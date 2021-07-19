wrestling / News

Naomi Has Reportedly Been Moved To Smackdown

July 19, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Naomi

PWInsider reports that Naomi has been quietly moved to Smackdown after her appearance at last night’s WWE Money in the Bank PPV. She had been on the RAW brand since October 2020, but is a former Smackdown Women’s Champion. She has been with the company since 2009.

