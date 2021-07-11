wrestling / News

Naomi Deletes Twitter After Fans Blame Her For Jimmy Uso’s DUI, Fellow WWE Stars React

July 10, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Naomi

Wrestling fans can sometimes be a toxic bunch and in this case they caused WWE wrestler Naomi to delete her Twitter account. This was because several people on the social media platform blamed her for her husband Jimmy Uso’s DUI arrest, which happened earlier this week. It got so bad that at one point, one person told Naomi to kill herself. It should be noted that Naomi had nothing to do with her husband’s actions and wasn’t even present when he was arrested.

Mia Yim, Zelina Vega and Cedric Alexander all spoke out in support of her, with Yim encouraging people to block one particularly nasty person.

