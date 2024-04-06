Naomi Knew She Would Eventually Return to WWE

– During a recent interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, WWE Superstar Naomi discussed the period when she left WWE, stepping away from the company and knowing she would ultimately return. She stated the following on the subject (via Fightful):

“I knew I would, I didn’t know when, I didn’t know how, I didn’t know where but I didn’t like ending my journey here in the way that it happened. So I know for me and myself, it could be made right and the time is right and the opportunity presented itself, I would come back to finish my career in the light that I should and the company that I love so much that made me the star I am. So it was never about, ‘Oh that’s it, I’m not coming back’. It was a lot going on and I just had to take a break, step away, figure out things, get some things done and stand on business.”

Naomi made her WWE return earlier this year at the 2024 Royal Rumble, competing in the women’s Rumble match.