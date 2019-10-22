Naomi Advertised for WWE Live Event This Month in Puerto Rico

– PRWrestling.com reports that former Smackdown women’s champion Naomi is currently advertised for a WWE live event scheduled for Saturday, October 26 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The event will be held at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico on that date. The event is advertised to feature Natalya teaming up with Naomi against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

Additionally, the report notes that Natalya is also listed for another tag team match with Dana Brooke against Tamina Snuka and Sarah Logan for the card. Also scheduled for the event are Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman vs. AJ Styles.

It was reported earlier this month that Naomi is not currently being featured on TV because WWE has no creative plans for her.