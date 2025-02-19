– During a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic, WWE Superstar and Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi discussed Jordynne Grace signing with WWE NXT and credited Grace with helping find her confidence during Naomi’s stint in TNA Wrestling. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Naomi on Jordynne Grace signing with WWE: “I’m so happy for her. If there’s anybody that deserves the spotlight and to be put on a pedestal and to be given their time to shine, it’s her. I think she is truly amazing in and out of the ring. It’s not a gimmick, she really is the juggernaut [laughs].”

On how Grace helped her in TNA Wrestling: “She’s incredible, and she helped me so much in TNA, gave me some of my best matches and really helped me with my confidence and with my in-ring. She’s truly a wrestler wrestler. She lives, breathes, dies this world and wrestling, and I love that about her. I think it shows every time she’s performed that there’s nobody like her.”