Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Naomi & Mandy Rose Feud on Twitter, Free John Cena vs. Sheamus Match

December 12, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Mandy Rose’s Mandy Rose WWE Smackdown

– Naomi vs. Mandy Rose match never took place on last night’s WWE Smackdown, and the two have continued arguing on Twitter…

– Here is a free John Cena vs. Sheamus match from 2009…

article topics :

John Cena, Mandy Rose, Naomi, Sheamus, WWE, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading