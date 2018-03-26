Naomi Loved Teaming With Jimmy Uso in Mixed Match Challenge, Talks Smackdown Morale and More

– Naomi spoke with ESPN for a news interview and discussed teaming with her husband Jimmy Uso in the Mixed Match Challenge and more. You can check out highlights belows:

On having husband Jimmy Uso by her side: “He’s my best friend, he’s my soulmate, he looks out for me, he takes care of me, he makes sure I’m okay all the time. And there’s a lot of times where there are rough times getting through the travel, or injuries, or just different parts in our career where I know he’s really made all the difference to me, having him there by my side. So, yeah, it’s everything…It makes all the difference in the world to me. I honestly don’t know if I would have lasted and gotten as far as I have, and as long as I have, and be as happy as I’ve been, if I didn’t have him with me going through this together.”

On having the chance to team with Uso in the Mixed Match Challenge: “All of these years, all this time we’ve worked together, we actually haven’t gotten to really wrestle in a ring together like we did on the Mixed Match Challenge. Being able to learn from him, us putting matches together and just having our chemistry together, and being a tag team, it’s really cool. And it’s something we wouldn’t get to do normally otherwise if it weren’t for the show — [we were] super happy to be a part of it.”

On morale in the Smackdown locker room: “Oh man, it’s been beautiful. We have a great locker room, we’ve got a great roster. Everyone gets along, everyone supports each other, and I think that makes all the difference in the world. We all want to see, as a whole, us move forward and push through and beat the odds, and break barriers. We go through things, and we sometimes bump heads, but at the end of the day when we walk through that curtain the respect for each other is there,” said Naomi. “At the end of the day we don’t let anything get in the way of us doing our best out there and putting on a good show. We take care of each other out there, and I think that’s what makes our locker room and our roster so special. It really is a good vibe over here on Smackdown. These are my girls, these are my sisters, and I just look forward to seeing everyone continue to do amazing things together.”