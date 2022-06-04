Naomi Makes First Post To Social Media Since Raw Walkout & WWE Suspension

Naomi has made her first post to social media since she and Sasha Banks walked out of Raw and got suspended by WWE. As you almost certainly know, Naomi and Banks were suspended after they left the May 16th episode Raw over issues regarding their booking and the direction of the women’s tag team division. WWE suspended them indefinitely and has since removed them from WWE marketing, intros, and WWE Shop.

Naomi posted to Instagram on Friday to share a video of herself and husband Jimmy Uso hanging out on the beach. She made no comment about her WWE situation; you can see the post below: