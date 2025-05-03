– WWE Superstar Naomi took note of the roster releases this week via social media. However, indicated that if she was in charge, she would’ve kept everyone else and released Jade Cargill instead. Naomi wrote, “If I was doing releases I would have kept everyone and just released @Jade_Cargill ⚠️”

Naomi was in action again, challenging her rival in a tag team bout on last night’s WWE SmackDown. The team of Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill beat Naomi and Nia Jax.