Naomi Makes Super Bowl Bet With King Corbin
– Noami and King Corbin decided to have a wager over the Super Bowl, and the former Smackdown Women’s Champion came out the loser. As you can see below, Noami tagged Corbin on Twitter about making a bet and the stakes were laid out: the San Francisco 49ers won, Naomi could wear Corbin’s crown and make him her servant for the day. Corbin’s stakes were for Noami to make a video of herself bowing down and pledging allegiance to him, which she had to post online.
The Chiefs overcame a 10 point deficit to ultimately beat the 49ers 31 – 20. However, Naomi doesn’t look willing to pay up, pointing out that Corbin never confirmed the wager.
Hurry up let’s make a bet bc you’re going to lose 😁 https://t.co/iL0lzoLu0A
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) February 3, 2020
When we win you make a video bowing down and pledge your allegiance to your KING and put it on social. https://t.co/TppqpsMQE3 pic.twitter.com/tHHi88JPIl
— THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) February 3, 2020
Ok if #9ers win I get to wear your crown and you have to be my servant for a day deal ? https://t.co/XV8o2vTKyc
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) February 3, 2020
Nope he never confirmed 🙃 https://t.co/7YUv7vzQg0
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) February 3, 2020
