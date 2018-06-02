The Name on the Marquee: WWF Spectrum Wrestling (3.12.1988)  

-Dang, March 12, 1988 was a busy day for pro wrestling. Let’s go to Philadelphia!

-Your hosts are Craig DeGeorge and Dick Graham.

SPECIAL DELIVERY JONES vs. JOHNNY V

-Johnny V was done as a manager and a national TV talent at this point, but they kept him around for a few months as a house show jobber. His hair has finally grown back, if you’re wondering.

-V shoulderblocks SD. SD slams V and V goes out to stall. V comes back in and throws SD to the floor. V tries to stop SD from re-entering. SD finally makes it back in and rams V into the turnbuckle over and over. Punches by SD, and a headbutt finishes. Not much meat on that bone. 0 for 1.

LADIES TAG TEAM TITLE: JUMPING BOMB ANGELS (Champions) vs. GLAMOUR GIRLS (with Jimmy Hart)

-Craig DeGeorge is conspicuously walking Graham through the story for this match: “These are the Glamour Girls, who, as you know, are the FORMER champions. And this is a rematch, because the Jumping Bomb Angels defeated them for the titles.” Dick Graham is audibly delighted when he sees Jimmy Hart because it’s someone he recognizes. Commentators apologize in advance for how badly they’re about to screw up the Angels’ names.

-Kai counters a double team with clotheslines right away. Angels take turns working the arms as Craig points out the differences between the Angels’ tights for Dick. I feel like I’m hearing my grandfather and me calling this match. Can’t wait for Graham to go on a tangent about how everyone has a belt.

-Kai airplane spins Noriyo, but she lands on her feet and we end up with a double abdominal stretch, with Noriyo rolling over for two. Itsuki ends up in the wrong corner and the Glamour Girls take turns with a toehold. Itsuki gets choked out and flung across the ring by her hair . Kai boots Itsuki now, but she bridges out. Kai keeps working her over. False tag spot and a not-annoying version of that spot, for once, as the referee got distracted for half asecond and it happened REALLY fast. Best, the women were moving all over the ring, it wasn’t the really obvious standing front facelock.

-Itsuki dodges a double clothesline and dropkicks both her opponents before finally making the hot tag. Noriyo cleans house and keeps hitting finishers on Kai, but Martin keeps breaking the pin. Rare double-team misfire by a face team, as Noriyo accidentally bodypresses Itsuki. It looks like that might finish it, but Itsuki gets a victory roll out of nowhere to retain the gold. 1 for 2. Not the best match between these two teams, but this is a case where, almost as a rule, there’s no bad match for the teams.

KOKO B. WARE vs. DINO BRAVO (with Frenchy Martin)

-Joined in progress for some reason. Koko hiptosses Dino. A boot and a headbutt follow, and Dino goes to the floor for a time-out. Back in, Koko holds onto a wristlock while headbutting Koko repeatedly. He tries a monkeyflip, but Dino shoves him off and piledrives him for two. Side headlock by Dino, and he just drops down flat on his ass to make it a bulldog, which I’ve never seen before. He boots Koko to the floor so Frenchy can get some free shots. Back in the ring, Dino goes back to the side headlock and switches to a front facelock. Frenchy distracts the referee while Koko cradles Dino.

-Dino tries another piledriver but Koko backdrops free. Rapid fire lefts and rights by Koko, but Dino simply whips him into the ropes for a side suplex and finishes this one. 2 for 3. It was okay for what it was.



“The Rock” DON MURACO & BAM-BAM BIGELOW (with Superstar Billy Graham & Oliver Humperdink) vs. ONE MAN GANG & “The Natural” BUTCH REED (with Slick)

-Faces clear the ring and Graham just wails on One Man Gang with his cane. Reed gets caught in the face corner and pinballed. Attempted double-team by Slick’s boys backfires and Gang gets knocked off the apron. The fat guys end up in the ring together. Gang overpowers Bam-Bam on a lock-up. Bam-Bam retaliates with shoulderblocks and a splash for two. He goes to work on the Gang’s shoulder with headbutts. Muraco comes in and a well-timed knee to the back from the apron turns things around for the heels.

