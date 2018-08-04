The Name on the Marquee: WWF Prime Time Wrestling – The Unconventional Special! (7.18.1988)  

-It’s a special three-hour edition of Prime Time, which means it could be our biggest Nitro ever. Other than the length, we still haven’t received any clarification about what makes it “unconventional.”

-Originally aired July 18, 1988.

-Your hosts are Gorilla Monsoon & Bobby Heenan.

TITO SANTANA vs. GREG “The Hammer” VALENTINE (with Jimmy Hart)

-From Binghamton, NY. The one truly unconventional thing about this is that Gorilla and Bobby actually recap the Santana/Valentine feud from 1984/85 to give a little bit of gravitas to an otherwise thrown-together midcard match. Tito works the arm as Rodger Kent suddenly mentions that Valentine is “a credit to his race.” Valentine drives elbows in the forehead to “put frosting on the cake” as Kent’s commentary gets more insane by the minute.

-Right hands by Tito send Valentine to the floor as both guys are having trouble getting anything going in here for some reason. Back in, Tito throws punches and rams Greg into the turnbuckles. Back from the break, Valentine puts him down with a clothesline, but misses an axehandle and can’t even be bothered to actually hit the mat, he just lands on his feet and crouches down. Tito fights back with more punches and goes for the figure four. Jimmy distracts and Valentine attacks. He adjusts the leg brace and goes for the figure four, but Muraco runs in and attacks before he even applies the hold, rescuing Tito from nothing and costing him the match by DQ. Tito and Greg wrestled each other dozens of times, and while I couldn’t possibly see every one of those matches, there’s no way this one wasn’t the worst. Two solid workers in a terrible match is technically unconventional.



THE BROTHER LOVE SHOW

-Brother Love gives a long sermon about “the love of the kings” before welcoming King Haku. The crowd boos until Bobby goes off about how full of hate he is, and Brother Love has to calm him down before assuring us that Bobby Heenan loves us, just like Brother Love loves us.



IRON SHEIK vs. SCOTT CASEY

-From Boston Garden, this is Sheik’s return after, you know, the unpleasantness. Sheik’s hilarious excuse for the Iranian flag, with “Iran” printed in English in big black letters, is like something an indy wrestler would make in his living room. Sheik unconventionally sings the Iranian anthem while the commentators draw attention to how much weight Sheik gained during his year off, and Scott Casey unconventionally cuts a promo before the bell.

-Sheik chokes Casey out to start. Casey fights back with dropkicks and some choking of his own. Sheik goes out to stall and the commentators tout a devastating new hold that Sheik is going to debut tonight. Sheik chokes out Casey while Graham suspects that Sheik has gained weight because it makes his secret new hold more dangerous. Sheik barely makes it into the air for what is technically a leapfrog and attempts a somersault splash and crashes. Casey boots him down for two. Sheik comes back with a clothesline and clamps on a chinlock. Casey gets launched out to the floor, which Hayes suspects is a strategy by the Sheik to let him “reserve whatever energy he has left.”

-Casey makes it back in and gets caught in the abdominal stretch. Casey reverses, but Sheik breaks with a hiptoss. They trade big manly chops and Casey tries for a sunset flip, but only gets two. Shoulderbreaker by Casey gets two more. They trade more chops, but Sheik loads the boot and kicks Casey in the chest. Gutwrench suplex…gets three. Wait, is that the new move? Because the commentators seem really, really surprised that it finished. Awful match, but you have to check it out to hear the commentators fixating on Sheik’s weight gain and never shutting the hell up about it.

-We go to the Department of Corrections in Cobb County, Georgia. Big Bossman says that inside these walls, he’s judge, jury…and executioner.

ROCKERS vs. CONQUISTADORS

-From Boston, where the dot matrix display in the arena bills them as The Midnight Rockers. Lord Alfred praises the Rockers for their “adequate competency.” Was Lord Alfred in charge of human resources at this point?

-Marty Janetty locks up with #1. #1 armdrags Janetty, and #1 takes the quit-while-you’re-ahead approach and tags out. #2 armdrags Shawn Michaels and slams him. Brawl breaks out and both Conquistadors get dropkicked out to the floor. Rockers work the arm of #2. Dropkick/monkeyflip combo by the Rockers clears the ring again. #1 tags in and gets a dropkick in the mush for two. Marty crashes back-first into the corner and that gives the Conquistadors a target to work with, and they stay on the back, getting two from a suplex. They ram Marty into the corner a little more and just keep going after the back.

