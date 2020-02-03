wrestling / News

Naomi Makes Super Bowl Bet With King Corbin

February 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Naomi WWE Smackdown

– Noami and King Corbin decided to have a wager over the Super Bowl, and the former Smackdown Women’s Champion came out the loser. As you can see below, Noami tagged Corbin on Twitter about making a bet and the stakes were laid out: the San Francisco 49ers won, Naomi could wear Corbin’s crown and make him her servant for the day. Corbin’s stakes were for Noami to make a video of herself bowing down and pledging allegiance to him, which she had to post online.

The Chiefs overcame a 10 point deficit to ultimately beat the 49ers 31 – 20. However, Naomi doesn’t look willing to pay up, pointing out that Corbin never confirmed the wager.

