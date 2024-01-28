Naomi Reflects On Journey Back To WWE After Royal Rumble Return

Naomi is back in WWE after making her return at the Royal Rumble, and she reflected on her path back to the company after the show. The former Women’s Tag Team Champion made her return at Saturday’s PPV in the women’s Rumble match, making her first appearance in WWE since she and Mercedes Mone walked out of the company in May of 2022. She lasted for most of the match until being eliminated by Jade Cargill. Noami spoke after the match with Kayla Braxton, noting that it was an emotional homecoming for her.

“Man, it was hard to hold back all the emotions,” Naomi said (per Fightful). “I couldn’t, man, it felt really good after this little journey I’ve been on. To finally be back. And that’s the scary part. You never know what that reaction or response is so to feel that, man.”

She continued, “And just after this ride I’ve been on, I feel like nothing can break me. I didn’t win, but I hung in there. That Jade is something else though. I don’t know what to do about her.”

Naomi had a stint in Impact Wrestling following her WWE exit that included a run as the company’s Knockouts Champion.