-Conquistadors switch without tagging and just start mudhole stomping the lower back relentlessly. Janetty launches himself into space for a backdrop. #1 tries to finish it with a piledriver, but Janetty backdrops out. #2 blocks the hot tag and suplexes Marty for another two. Double clothesline takes out both men. We got our hot tag now, and Shawn takes on both opponents. Janetty heads back in and the Conquistadors end up whipping the Rockers into each other, but #2 accidentally clotheslines his partner to the floor, and Shawn soars off the top rope for a bodypress to get three. Conquistadors actually looked dangerous and the Rockers looked like stars for triumphing in the end. Good match.

-Gorilla is funny in his introduction of The Million Dollar Man’s match, as Gorilla just completely HATES him now, and it’s because DiBiase is the reason we’re all stuck with Brother Love now.



“The Million Dollar Man” TED DIBIASE (with Andre the Giant, Bobby Heenan, & Virgil) vs. LARRY STEVENS

-From Superstars of Wrestling. Larry Stevens is wearing pink boots, purple kneepads, fuscha tights, and a green jacket. If he wins, he’ll use the money to buy a lightbulb for his closet.

-DiBiase is aggressive here, driving elbows and fists into Stevens, then dumping him to the floor, where he’s surrounded by the entire entourage. Everyone backs off nd lets DiBiase just do his thing, and DiBiase comes out and slams Stevens on the floor. Andre forces him back inside and DiBiase connects with a second rope elbow. Powerslam by DiBiase as the commentators mention that Jack Tunney is making noise about appointing a special referee for this tag team match that Randy Savage is demanding against Andre and DiBiase. Jesse suspects Danny Davis will be reinstated just for that bout. Meanwhile, the Million Dollar Dream finishes up, and Stevens get the $100 bill crammed in his face.

-Bobby Heenan again shows off Randy Savage’s bandana from the attack. I’m just now noticing that Savage’s name is printed on the bandana in the same font as the logo for “The Room” and I know that’ll be the only thing I can think about when I see that thing for the rest of my life.



EVENT CENTER

-They’re still getting the hang of the green screen, as they’re now just using it to superimpose the map background that they were using for these promos anyway. We hear from Rick Rude first, who still wants to get it on with Cheryl Roberts, and then, TA-DAA, Brutus Beefcake is the historic first guy to get a customized logo background for his promo. Honky Tonk Man might be losing his belt and his hair…and he apparently also throws out a challenge to Hercules too.



BRITISH BULLDOGS vs. BOLSHEVIKS

-Back to Boston. Weirdness to start, as Volkoff wants to sing the anthem, but the Bulldogs’ entrance music starts before the ring announcer can even do the “Mr. Volkoff requests…” thing. So Volkoff totally had his bit snatched away by Iron Sheik tonight.

-Davey Boy flings Boris around the ring. Snap suplex by Dynamite gets two. Nikolai tags in and the Bulldogs make a wish. Dynamite stays on the leg and half-crabs him. Superstar Billy Graham says that Dynamite Kid is in the best physical shape he’s ever seen Kid in, which says SO much about both of them. Nikolai pulls a weapon out of the tights as Sean Mooney can’t keep anybody in the ring straight and just names a Bulldog and names a Bolshevik for every move he calls, figuring he has a 25% chance of nailing it.

-Back from commercial, Nikolai drops the weapon and the referee blames the Bulldogs, which leads to a great sequence where the Boston crowd tattles on the Bolsheviks. Boris backdrops Dynamite and chokes him out. Volkoff bearhugs him, then switches to a sleeper. Davey Boy runs in to break it, but the Bolsheviks retaliate by switching without tagging a few times. Dynamite and Nikolai wipe each other out on a double shoulderblock. Everybody tags and Davey Boy cleans house. Fight goes out to the floor and the Bulldogs whip the Bolsheviks into each other and dash back in to beat the ten-count. The finish was a nice change of pace and the match was paint-by-numbers but not bad or anything.

