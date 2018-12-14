Quantcast

 

Various News: More Names Set For Tonight’s Live MLW Fusion, The Briscoes Comment On Final Battle, Ladder War Expected To Close PPV

December 14, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In addition to the previously announced three matches for tonight’s live MLW Fusion, there will be appearances from Tom Lawlor, Low Ki and Pentagon Jr. This will also be the first live show that Tony Schiavonie has called since the final episode of WCW Monday Nitro in 2001.

– The Briscoes posted a promo for tonight’s Final Battle PPV on Twitter:

– Speaking of the Briscoes, their Ladder War with SCU and the Young Bucks is expected to close tonight’s PPV, according to PWInsider.

