jacques cleans house. Danny Davis attacks Raymond on the floor and Jacques chases him back to the locker room…but Jacques is the legal man, so he gets himself counted out and the Harts retain. The 1980s WWF tag team division could (almost) do no wrong together.

-Back in the studio, Bobby gets a call from “USA Network” and they actually buy his explanation for why Monday is no good and agree to move the show to Thursdays, starting next week. Gorilla is completely shocked that Heenan got his way on this.