wrestling / News
WWE News: Names Advertised For WWE’s Return To MSG, Synopsis For Next Week’s Total Divas, Lineup For Tomorrow’s NXT UK
November 13, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE is set to return to Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 26. Names advertised include Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits.
– Here’s a synopsis for next week’s episode of Total Divas, the mid-season finale: In the first WrestleMania headlined by women, Ronda gives everything she has in what could be her last match; the Bellas wonder if it’s their time to come back as a tag-team; Natalya prepares to give the ultimate tribute to her father.
– The lineup for tomorrow’s NXT UK includes:
*Kassius Ohno vs. Tyler Bate.
*Kay Lee Ray vs. Xia Brookside.
*Travis Banks vs. Ligero.
More Trending Stories
- Rusev Says His Storyline With Lana and Lashley Is the Hottest One Going in WWE, Claims He’s ‘Having a Blast With It’
- Tony Khan On If Lights Out Matches Will Happen Often, Confirms That AEW ‘Shares’ In Success Of Advertising on Dynamite
- Eric Bischoff Addresses Greg Gagne Taking Credit for NWO Idea & Bringing Hulk Hogan to WCW, Why He Fired Gagne
- Jim Ross On His Friendship With Vince McMahon, McMahon Helping Him When His Wife Died