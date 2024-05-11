wrestling / News
Naomi Crosses Out Nia Jax’s Name on Family Tree Following WWE SmackDown Loss
May 11, 2024 | Posted by
– During last night’s WWE SmackDown, Nia Jax beat Naomi in the opening round of the Queen of the Ring tournament. Following the match, Naomi shared an image of the family tree The Rock created for the Maivia and Anoa’i families, crossing out Nia Jax’s real name, which you can view below.
Naomi is also married to former member of The Bloodline, Jimmy Uso (aka Jonathan Solofa Fatu).
#SmackDown 😊 pic.twitter.com/iXb12v85DA
— Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) May 11, 2024
