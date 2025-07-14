Naomi Shows Off Bloodied Nose In Photo with Bayley After WWE Evolution

Naomi had a big night at WWE Evolution, cashing in her Money in the Bank contract during the show’s main event between Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky and winning the WWE Women’s World Title. She also faced Jade Cargill in a No Holds Barred match earlier in the night that left her with a bloody nose.

After the show, Bayley posted a photo on X of her with Naomi, seen with a bloody nose while holding her new title.

As of now, Naomi is set to face Stephanie Vaquer at WWE Clash in Paris. Vaquer won the Battle Royal at Evolution to earn a title shot.