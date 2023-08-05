Several Names Added To Slim Jim Battle Royal For WWE SummerSlam

Several new names have been added to the Slim Jim Battle Royal that will take place on WWE SummerSlam. On tonight’s show, it was announced that Santos Escobar, Butch, Ridge Holland, Grayson Waller, The Miz, AJ Styles, Karrion Kross, Luke Gallows, and Matt Riddle will be part of the battle royal on the PPV.

The nine join the previously-announced LA Knight, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Tommaso Ciampa in the battle royal, which will be part of Saturday’s show that takes place in Detroit and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.