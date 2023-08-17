Note On Names Backstage At Recent AEW Dynamite Tapings

A new report has some details on names who were backstage at recent AEW Dynamite tapings. Fightful Select reports that this week’s episode of Dynamite had several non-AEW figures backstage including Scream star (and, of course, former WCW World Heavyweight Champion) David Arquette. CJ Perry, aka Lana, was also at the show visiting with Miro. Perry and Miro have have a home in the era.

Also backstage was Danielle Moinet, aka Summer Rae. Rae has previously expressed interest in making appearances for AEW. Her last match was at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

Finally, Jade Cargill was at last week’s AEW Dynamite. Cargill is still under AEW contract and is on a planned hiatus from the company.