-Muraco gets strangled with the tag rope and Reed clotheslines him down for a two-count. Chinlock by the Gang and we get a false tag so Muraco gets double-teamed while the referee is distracted. Elbow misses and we get the hot tag. All four men brawl but it’s the faces who get Irish whipped into each other, and Bam-Bam gets clotheslined out to the floor. Muraco stays in the ring and gets double-teamed. Reed and Gang hit the ropes for a double clothesline, but Muraco trips Gang and pulls him out to the floor, and Muraco dives out of the way of Reed’s charge and Reed stunguns himself, with Muraco rolling him up for three. Hot start, hot finish, but not much in between. 2 for 4.

KILLER BEES vs. BOLSHEVIKS (with Slick)

-Bees have entrance music! Holy hell, when did they get entrance music? It’s a generic guitar track that sounds like it was written on a lunch break, so you’re not missing much if you’ve never heard it. Still pretty surprising.

-Nikolai Volkoff attacks B. Brian Blair with headbutts right away. Double-team backfires and Boris Zhukov clotheslines his partner. Bees with a double backdrop on Zhukov, and Jim Brunzell goes to work on the arm. Slick wanders over, demanding a Russian referee next time they’re in Philadelphia. Bolsheviks gang up on Blair to give us a Bee-in-peril, but not for long as Blair gets out of the way of a corner charge and Boris goes into the post shoulder-first. Abdominal stretch by Blair is broken by Volkoff, who tags in and chokes away at Blair. Bearhug by Zhukov, atomic drop by Volkoff, but Blair hangs on and kicks out at two.

-Blair whacks Volkoff with a forearm off the ropes and we get our third false tag spot of the card, and the Bees are tired of that bullshit so they just put on the masks and switch in and out as they please until one of them rolls up Blair for three. The mask thing was pretty played at this point. 2 for 5.

BRUTUS “The Barber” BEEFCAKE vs. GREG “The Hammer” VALENTINE (with Jimmy Hart)

-Valentine walks around ringside, refusing to get in until Beefcake drags him up to the apron and elbows him repeatedly. In the ring, Beefcake rams Valentine’s face in the mat repeatedly. Valentine gets desperate and takes Beefcake out to the floor, ramming him into a table repeatedly. Back in, Valentine chokes out Beefcake and heads to the top rope, coming off with an uncharacteristic open-handed chop to the neck. Elbows by Valentine, and a backbreaker gets two. Figure four is attempted, but Beefcake jerks the tights to break the hold. And then Greg applies it anyway. Well, okay. Beefcake rolls over to reverse it, but also stupidly grabs a rope as he does so, so the referee forces a break.

-Fistfight erupts. Beefcake wins it handily and applies the sleeper. Valentine makes the ropes and Beefcake decides to abuse Jimmy for a bit, but Jimmy drops the megaphone and Greg gets a hold of it and knocks Beefcake out, getting himself disqualified. 2 for 6. Dull, dull match, which is funny because later this same night, these two had a match on SNME that blew this one out of the water.

LUMBERJACK MATCH: HULK HOGAN vs “Million Dollar Man” TED DIBIASE (with Virgil)

-Andre is banned from ringside for this match. Your lumberjacks are SD Jones, Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, Koko B. Ware, Killer Bees, Bolsheviks, Dino Bravo, Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, and Johnny V.

-DiBiase tries to attack at the ball and Hogan immediately fights him off. DiBiase tries to take a breather but gets shoved right back in. Repeat. He finally gets out to the heel side for a little bit of a breather, and Hulk reaches out and just yanks him back in. Hogan keeps dominating, unwrapping his wrist tape and strangling him. Brawl goes out to the floor and the lumberjacks brawl. Killer Bees break up the fight, and then double-team Hogan while DiBiase distracts the referee. This sort of fucked things up for the Bees, because it’s two guys in the Killer Bee masks and the idea was supposed to be that DiBiase had paid two imposters to wear the masks and give him the edge like that, but instead, the fans interpreted it as a Killer Bees heel turn.

-Back in, DiBiase gets in a little offense, but Hogan kicks out at two to mount his comeback. Fake Bees trip him up on the attempted legdrop. DiBiase gets a breather and goes up top, but Hogan Flair-slams him. Second attempt at the legdrop, and this time he connects and Hogan gets the win. 2 for 7. DiBiase got SQUASHED here.