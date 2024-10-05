Naomi Joins Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair As Co-Host Of WWE Bad Blood

Noami has joined the hosting team for WWE Bad Blood. It was announced on tonight’s episode of Smackdown that Naomi will join Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair as hosts for Saturday’s PPV.

The lineup for the show, which airs tomorrow live on Peacock and WWE Network, is:

* Hell In A Cell Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax vs. Bayley

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

Dominik Mysterio to be suspended above the ring in a shark cage.

* Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu

* Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

* Noami, Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair to host