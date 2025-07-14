Naomi Explains Why She Chose Women’s World Title, Says She Wants Success on RAW

Naomi won the Women’s World title at WWE Evolution last night, which means that she will be moving to the RAW brand. In an interview with the Evolution recap show (via Fightful), Naomi spoke about why she chose that title, even though it means she will now be changing brands.

She said: “I’m where I need to be. Well, yeah, obviously, because I got to, you know what I’m saying. I’m about to create pure hell and havoc over there. I can’t wait. Because I always feel like Raw did me dirty. I ain’t never had no success over there on Raw. So, yeah, I want to turn that around. I got some stuff I need to go do over there.