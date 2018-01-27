More Names Spotted in Philadelphia Ahead of Royal Rumble

– PWInsider reported that some additional names have been being spotted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania ahead of NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia and the Royal Rumble, which is set for tomorrow in the city. EC3 has reportedly been spotted in Philadelphia today.

Previous reports have indicated that EC3 is WWE bound. He was even reportedly at the WWE Performance Center last week, and the NXT Twitter account also recently started following him on social media.

Other names that have been spotted in the city are Candice LeRae and Ricochet, who recently signed with WWE. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is also said to be in town this weekend.