-In the studio, Bobby Heenan welcomes his special guest for the night, Brother Love. Funny, as he enters the studio like it’s an arena, mouthing words at the camera and grabbing a handheld microphone to talk to Gorilla and Bobby. Gorilla is just a total dick to Brother Love, but Brother Love cheers him up by presenting him with a shitty poster of a rose and the words “I love you.” Gorilla is so annoyed that he just leaves the set, so Bobby invites Brother Love to co-host the rest of the show. Brother Love shows off the new Rolex he got as a gift from Ted DiBiase.



SAM HOUSTON vs. BIG BOSS MAN

-Still in Boston. Great opening bit with the referee forcing Boss Man to take his badge off before he’ll start the match, so Boss Man takes it off and presses it in the referee’s hand, with the smuggest grin on his face as the referee screams. Boss Man shoves Houston down a few times. Houston fights back with a dropkick and starts targeting the arm while he sees an opening. More dropkicks and forearms by Houston, and the Boss Man just gets fed up and mows him down with a clothesline. Houston gets dumped to the floor. He tries slingshotting himself back in and sunset flipping the Boss Man, but Boss Man just sits on him. Bearhug applied by Boss Man. Houston punches free and bops his nose like Moe.

-Missile dropkick by Houston gets two. He goes for flying headscissors, but Boss Man turns it into a stun gun. Bad-ass looking shoulderbreaker by Boss Man puts him away. Houston gets handcuffed and beaten with the nightstick, and Boss Man apologizes to the referee for forgetting to bring the key. Decent for a squash.



POWERS OF PAIN vs. IRON MIKE SHARPE & TONY ULYSSES

-The Powers’ debut, from Superstars of Wrestling. Mr. Fuji wanders down the aisle and takes photos, scouting the new team. Barbarian no-sells everything as Slick heads to ringside to take a look. Running powerslam by Warlord, and the diving headbutt by Barbarian finishes. Such a refreshing change of pace from their insane TBS squashes that always seemed to go seven or eight minutes without giving the jobbers any offense.



KING HAKU (with Bobby Heenan) vs. JOE MILANO

-From Glens Falls. Haku just slaps the jobber around and chops him all over the ring. Crescent kick ends it.

-Brother Love must leave because he’s spending the rest of his week in The Million Dollar Man’s summer residence in HYannisport, and Bobby Heenan gives him an envelope full of money before he takes off.

-Gorilla returns with cleaning supplies because Brother Love’s cologne left a bizarre odor all over the studio.



UPDATE

-We look at Ted DiBiase and Andre the Giant’s assault on Randy Savage. Savage has issued a challenge to the two men for a tag team match, with a partner of Savage’s choosing.

-Back in the studio, Bobby continues celebrating his stolen bandana and says that Randy Savage fell into the trap, because DiBiase and Andre WANTED to goad him into a tag team match.



SPECIAL INTERVIEW

-Craig DeGeorge welcomes Don Muraco. He announces that Superstar Billy Graham needs major surgery, but the Superstar will always travel with him in his mind, heart, and soul, and Billy Graham WILL walk again.



GEORGE “The Animal” STEELE vs. LARRY KRUGER

-From Wrestling Challenge. Steele attempts to talk about Mine and it doesn’t go well. Steele targets the arm and finishes right away with the flying hammerlock.



INTERCONTINENTAL TITLE: HONKY TONK MAN (Champion, with Jimmy Hart) vs. BRET “Hit Man” HART (with Jim Neidhart)

-The whole story they’ve been telling is that the Hart Foundation is stuck with their contract under Jimmy Hart, but they want nothing to do with him. Now, if they had sense, they’d try to build a LITTLE interest in this match about the fact that Jimmy manages both guys in this match, but instead, Rodger Kent and Superstar Billy Graham are building interest with a conversation about how Honky recently had plastic surgery, “like Michael Jackson.”

-Slugfest goes Bret’s way. Honky clubbers back, but Bret sends him into the turnbuckles ten times. Bret continues pounding Honky in the corner, but Honky dodges a charge and chokes Bret out. Honky takes his turn missing a corner charge and gets dropkicked down. Bret goes to the top but Jimmy knocks him of. Anvil runs over to do something about it, but Honky goes to the floor and attacks Honky. Bret comes to his partner’s aid and it ends up being a double count-out, which is ridiculous because Neidhart clearly threw punches at Honky in front of the referee. So-so.

-Bobby reveals that he sampled Brother Love’s voice saying “I love you” and the control room can now push a button so Bobby can hear it whenever he wants.