Naomi Hangs Out With Jade Cargill at Atlanta Hawks Game
December 6, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Naomi ran into AEW star and TBS Champion jade Cargill at last night’s Atlanta Hawks game. Naomi shared a clip of the two together on her Twitter account, which you can see below:
Oh what a night! 💚 @Jade_Cargill 🏀 #atlantahawks pic.twitter.com/yfJGKTiSdB
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) December 6, 2022
