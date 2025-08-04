Naomi Credits Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY After WWE SummerSlam Win: ‘Two Of the Best Of the Best’

Naomi had some kind words for her opponents after WWE SummerSlam, praising Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in the post-show event. Naomi defeated the two in the opening match to retain her Women’s World Title and she spoke about the match on the post-show. You can see highlights below:

On feeling pressure coming into the match: “Absolutely. I ain’t gonna tell them this to their face, but I admire those two so much. And what they have been able to do elevating the division and the runs they have been on, they are two of the best of the best. So the pressure to reassure the WWE Universe that I can be in this position — by any means necessary.”

On the match itself: “I give credit to myself, but also we’ve seen and know what they can do. Five star matches on the regular. So it was very special also, to be able to share this moment, this Summerslam compared to my last Summerslam as champion, how that ended. But to be able to share this night with them was incredible. And also to walk out still as champ.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.