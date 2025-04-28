Naomi Talks About Her Future in Wrestling, Still Wants To Have Kids

In an interview with the The Bella Twins, Naomi said that she was close to the end of her wrestling career as she wants to be able to have kids soon. She noted that she’s 37 now and has a limited amount of time left to have kids.

She said: “I always wanted kids young. I always wanted a lot. Your girl is getting up there. I’m 37. Time. I’ve got to figure this out like yesterday. I’m asking myself and struggling with that question. I’m definitely leaning towards it, but I’ve had health issues. I only have one ovary. Even if I wanted to continue wrestling longer, my biological clock, I can’t. We got a lot to figure out. I have to step away and take care of my health and myself. If we’re going to have kids, I have to start that process very soon. With that on my mind and on my plate, I think that makes my time left here even more special and valuable to me. That’s why I’m so passionate about what I’m doing because I think this might be it.“