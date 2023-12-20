Nao Kakuta To Face Moka Miyamoto At January 6th MLW Fusion Taping

MLW has announced a new match for their Fusion taping next month in Nao Kakuta vs. Moka Miyamoto. The company announced on Wednesday that the Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling stars will face off at the taping, which will take place on January 6th alongside Kings of Colosseum.

Nao Kakuta vs. Moka Miyamoto set for Jan 6 in Philly

MLW today announced Nao Kakuta vs. Moka Miyamoto at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of MLW Kings of Colosseum Saturday, January 6 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

Major League Wrestling is going to have a Joshi January!

Nao Kakuta and Moka Miyamoto make their MLW debuts January 6 in Philadelphia in a Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling showcase bout.

Nao Kakuta is one half of the reigning TJPW Princess Tag Team Championship team of Free WiFi, alongside Hikari Noa.

Known as the “Rat Chaser,” Kakuta is notorious for playing dirty in matches. Cheating to get the job done, Kakuta has found great success, especially in the past year.

Moka Miyamoto represents a new generation emerging in TJPW. At the age of 24, Miyamoto has chased Free WiFi with various tag team partners, attempting to win gold.

Now, Miyamoto journeys across the globe to fight her rival and make a statement as the world watches on.

With a background in karate, Miyamoto, a traditionalist, strives to continue building her arsenal, gaining experience and winning the respect of fans. With heart and determination, Miyamoto’s goal is simple: defeat the wicked “Rat Chaser” Kakuta.