Naomi Says She Felt Booker T Dismissed Her Work Ethic, Booker T Responds

Following Booker T’s comments about the #NaomiDeservesBetter hashtag where he said that the hashtag movement for her isn’t the way she should be looking to move up, and that she has to go out and earn her opportunities based on her own merit. Naomi responded to those comments initially by tweeting, “Will do” with a gif from the Jim Carrey movie,Yes Man.

Sasha Banks responded, telling Naomi that she doesn’t have to prove anything to anyone.

“Don’t feed into useless opinions, no matter who they come from. Keep glowing and shining like you always do. You aint got nothing to prove to anyone ❤️⭐️✊🏿 #teambad”

Today, after Booker T said that if Naomi thinks “guys on the internet” can help her more than he can, she should go down that route, Naomi responded by saying that she doesn’t think that but did feel that her work ethic and what she has earned on her own merit was dismissed.

“I don’t feel this way nor would I ever say something like this! Tho I felt my work ethic & what I have earned on my own merit was dismissed, the advice & constructive criticism was greatly appreciated & will be applied esp. coming from @BookerT5x! I’ll cont. striving to improve”

Booker T responded by saying he is only here to help.

“I appreciate that. I’m only ever here to help and if there’s any way I can, the offer will always stand!”

Don't feed into useless opinions, no matter who they come from. Keep glowing and shining like you always do. You aint got nothing to prove to anyone ❤️⭐️✊🏿 #teambad https://t.co/J1R8rKMWla — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) July 22, 2020