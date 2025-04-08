Naomi Says Letting Her Heel Side Out Is ‘Freeing’

Naomi is enjoying the opportunity to play a heel on WWE TV. The Smackdown star turned heel when she was revealed as Jade Cargill’s attacker, and she spoke on The Ringer’s Masked Man Show about how it feels to let her dark side out.

“It’s definitely freeing, in a way,” Naomi said (per Fightful). “Because I don’t feel like….dang, I’ve danced, I’ve done everything to try to show you people that I care and that I want to be here and that if y’all ride with me, I’m going to give you everything, but y’all don’t care about that.”

She continued, “It is freeing. I feel like a lot of pressure is off of me that I don’t have to prove and try to compete with perfection and all this nonsense. At this point, you’re either with me or you’re not. If you’re not, I advise you to proceed with caution,”

Naomi will battle Cargill at WrestleMania 41.