Naomi Makes Super Bowl Bet With King Corbin

– Noami and King Corbin decided to have a wager over the Super Bowl, and the former Smackdown Women’s Champion came out the loser. As you can see below, Noami tagged Corbin on Twitter about making a bet and the stakes were laid out: the San Francisco 49ers won, Naomi could wear Corbin’s crown and make him her servant for the day. Corbin’s stakes were for Noami to make a video of herself bowing down and pledging allegiance to him, which she had to post online.

The Chiefs overcame a 10 point deficit to ultimately beat the 49ers 31 – 20. However, Naomi doesn’t look willing to pay up, pointing out that Corbin never confirmed the wager.

Hurry up let’s make a bet bc you’re going to lose 😁 https://t.co/iL0lzoLu0A — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) February 3, 2020

When we win you make a video bowing down and pledge your allegiance to your KING and put it on social. https://t.co/TppqpsMQE3 pic.twitter.com/tHHi88JPIl — THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) February 3, 2020

Ok if #9ers win I get to wear your crown and you have to be my servant for a day deal ? https://t.co/XV8o2vTKyc — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) February 3, 2020